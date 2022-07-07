Log in
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(HPG)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
21450.00 VND   -2.05%
Hoa Phat Joint Stock : supplied nearly 4 million tons of steel to the market in the first six months
PU
06/08Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company Announces Dividends for 2021, Payable on July 06, 2022
CI
06/08HOA PHAT JOINT STOCK : Construction steel output in May posted 32 per cent month-on-month increase
PU
Hoa Phat Joint Stock : supplied nearly 4 million tons of steel to the market in the first six months

07/07/2022
560,000 tons is the sales volume of construction steel, billet, and hot-rolled coil (HRC) of Hoa Phat Group in June, following 14% compared to the same period in 2021. In which, construction steel output reached 348,000 tons, accelerating 51% compared to June 2021. HRC was 202,000 tons, reduced by 12% compared to the same quarter.

Hoa Phat supplied nearly 4 million tons of steel to the market in the first six months

Construction steel consumption experienced rapid growth thanks to the high demanding market in the southern region and exports, followed by 200% and 60% respectively, over the same period in 2021. Due to the Government push, the progress of public investment projects, especially the key infrastructure projects including the North-South highway, has improved the consumption in the construction materials market compared to the previous year.

For the overseas market, Hoa Phat steel maintained a high-level thanks to exploiting new markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Orders from Canada, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, etc still happen steadily.

In June, Hoa Phat supplied over 64,000 tons of steel pipes and 27,000 tons of coated steel sheets for domestic and overseas markets. Particularly, steel pipe products grew by 57% over the same period last year. Galvanized steel sheet increased by 68% compared to May 2022 but showed 25% lower than June 2021.

In the second quarter, despite many complicated situations in the world raw material market due to the Russia-Ukraine tension conflict, Hoa Phat Group still maintained stable production, ensuring a sufficient supply of goods both domestically and overseas.

Accumulated in the first 6 months, Hoa Phat Group has produced 4.3 million tons of crude steel, an increase of 8% over the same period. Consumption of construction steel, billet, and HRC reached almost 4 million tons, following 6% over the same period. Simultaneously, construction steel production is 2.38 million tons, growing 29% compared to the first 6 months of 2021.

After half a year, Hoa Phat HRC sales recorded up to 1.4 million tons, following 7% over the same period. HRC downstream products such as steel pipes and galvanized sheets reached respectively 377,000 tons and 180,000 tons, which is equivalent to the consumption in the first half of 2021.

Hoa Phat Group JSC will turn 30 in 2022, operating in 5 sectors, in which the steel sector is the core business. Up till now, the Group has created jobs and stable incomes for nearly 30,000 people, spread not only in provinces and cities of Vietnam but also in Australia and Singapore. The number of employees working in the steel sector accounts for 88% of the total employees of the Group.

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 09:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 165 848 B 7 082 M 7 082 M
Net income 2022 28 882 B 1 233 M 1 233 M
Net Debt 2022 17 317 B 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,45x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 124 727 B 5 326 M 5 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 29,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21 450,00 VND
Average target price 43 798,14 VND
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-39.90%5 326
NUCOR-7.22%28 179
ARCELORMITTAL-26.63%17 751
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.21%13 286
TATA STEEL LIMITED-22.77%13 286
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.40%12 682