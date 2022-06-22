Log in
HOCHDORF : CFO change at the HOCHDORF Group
PU
06/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Oracle, Coty, Ferrari, Pfizer, Amazon...
06/14Hochdorf Skips Optional Interest Payment for $126 Million Hybrid Bond
MT
HOCHDORF : CFO change at the HOCHDORF Group

06/22/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Hochdorf, 22 June 2022 - Nanette Haubensak, Chief Financial Officer of the HOCHDORF Group, is to leave the company at her own request during the second half of 2022.
Gerhard Mahrle has been announced as ad interim CFO. He will take over the position on 15 August until further notice. The company has also initiated the search for a permanent replacement.

Nanette Haubensak has been Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management since 29 June 2020. "In the past two years, Nanette Haubensak has played a vital role for our company in terms of transparency and professionalisation. Whilst we respect her decision to leave the company, we regret losing an important source of support for our company's mission and for our team," says CEO Ralph Siegl.

Gerhard Mahrle will take over as ad interim CFO and a member of the Group Management. He will join the company on 4 July and work alongside Nanette Haubensak until he officially takes over the role of CFO on 15 August. Ms Haubensak will oversee the publication of the half yearly financial statements on 8 August and will leave the company during the second half of the year following a hand-over period.

Gerhard Mahrle has more than 25 years of experience in leading finance and accounting positions in industrial companies. Until 2021, he was CFO, deputy CEO and part of the management team of the listed COLTENE Group in Altstätten. Other previous employers include the listed company Kardex Group in Zurich and sia Abrasives in Frauenfeld. Mr Mahrle specialises in funding, company valuations and M&A transactions. "In this important phase of transformation, Gerhard Mahrle's broad practical experience as CFO will be an important asset for us. I am convinced that he will make a significant contribution to the future of the HOCHDORF Group, drawing on his valuable experience in corporate finance and industry," says Ralph Siegl. The company has also initiated the search for a permanent replacement.

Your contact for questions & picture requests: Marlène Betschart, Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations HOCHDORF Group,
Tel: +41 41 914 65 83 / +41 79 245 24 10, marlene.betschart@hochdorf.com

About the HOCHDORF Group
HOCHDORF, founded in 1895, is transforming itself into a national and international Swiss authoritative brand for technologically sophisticated, functional foods, known as Smart Nutrition. HOCHDORF develops, produces and markets special foods for people of all ages with specific dietary needs. The company is recognised for its high processing competence of high-quality raw materials and draws on state-of-the-art production technologies and employees with market-relevant nutrition expertise. The HOCHDORF Group achieved a consolidated net sales revenue of CHF 303.5 million in 2021 and employs around 400 staff. The HOCHDORF shares are listed on the Zurich Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

HOCHDORF Holding AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
