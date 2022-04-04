Hoa Phat Joint Stock : HRC sales reached record high of 296,000 tonnes in March

In March 2022, Hoa Phat Group supplied the market with 296,000 tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) steel. This is the highest sale level since Hoa Phat Group started supplying HRC to the market from November 2020.

The HRC sales volume increased 24 per cent compared to February 2022 and increased 25 per cent compared to February 2021. According to Mr. Tran Ngoc An - Deputy Sales Department of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company, the sales volume hit a record mainly thanks to high domestic demand. The Government and localities' push to disburse public investment capital also stimulate fields that use HRC as raw materials for production such as processing factory structures, manufacturing steel pipes, galvanized steel sheets and other mechanical products.

On the other hand, in the past time, due to high shipping costs and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the supply of HRC imported from Russia and India to Vietnam faced many difficulties. Therefore, Hoa Phat Group has increased HRC production to supply the domestic market, contributing to reducing dependence on HRC's imports.

In the first quarter of 2022, Hoa Phat Group has supplied 763,000 tonnes of HRC to domestic and foreign markets, up 15 per cent over the same period in 2021.

Hot-rolled steel coil is a high-value industrial product of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex. The complex has an output of 5.6 million tonnes a year, including 2.6 million tonnes of steel billet, and 3 million tonnes of HRC a year. With the advantage of a deep-sea port, Hoa Phat Group easily supplies products to domestic and foreign markets at competitive prices.

