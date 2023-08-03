(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank raises International Consolidated Airlines Group price target to 200 (165) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts St James's Place price target to 1,300 (1,500) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises BAE Systems price target to 1,050 (1,000) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies raises BAE Systems price target to 1,120 (1,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises BAE Systems price target to 1,150 (1,100) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SocGen raises BAE Systems price target to 1,160 (1,155) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises ConvaTec price target to 320 (290) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises ConvaTec price target to 310 (300) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Centrica price target to 170 (150) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Fresnillo price target to 650 (525) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

JPMorgan raises Man Group price target to 315 (297) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Cranswick price target to 4,620 (4,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,100 (1,150) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Domino's Pizza price target to 460 (345) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts FDM Group price target to 700 (840) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg cuts CLS Holdings price target to 175 (190) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Helios Towers price target to 175 (168) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Virgin Money UK target to 220 (210) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Virgin Money UK price target to 220 (195) pence - 'hold'

----------

SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM

----------

Berenberg cuts Restore price target to 250 (400) pence - 'buy'

----------

Peel Hunt reinitiates Restore with 'hold' - price target 169 pence

----------

Jefferies raises Conduit Holdings price target to 660 (650) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Hochschild Mining to 'buy' (hold) - price target 100 pence

----------

Barclays cuts Kerry Group price target to 115 (116) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan raises Bank of Ireland price target to 11 (10.50) EUR - 'neutral'

----------

