HOCHDORF : CFO change at the HOCHDORF Group

Hochdorf, 22 June 2022 - Nanette Haubensak, Chief Financial Officer of the HOCHDORF Group, is to leave the company at her own request during the second half of 2022.

Gerhard Mahrle has been announced as ad interim CFO. He will take over the position on 15 August until further notice. The company has also initiated the search for a permanent replacement.

Nanette Haubensak has been Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management since 29 June 2020. "In the past two years, Nanette Haubensak has played a vital role for our company in terms of transparency and professionalisation. Whilst we respect her decision to leave the company, we regret losing an important source of support for our company's mission and for our team," says CEO Ralph Siegl.

Gerhard Mahrle will take over as ad interim CFO and a member of the Group Management. He will join the company on 4 July and work alongside Nanette Haubensak until he officially takes over the role of CFO on 15 August. Ms Haubensak will oversee the publication of the half yearly financial statements on 8 August and will leave the company during the second half of the year following a hand-over period.

Gerhard Mahrle has more than 25 years of experience in leading finance and accounting positions in industrial companies. Until 2021, he was CFO, deputy CEO and part of the management team of the listed COLTENE Group in Altstätten. Other previous employers include the listed company Kardex Group in Zurich and sia Abrasives in Frauenfeld. Mr Mahrle specialises in funding, company valuations and M&A transactions. "In this important phase of transformation, Gerhard Mahrle's broad practical experience as CFO will be an important asset for us. I am convinced that he will make a significant contribution to the future of the HOCHDORF Group, drawing on his valuable experience in corporate finance and industry," says Ralph Siegl. The company has also initiated the search for a permanent replacement.

