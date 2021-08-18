Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hochschild Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/17 11:35:09 am
151.5 GBX   +0.07%
02:14aHOCHSCHILD MINING : 2021 Interim Results
PU
07/22FTSE Edges Lower, Housing Sector Looks Attractively Cheap, Bank of America Says
DJ
07/22Oil, Mining Losses Drag FTSE 100
DJ
Hochschild Mining : 2021 Interim Results

08/18/2021 | 02:14am EDT
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hochschild Mining plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 831 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net cash 2021 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 430
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Hochschild Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,08 $
Average target price 3,30 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Jose Bustamante Romero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Non-Executive Chairman & President
Ramón Barúa Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Landin Navarro Chief Operating Officer
Jorge Born Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC-27.09%1 070
BHP GROUP20.98%179 232
RIO TINTO PLC0.16%127 817
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36.46%56 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.68%36 482
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.72%24 279