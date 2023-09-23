On the morning of September 22, 2023, Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company successfully held a launching ceremony of the cargo ship HPS-01 with a tonnage of 24,500 tons, built at Ha Long Shipyard. This is part of the group's fleet development strategy to serve its needs of transporting domestic raw materials and finished products.

The ship has the design symbol SB 245-01/02 with 3 cargo holds used for transportation of Hoa Phat's bulk goods such as ore, coal, iron and steel, especially hot rolled steel coils for convenient distribution across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Tuan Anh, General Director of Ha Long Shipbuilding Company sent his thanks for Hoa Phat Group for trusting in ordering shipbuilding at the company. After launching, Ha Long Shipbuilding Company Limited will accelerate the remaining items to complete and ensure the hand over of the ship on schedule with quality meeting the set standards.

According to the expected schedule, the HPS-01 ship will be put into operation from mid-November 2023

Mr. Doan Quang Thinh, Director of Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company also expressed: "The domestic fleet investment plan is consistent with Hoa Phat Group's fleet development strategy of diversifying its fleet. When the HPS-01 ship comes into operation, it will meet Hoa Phat's needs and be proactive in transporting goods, optimizing costs and providing steel products as quickly as possible to the market."

Hoa Phat Shipping Company directly owns 3 large ships of the Kamsarmax line with a tonnage of 80,000-90,000 tons, transporting bulk cargo, serving part of the needs of transporting coal and ore materials for Hoa Group.

In the long-term strategy, Hoa Phat's fleet will have 15-20 ships of all types to serve the needs of the transportation market in general and the group's iron and steel production complexes in particular.

Earlier, in November 2022, Hoa Phat Shipping Company held a groundbreaking ceremony to build 2 SB ships with a capacity of 24,500 tons to develop the domestic fleet, mainly transporting finished steel products for Hoa Phat Group and its partners. It is expected that the remaining ship will launch later this year.