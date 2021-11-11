Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  HOCHDORF Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    HOCN   CH0024666528

HOCHDORF HOLDING AG

(HOCN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/11 03:00:14 am
41.2 CHF   --.--%
03:47aHOCHDORF boasts a cool new look
PU
11/10PRODUCT INNOVATION : new Bimbosan Riso PH product
PU
11/10HOCHDORF – the only Swiss provider of lactose-free milk powder
PU
HOCHDORF boasts a cool new look

11/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
Modern and fresh - that's the new HOCHDORF logo. It combines nature, humanity and technology in an stand-alone graphic that symbolises the new path HOCHDORF has taken after its restructuring.

The fine lines within the "h" represent the unique fingerprint of every human being. It symbolises the uniqueness of each person and "humanity" in general. Our fingerprint is with us all through our life.

The "h" is joined by a white drop, representing "milk" - a precious, healthy ingredient which also suggests nature itself, with all its other valuable ingredients.

The white drop shapes the small "h" into the large "H", which stands for HOCHDORF. HOCHDORF too, or rather HOCHDORF products, also carry an unique fingerprint - they represent the very highest quality. The HOCHDORF fingerprint stands for high-quality smart nutrition products for all the phases of life.

The HOCHDORF fingerprint stands for high-quality smart nutrition products for all the phases of life.

The "h" is joined by a white drop, representing "milk" - a precious, healthy ingredient which also suggests nature itself, with all its other valuable ingredients.

The white drop shapes the small "h" into the large "H", which stands for HOCHDORF. HOCHDORF too, or rather HOCHDORF products, also carry an unique fingerprint - they represent the very highest quality. The HOCHDORF fingerprint stands for high-quality smart nutrition products for all the phases of life.

The "H" is in turn embedded in a large blue drop, which symbolises not only "nature" but also HOCHDORF's "technological competence".

This symbol, together with the lettering "HOCHDORF", forms the logo.

Below it, in the same blue, is the tag line "HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition Solutions" with the Swiss cross: HOCHDORF sees itself as a Swiss food company that offers customers intelligent solutions ("smart nutrition") in its area of expertise.

Disclaimer

HOCHDORF Holding AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 298 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 161 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 87,4 M 95,5 M 95,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 39,9%
HOCHDORF Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,20 CHF
Average target price 30,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Pfeilschifter Chief Executive Officer & MD-Baby Care
Nanette Haubensak Chief Financial Officer
Jürg Oleas Non-Executive Chairman
Geza Somogyi Chief Operating Officer
Markus Bühlmann Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHDORF HOLDING AG-34.81%95
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.60%40 183
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.07%24 789
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-34.91%13 253
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED10.52%9 410
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.56%8 282