Certain A Shares of HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JAN-2024.

Certain A Shares of HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 7-JAN-2021 to 14-JAN-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder Hob Biotech Group Limited and actual controller WEIJUN LI, JOHN LI, Chen Tao committed within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. Shareholders Fuzhou Taihong Jinghui Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Taihong Jinghui Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingtan Jianfa Shihao Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership); Directors and managing personnel in the Company; Supervisors in the Company and core technical personnel in the Company promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.





Shareholders Guangzhou Jinhu Equity Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Guangzhou Xinmanli Investment Consulting Co., Lt promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.