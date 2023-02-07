Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Hoa Phat Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP

(HPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
19750.00 VND   -6.62%
02/07Hoa Phat : supplied 402,000 tons of steel in January
PU
01/31Hoa Phat : Quarter summary Quater 4.2022
PU
01/31Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoa Phat : supplied 402,000 tons of steel in January

02/07/2023 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In January 2023, Hoa Phat Group produced 392,000 tons of crude steel, equivalent to 56% compared to the same period in 2022. Sales volume of construction steel, billet and hot rolled coil (HRC) reached 402,000 tons, representing 64 % compared to the first month of the previous year.

Hoa Phat will adjust production and sales volumes according to market demand

Both New Year's holiday and Lunar New Year's holiday occurred in January. Therefore, the demand for construction materials in general and steel in particular was low. With that being said, production and sales volume both decreased significantly over the same period.

In the above output, construction steel and high quality wire rod contributed 304,000 tons, a decrease of 20% compared to January 2022. HRC reached 86,000 tons, of which 4,600 tons were exported to the Thai market. Additionally, Hoa Phat also supplies billet to other steel rolling mills in Vietnam, amounting to nearly 13,000 tons.

At the beginning of 2023, Hoa Phat's steel exports received a positive signal with many export orders to markets, such as the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Australia, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Kong, Cambodia… Steel export output (rebar, wire rod for construction, high quality wire rod) in January reached 46,000 tons.

Regarding downstream products, Hoa Phat steel pipe recorded more than 53,000 tons, an increase of 6% compared to the first month of 2022. Galvanized steel sheets of all kinds reached 21,000 tons, equivalent to 50% compared to the same period in 2022.

The current steel production capacity of the Group is 8.5 million tons of steel per year. Based on the market situation, Hoa Phat Group is adapting its production and business plan according to market developments in a flexible manner. This allows it to optimize efficiency and production costs in accordance with market developments. With solid financial capacity, the Group continues to implement the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex 2 project on schedule in order to catch up the market demand in some years later.

HPG News

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOA PHAT GROUP
02/07Hoa Phat : supplied 402,000 tons of steel in January
PU
01/31Hoa Phat : Quarter summary Quater 4.2022
PU
01/31Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
01/30Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
01/30Hoa Phat : Steel's export market shows positive signs in the beginning of the year
PU
01/19Hoa Phat : achieved VND 8,400 billion profit after tax in 2022
PU
01/18Hoa Phat : contributed nearly VND 11,200 billion to the State budget
PU
01/07Hoa Phat : Dung Quat port exported and imported almost 20 million tons
PU
01/06Hoa Phat : sold over 7.2 million tons of steel in 2022
PU
2022Hoa Phat : Highlights of Hoa Phat 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 138 131 B 5 852 M 5 852 M
Net income 2022 9 782 B 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2022 23 438 B 993 M 993 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 114 842 B 4 865 M 4 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart HOA PHAT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Hoa Phat Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOA PHAT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19 750,00 VND
Average target price 23 483,33 VND
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP9.72%5 237
NUCOR CORPORATION34.00%42 977
ARCELORMITTAL12.09%24 132
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,26.42%21 685
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.11%18 945
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.96%17 917