Hoa Phat Joint Stock : listed in the top 50 best listed companies of Forbes for 10 consecutive years

On August 4, in Ho Chi Minh City, Forbes Vietnam held a ceremony to honor the Top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2022. For the 10th time in a row, Hoa Phat Group was named in this list.

In 2021, Hoa Phat Group recorded a revenue of VND150.8 trillion, after-tax profit for the first time reached VND34.5 trillion, exceeding 92 per cent of the whole year's set plan and increasing 1.56 times compared to the previous year. Total contribution to the State budget in the year was VND12.5 trillion, an increase of more than 70 per cent over the same period. Hoa Phat's return on equity (ROE) reached 38 per cent in 2021, for every 100 đồng invested, Hoa Phat Group earned 38 đồng in profit.

In the first 6 months of 2022, Hoa Phat Group recorded VND82.1 trillion in revenue and VND12.2 trillion in after-tax profit. The group also contribute nearly VND7.4 trillion to the State budget, up 42 per cent over the same period in 2021, far exceeding the contribution of the whole 2020.

To implement the List of 50 best listed companies in 2022, companies listed on the HSX and HNX are evaluated through several steps. The preliminary round selects companies with a good business situation, stable listing on HOSE and HNX, market capitalization and revenue of at least 500 billion VND. In addition to the preliminary round, the companies are quantitatively scored on 5 criteria: compound growth rate in revenue, profit, ROE ratio, return on capital (ROC) and earnings per share (EPS) growth in the period of 2017 - 2021. Forbes Viet Nam carried out a qualitative survey to assess the business' sustainable development including the company's position in the industry, the source of profits, the quality of corporate governance, the industry outlook.

In 2013, Forbes Vietnam made the list of top 50 best listed companies for the first time. Over a decade, 138 enterprises were honored, but only 9 companies were present in all 10 times, including Hoa Phat Group.

Recently, Forbes Magazine also announced the Global 2000 list in 2022 including 2,000 largest enterprises in the world. Among the 5 representatives of Vietnam in Global 2000, Hoa Phat Group has the largest revenue and profit and is the only Vietnamese manufacturing enterprise participating in this list.

