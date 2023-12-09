On December 7th, 2023, Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company organized a departure ceremony for the inaugural voyage of the HPS-01 ship. With a tonnage of 24,500 tons, this marks the official commencement of operations for the first SB ship operated by the New Construction Investment Group. The ship will primarily transport raw materials and finished products on inland waterways, with a focus on hot rolled steel coils (HRC).

Hoa Phat officially launched the HPS-01 ship, dedicated to domestic transport

The ship, bearing the design symbol SB 245-01/02, features three cargo holds specifically designed for transporting Hoa Phat's bulk cargo, particularly hot rolled steel products. The vessel was built at Ha Long - Quang Ninh Shipyard Company.

As per the plan, the HPS-01 ship will transport its first shipment of hot rolled steel coils (HRC) from Hoa Phat Dung Quat specialized port to the southern regions of Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau. The approximate volume of HRC to be transported is 24,000 tons.

During the ceremony, Mr. Doan Quang Thinh, the Director of Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company, expressed his thoughts, stating, "The initial shipment of the HPS-01 ship marks the first successful step for Hoa Phat Shipping Company in venturing into domestic freight routes. Previously, the company primarily focused on transporting international routes".

The HPS-01 ship will transport its first shipment of hot rolled steel coils (HRC) from Hoa Phat Dung Quat specialized port to the southern regions of Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City

"By putting the HPS-01 ship into operation, we ensure the timely delivery of steel products to our customers and proactively enhance Hoa Phat's cargo transportation process. Additionally, it enables us to optimize costs and streamline operations at our ports, particularly with the upcoming launch of phase 2 of the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex," added Mr. Thinh.

Earlier, on September 22, 2023, Hoa Phat Shipping Joint Stock Company successfully inaugurated the HPS-01 cargo ship. The company is also investing in the construction of the HPS-02 ship, which is scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024.

In the near future, Hoa Phat Shipping Company has outlined plans to invest in the expansion of its ship fleet, encompassing a wide range of sizes. This includes larger vessels to facilitate the import of vital raw materials for both the group and other companies. Additionally, they will acquire domestic ships of suitable sizes to efficiently cover short distances, primarily for distributing output products to the Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex.

As part of their long-term strategy, Hoa Phat aims to develop a fleet comprising 15 to 20 ships of various types. This fleet will cater to the transportation requirements of the overall market, with a particular focus on supporting the iron and steel production complexes operated by the group.

HPG News