  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(HPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
23600.00 VND   +1.29%
12:56aHOA PHAT JOINT STOCK : listed in the top 50 best listed companies of Forbes for 10 consecutive years
PU
08/07HOA PHAT JOINT STOCK : invests in building two new ships with a capacity of 24,500 tons
PU
08/07HOA PHAT JOINT STOCK : has supplied more than 4.5 million tons of steel to the market after 7 months
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoa Phat Joint Stock : listed in the top 50 best listed companies of Forbes for 10 consecutive years

08/09/2022 | 12:56am EDT
On August 4, in Ho Chi Minh City, Forbes Vietnam held a ceremony to honor the Top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2022. For the 10th time in a row, Hoa Phat Group was named in this list.

Hoa Phat listed in the top 50 best listed companies of Forbes for 10 consecutive years

In 2021, Hoa Phat Group recorded a revenue of VND150.8 trillion, after-tax profit for the first time reached VND34.5 trillion, exceeding 92 per cent of the whole year's set plan and increasing 1.56 times compared to the previous year. Total contribution to the State budget in the year was VND12.5 trillion, an increase of more than 70 per cent over the same period. Hoa Phat's return on equity (ROE) reached 38 per cent in 2021, for every 100 đồng invested, Hoa Phat Group earned 38 đồng in profit.

In the first 6 months of 2022, Hoa Phat Group recorded VND82.1 trillion in revenue and VND12.2 trillion in after-tax profit. The group also contribute nearly VND7.4 trillion to the State budget, up 42 per cent over the same period in 2021, far exceeding the contribution of the whole 2020.

To implement the List of 50 best listed companies in 2022, companies listed on the HSX and HNX are evaluated through several steps. The preliminary round selects companies with a good business situation, stable listing on HOSE and HNX, market capitalization and revenue of at least 500 billion VND. In addition to the preliminary round, the companies are quantitatively scored on 5 criteria: compound growth rate in revenue, profit, ROE ratio, return on capital (ROC) and earnings per share (EPS) growth in the period of 2017 - 2021. Forbes Viet Nam carried out a qualitative survey to assess the business' sustainable development including the company's position in the industry, the source of profits, the quality of corporate governance, the industry outlook.

In 2013, Forbes Vietnam made the list of top 50 best listed companies for the first time. Over a decade, 138 enterprises were honored, but only 9 companies were present in all 10 times, including Hoa Phat Group.

Recently, Forbes Magazine also announced the Global 2000 list in 2022 including 2,000 largest enterprises in the world. Among the 5 representatives of Vietnam in Global 2000, Hoa Phat Group has the largest revenue and profit and is the only Vietnamese manufacturing enterprise participating in this list.

List of 50 best listed companies in 2022 see here.

HPG News

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 151 992 B 6 497 M 6 497 M
Net income 2022 21 585 B 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2022 17 317 B 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,10x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 137 229 B 5 866 M 5 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23 600,00 VND
Average target price 40 265,81 VND
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-33.88%5 866
NUCOR19.70%35 800
ARCELORMITTAL-14.78%20 624
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.55%16 550
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.26.92%14 386
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.99%14 181