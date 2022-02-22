Log in
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(HPG)
Hoa Phat Joint Stock : regulates production to support the oxygen source for the medical industry in the fight of COVID-19 pandemic

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Since the demand for medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients' treatment at hospitals has been on the rise, Hoa Phat Group has reduced the amount of oxygen used in steel production to have an additional oxygen source for the medical industry from January to March 2022. This is an activity to share with the health sector and respond to the policy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade on increasing the production and supply of oxygen for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Hoa Phat Group has regulated production to increase oxygen source for the health industry in the fight of COVID-19 pandemic

During the time of reducing the oxygen use, Hoa Phat Group has to increase the consumption of spray coal and coke to not affect the steel production plan to meet orders. These activities increased its production costs by about VND40 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Hoa Phat has two complexes producing iron and steel by blast furnace technology, oxygen blowing furnace in Hai Duong and Quang Ngai provinces. This technology is indispensable for industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, etc.

The Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex usually uses about 81,000÷82,000Nm3 of oxygen gas per hour to produce steel. In order to have more sources of liquefied oxygen gas for the medical industry, Hoa Phat has reduced the usage volume to 79,000÷80,000Nm3 per hour. The source of liquefied oxygen gas, which reduces about 3 million Nm3, will be increased to provide medical facilities in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, Hoa Phat Group has donated about VND160 billion to the Government's COVID-19 vaccine fund, hospitals and pandemic prevention work in many provinces and cities across the country such as Hai Duong, Quang Ngai, Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Thai Binh, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, etc.

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
