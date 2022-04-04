Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(HPG)
Hoa Phat Joint Stock : HRC sales reached record high of 296,000 tonnes in March

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
In March 2022, Hoa Phat Group supplied the market with 296,000 tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) steel. This is the highest sale level since Hoa Phat Group started supplying HRC to the market from November 2020.

Hoa Phat Group's HRC output reached a record of 296,000 tonnes in March

The HRC sales volume increased 24 per cent compared to February 2022 and increased 25 per cent compared to February 2021. According to Mr. Tran Ngoc An - Deputy Sales Department of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company, the sales volume hit a record mainly thanks to high domestic demand. The Government and localities' push to disburse public investment capital also stimulate fields that use HRC as raw materials for production such as processing factory structures, manufacturing steel pipes, galvanized steel sheets and other mechanical products.

On the other hand, in the past time, due to high shipping costs and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the supply of HRC imported from Russia and India to Vietnam faced many difficulties. Therefore, Hoa Phat Group has increased HRC production to supply the domestic market, contributing to reducing dependence on HRC's imports.

In the first quarter of 2022, Hoa Phat Group has supplied 763,000 tonnes of HRC to domestic and foreign markets, up 15 per cent over the same period in 2021.

Hot-rolled steel coil is a high-value industrial product of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex. The complex has an output of 5.6 million tonnes a year, including 2.6 million tonnes of steel billet, and 3 million tonnes of HRC a year. With the advantage of a deep-sea port, Hoa Phat Group easily supplies products to domestic and foreign markets at competitive prices.

HPG News

Financials
Sales 2022 151 014 B 6 600 M 6 600 M
Net income 2022 31 876 B 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net Debt 2022 15 009 B 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 204 413 B 8 933 M 8 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 51,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 45 700,00 VND
Average target price 59 928,30 VND
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.51%8 933
NUCOR30.76%40 118
ARCELORMITTAL5.83%29 900
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.41%21 162
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.92%17 853
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.48.64%16 970