  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Hoa Phat Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP

(HPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
21450.00 VND   +0.70%
06:14aHoa Phat : hot rolled coil reached 239,000 tones in April – the highest output so far this year
PU
06:14aHoa Phat : high quality steel output surged
PU
04/28Hoa Phat : Quarter summary Q1.2023
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoa Phat : hot rolled coil reached 239,000 tones in April – the highest output so far this year

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
In April, Hoa Phat Group produced 525,000 tons of crude steel, posting 29 per cent year-on-year decrease but increasing by more than 19 per cent compared to the previous month. Its sales of steel products reached 457,000 tons, reducing 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In which, hot rolled coil (HRC) contributed 239,000 tons, the highest output since the beginning of the year. With a wide range of products and good quality, Hoa Phat's hot rolled coil is increasingly being positively received by domestic and international markets.

Hoa Phat's hot rolled coil (HRC) contributed 239,000 tons, the highest output since the beginning of the year

Last month, the demand for construction steel in Vietnam and in the world still remained low. This was the reason that Hoa Phat's construction steel output reached over 214,000 tons, down 28 per cent over the same period last year. Of which exports volume accounted for 10 per cent.

The group's steel pipes and galvanized sheet products saw a slight increase compared to April 2022 when reaching 49,000 tons and 32,800 tons, respectively.

In the first four months of the year, Hoa Phat Group produced nearly 1.8 million tons of crude steel, representing 39 per cent year-on-year decrease. Sales volume of steel billet, construction steel, high-quality wire rod, HRC reached more than 1.8 million tons, down 34 per cent compared to corresponding period last year. Specifically, construction steel and hot rolled coil (HRC) steel reached more than 1 million tons and 721,000 tons respectively. These represented decreases of 34 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

HRC's downstream products including steel pipes and galvanized sheet reached 209,000 tons and 102,000 tons, respectively, down 20 per cent and 25 per cent respectively compared to the first four months of last year. These products are deeply processed from hot-rolled coils produced by the group itself. Therefore, Hoa Phat Group did not include in the total output.

Hoa Phat's steel production value chain includes many different products from raw steel (square billet, flat billet) to finished steel products such as construction steel, high quality wire rod, prestressed steel, HRC, cold rolled steel, galvanized sheet, steel pipe, and container shell.

The group currently takes leads the country in term of market shares of construction steel and steel pipes. Its galvanized steel is in the Top 5 largest manufacturers in Vietnam.

HPG News

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
