Hoa Phat Joint Stock : supplied nearly 4 million tons of steel to the market in the first six months

560,000 tons is the sales volume of construction steel, billet, and hot-rolled coil (HRC) of Hoa Phat Group in June, following 14% compared to the same period in 2021. In which, construction steel output reached 348,000 tons, accelerating 51% compared to June 2021. HRC was 202,000 tons, reduced by 12% compared to the same quarter.

Hoa Phat supplied nearly 4 million tons of steel to the market in the first six months

Construction steel consumption experienced rapid growth thanks to the high demanding market in the southern region and exports, followed by 200% and 60% respectively, over the same period in 2021. Due to the Government push, the progress of public investment projects, especially the key infrastructure projects including the North-South highway, has improved the consumption in the construction materials market compared to the previous year.

For the overseas market, Hoa Phat steel maintained a high-level thanks to exploiting new markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong. Orders from Canada, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, etc still happen steadily.

In June, Hoa Phat supplied over 64,000 tons of steel pipes and 27,000 tons of coated steel sheets for domestic and overseas markets. Particularly, steel pipe products grew by 57% over the same period last year. Galvanized steel sheet increased by 68% compared to May 2022 but showed 25% lower than June 2021.

In the second quarter, despite many complicated situations in the world raw material market due to the Russia-Ukraine tension conflict, Hoa Phat Group still maintained stable production, ensuring a sufficient supply of goods both domestically and overseas.

Accumulated in the first 6 months, Hoa Phat Group has produced 4.3 million tons of crude steel, an increase of 8% over the same period. Consumption of construction steel, billet, and HRC reached almost 4 million tons, following 6% over the same period. Simultaneously, construction steel production is 2.38 million tons, growing 29% compared to the first 6 months of 2021.

After half a year, Hoa Phat HRC sales recorded up to 1.4 million tons, following 7% over the same period. HRC downstream products such as steel pipes and galvanized sheets reached respectively 377,000 tons and 180,000 tons, which is equivalent to the consumption in the first half of 2021.

Hoa Phat Group JSC will turn 30 in 2022, operating in 5 sectors, in which the steel sector is the core business. Up till now, the Group has created jobs and stable incomes for nearly 30,000 people, spread not only in provinces and cities of Vietnam but also in Australia and Singapore. The number of employees working in the steel sector accounts for 88% of the total employees of the Group.

HPG News