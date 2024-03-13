Hochschild Mining PLC
Full Year 2023 Results
13 March 2024
2
A Year of Delivery
ESG
- Strong 2023 ESG performance
Resilient operational and financial performance
- Revenue: $694m
- Adj. EBITDA: $274m
- EPS $0.02
- AISC: $1,454/oz below revised guidance
Growth
- Mara Rosa (Brazil): ramping up on time and on budget
- Low-cost,high-grade Royropata project progressing permitting
- Option secured for Monte Do Carmo project, Brazil
- Inmaculada permit secured for 20 years
Capital discipline
- Cash: $89m
- Net debt: $258m
- Focused on debt repayment, growth, and capital return
3
*Gold equivalent ounces
ESG: Driving responsibility and respect
- Record safety results
- Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate : 0.99
- Accident Severity Index: 37
- Best environmental performance since KPI inception
- ECO score: 5.76 out of 6
- Mara Rosa 5m+ hours injury free
- Increased total local workforce to 59%
- Strong support to communities
- $8.2m invested
- $156m value of goods & services procured from local providers
LTIFR
1.38
1.26
1.37
1.05
0.99
Accident Severity Index
676
474
ECO score
5.74
5.29
5.27
5.76
4.82
54
93
37
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4
Hochschild Mining PLC
2023 Financials
Eduardo Noriega, CFO
P&L
$m (pre-excep)
2023
2022
variation
Revenue
693.7
735.6
(41.9)
- Revenue 6% lower than 2023:
- MEIA delay, scheduled lower production at Inmaculada/Pallancata, lower San Jose grades
- Partially offset by higher prices
Cost of sales
(508.2)
(527.6)
19.4
Gross profit
185.5
208.0
(22.5)
Administrative exp.
(47.2)
(54.2)
7.0
Selling exp.
(14.9)
(14.0)
(0.9)
Exploration exp.
(21.3)
(56.8)
35.5
Others net
(20.0)
(37.8)
17.8
Sales volumes
- 9%
(000z)
- 15%
242.9
13.5
221.4
11.5
Gold
Silver
Realised prices
+ 10%
($/oz)
+1%
1,791
1,974
23.3
23.6
Gold
Silver
Operating income
82.1
45.2
37.0
Share in associate
(2.3)
(1.7)
(0.6)
Net interest
(10.7)
(16.6)
5.9
FX loss
(15.6)
(2.6)
(13.0)
PBT
53.5
24.3
29.2
Tax
(44.0)
(17.6)
(26.4)
Net profit
9.5
6.7
2.8
Attrib. net profit
9.0
4.9
4.1
EPS
0.02
0.01
0.01
Adjusted EBITDA
274.4
249.6
24.8
• Cost of sales fell 4%:
- Lower production
- Partially offset by higher % of conventional mining & higher depreciation
• Exploration lower: termination of Snip option & deferrals from Inmaculada MEIA delay
• Net interest lower:
- Capitalisation of interest expenses from Mara Rosa construction (+$15.7m)
- Partially offset by higher net debt and increase in interest rates (-$13.6m)
• FX Loss: impact of Argentinian currency devaluation on monetary assets (-$15.5m)
• Income tax includes:
- FX impact on deferred income tax in Argentina (-$7.1m)
- Special Mining Tax/Royalties in Peru (-$6.8m)
• Exceptional items: (-$69.5m)
- Azuca & Crespo impairments: market conditions and inflation (-$63.3m)
- San Jose impairment: inflation and increased country risk (-$17.4m)
-
Pallancata: restructuring charges due to C&M decision (-$9.0m)
6
-
Aclara impairment: higher risk from permitting (-$7.2m)
- Tax effect (+$27.4m)
Balance sheet: evolution of 2023 cash balance
30
Mara Rosa
2023
Construction capex
121.1
(4)
145
Exploration & Admin
4.0
(17)
FX effect
3.5
260
Aggregates project
2.5
(47)
(10)
226
25
(23)
(18)
(5)
144
89
(131)
Dec-22
Inmaculada
San Jose
Pallancata
Brownfield
Admin
Cash
Taxes paid
C&M/
Net
WK &
Net loans &
Cash
Mara Rosa
Dec-23
exploration
Closure
interest
others
Borrowings
7
Costs
All-in sustaining costs*
($/oz)
HOC operations
(Au Eq)
Inmaculada
(Au Eq)
San Jose
(Ag Eq)
Pallancata
(Ag Eq)
AISC moderately higher than 2022 but lower than 2023 revised guidance:
- Inmaculada: Higher costs - higher proportion of semi-mechanised mining (vs mechanised) and delay in MEIA approval, partially offset by savings/grades
- San Jose: Lower vs 2022 & revised guidance - mainly FX partially offset by lower grades
- Pallancata: Lower vs 2022 - lower capex, exploration expenses & production costs
8
Capital Expenditure
Sustaining and development capex
($m)
HOC operations
137
131-140
129
2022
2023 rev. guidance
2023
Inmaculada
77
87-93
86
2022
2023 rev. guidance
2023
San Jose*
48
42-44
41
2022
2023 rev. guidance
2023
Pallancata**
12
2-3
2
2022
2023 rev. guidance
2023
Project capex
($m)
Mara Rosa***
121
100-110
67
2022
2023 rev. guidance
2023
Capex lower than guidance:
- Inmaculada: MEIA delay causing delays to mine projects and development
- San Jose: FX devaluation and sustaining capex savings
Mara Rosa capex higher than guidance:
- Accelerated construction capex ($121m)
- Remains on budget with cumulative capex at $189m (as of 31 Dec 2023)
- On track to meet $200m budget despite recent severe rainy season
*Not included: $3.0m of capitalized depreciation & $3.8m of deferred capital leases (mine equipment)
9
**Not included: $4.1m of work at Royropata
***Not included: $18.7m of capitalised interest; $3.5m of FX variations; and $2.5m of construction aggregates project
Financial flexibility to fund investment and capital returns
• Cash: $89m
Net debt/EBITDA
•
Net debt: $258m
(x)
Investment phase
Return phase
Investment phase
•
Net debt/EBITDA: 0.9x
(Inmaculada)
(Mara Rosa)
2.6x
- Targeting 0.5-1.5x through the cycle
2.5x
0.7x Peer
• Hedge programme to protect cashflows:
median*
1.5x
0.9x
KozAu/yr
Price($/oz)
Yr
Country
0.7x
0.6x
0.3x
0.3x
100
2,000-2,252**
2024
Peru
0.5x
0.1x
(0.1x)
(0.2x)
60
2,000-2,417**
2025
Peru
27.6
2,100
2024
Brazil
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
50
2,117
2025
Brazil
Net Debt / EBITDA
Upper target
Lower target
50
2,167
2026
Brazil
50
2,206
2027
Brazil
- Aim to distribute value generated from investment cycle
- Reconsidering capital return following Mara Rosa production start
Dividends paid
($m)
20 20 21 22 22
14
7
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
10
*Peers include Coeur, Buenaventura, Aura, Newgold, Aris Mining, Anglogold, Fortuna, Fresnillo, Pan American, Centamin, Endeavour ** Zero Cost Collars
