Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based underground precious metals company. The Company is primarily focused on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold in the Americas. It operates three underground epithermal deposits, two of which are located in the southwest of Peru in its Southern Peru cluster and one in the southern Argentinian province of Santa Cruz. Its Inmaculada mine is approximately 20,000 hectares gold and silver underground mine, which consists of 40 mining concessions and is located in the Ayacucho Department in southern Peru. Its San Jose mine is a gold-silver underground mine located in Argentina, in the Santa Cruz province, approximately 1,750 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires. The property covers a total area of approximately 50,491 hectares and is 20 kms north of Newmont's Cerro Negro mine. The Company owns 51% in San Jose mine. The Pallancata mine is a silver/gold mine located in southern Peru, in which the Company owns 100%.

Sector Gold