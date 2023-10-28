On October 24, 2023, Hoa Phat Group officially reached the milestone of 8 million tons of hot rolled steel coil (HRC) after more than 3 years since the first HRC coil was successfully produced in May 2020. Hoa Phat Group became the only Vietnamese steel producer capable of manufacturing HRC, affirming its position as the number 1 steel manufacturer in Southeast Asia thank to mastering hot rolled coil steel production technology.

Mr. Bui Van Tiep, Director of HRC Steel Rolling Factory, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC shared: On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Hoa Phat Group in August 2022, Hoa Phat reached the milestone of 5 million tons of HRC. In October 2023, this amount was increased to 8 million tons of HRC.

Recently, the factory has made a number of production line improvements. Specifically, we invested and put into operation roll forming machine No. 3 from in November 2022, increasing roll forming capacity, ensuring redundancy for continuous production.

In January 2023, the factory completed installation and trial run of the F5 rolling rack, allowing HRC thinning from 1.5 to 1.2mm. Installing a rolling rack has improved product geometry, increased productivity and efficiency when rolling products.

Hoa Phat's HRC products are diverse in types such as: low carbon steel grades (SAE1006, SAE1008, S235JR, SPHC, SPHD, BJPC, SPHT1), medium carbon steel grades (SS400, S275, S355, SAE1017, SS36, ASTM A36), SPAH mark. Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex also provides wide products from 900 to 1524mm according to the needs of domestic and foreign customers.

Production capacity and increasingly diverse product range showed that Hoa Phat Group has mastered the hot rolled steel production line, affirming its position as the largest steel manufacturer in Southeast Asia.

