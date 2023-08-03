(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Deutsche Bank raises International Consolidated Airlines Group price target to 200 (165) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays cuts St James's Place price target to 1,300 (1,500) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises BAE Systems price target to 1,050 (1,000) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises BAE Systems price target to 1,120 (1,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises BAE Systems price target to 1,150 (1,100) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SocGen raises BAE Systems price target to 1,160 (1,155) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises ConvaTec price target to 320 (290) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises ConvaTec price target to 310 (300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Centrica price target to 170 (150) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Fresnillo price target to 650 (525) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
JPMorgan raises Man Group price target to 315 (297) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises Cranswick price target to 4,620 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,100 (1,150) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Domino's Pizza price target to 460 (345) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts FDM Group price target to 700 (840) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg cuts CLS Holdings price target to 175 (190) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Helios Towers price target to 175 (168) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Virgin Money UK target to 220 (210) pence - 'hold'
----------
Berenberg raises Virgin Money UK price target to 220 (195) pence - 'hold'
----------
SMALL CAP, OTHER MAIN MARKET & AIM
----------
Berenberg cuts Restore price target to 250 (400) pence - 'buy'
----------
Peel Hunt reinitiates Restore with 'hold' - price target 169 pence
----------
Jefferies raises Conduit Holdings price target to 660 (650) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Hochschild Mining to 'buy' (hold) - price target 100 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Kerry Group price target to 115 (116) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Bank of Ireland price target to 11 (10.50) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
