  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hochschild Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:09:28 2023-05-30 am EDT
72.58 GBX   +0.73%
08:02aHochschild CEO to step down after 13 years with the miner
RE
06:28aHochschild promotes COO to CEO as Bustamante plans to quit
AN
04:37aHochschild Mining CEO to Resign, COO to Assume Role
MT
Hochschild CEO to step down after 13 years with the miner

05/30/2023 | 08:02am EDT
(Reuters) - Hochschild Mining said on Tuesday that Ignacio Bustamante will step down as CEO in late August and be replaced by current chief operating officer Eduardo Landin.

Landin has served as COO of the South Americas-focused precious metals miner since 2013 and oversaw the developments of the company's flagship Inmaculada mine in Peru.

Bustamante, 52, joined the London-listed miner in 1992 and was general manager for its Peruvian operations and COO before assuming the CEO role in 2010.

Hochschild has been grappling with protests and civil unrest in Peru since December where it faced delays in securing a permit for Inmaculada, on allegations of water contamination in the region.

Bustamante will step down on Aug. 26 and join Appian Capital Advisors as head of base metals, the mining-focussed investment adviser said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Bustamante will remain a non-executive board member representing Pelham Investment Corp, Hochschild's largest shareholder, the company added.

Hochschild shares were up 1.2% at 0914 GMT.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Savio D'Souza and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 0.97% 72.75 Delayed Quote.2.56%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.16% 5860.67 Real-time Quote.4.71%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 1.00% 2570.45 Real-time Quote.6.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 726 M - -
Net income 2023 63,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 457 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 61,1%
Hochschild Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Jose Bustamante Romero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Non-Executive Chairman & President
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eduardo Noriega Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Landin Navarro Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC2.56%458
NEWMONT CORPORATION-13.81%32 330
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.30%29 762
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%25 181
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.50%20 186
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.81%15 023
