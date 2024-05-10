Letter from the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Senior Independent Director

Hochschild Mining PLC

(incorporated and registered in England and Wales No. 05777693) Registered office:

17 Cavendish Square

London

W1G 0PH

9th May 2024

Dear Shareholder

Further to the letter from the Company Chair, I am pleased to provide you with further information on certain of the non-routine matters which Shareholders are being asked to approve at the AGM.

Terms used, but not defined, in this letter have the meaning given to them in Part V of this document.

Resolution 15 - Approval of the Deferred Bonus Plan (Ordinary Resolution)

Under the current Directors' Remuneration Policy, if an Executive Director receives a bonus above 150% of base salary, the portion above that level will be paid in the Company's shares and deferred for two years, under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("Plan").

The rules of the Plan were approved by shareholders on 22 May 2014 and, in line with best practice, the rules were subject to expiry after ten years. Awards under the Plan may be funded through new-issue or treasury shares and, for this reason, shareholder approval to the Plan is being sought for a further ten year term. No further performance conditions will be attached to the deferred bonus awards.

Provisions for leavers and on a change-of-control are aligned with best practice. In addition, unvested awards will be subject to potential reduction (including to nil) in the event that the performance of the Company, any member of the Company's group, any business area or team, or the conduct, capability or performance of the Participant justifies an adjustment, at the Committee's discretion.

To align the interests of executives further with those of shareholders, the Committee has discretion to make an additional payment on vesting to reflect the dividends which would have accrued on the vested shares.

The Committee believes the proposals are in the best interests of shareholders, and will ensure our senior executives are appropriately retained and motivated in the event circumstances necessitate the use of the Plan. Please see the appendix on pages 6 and 7 for a summary of the terms of the Plan.

Resolution 16 - Rule 9 Waiver (Ordinary Resolution) and Resolution 19 - Buyback Authority (Special Resolution)

The Company has made significant progress in the execution of its strategy in 2023. This has included securing Inmaculada's Modified Environmental Impact Assessment in August 2023 and the recent completion of the Company's first mine in Brazil, Mara Rosa. The Board believes the Company has reached an inflexion point, with strong momentum in the business. After this recent period of investment, in particular for the construction of Mara Rosa, the Board now expects to adopt a more balanced capital allocation framework.

At the Capital Markets Day in November 2023, the Company outlined its capital allocation framework and financial flexibility to fund investment and capital returns. We reiterated our priorities at the full year results which include continued investment in our assets, debt repayment and also reassessing the potential for capital return to shareholders at the interim results in August. The Board considers it advantageous to retain flexibility to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends or by making market purchases of its own Ordinary Shares (provided the Independent Directors consider it appropriate and in the best interest of Shareholders generally). Accordingly, the Directors are seeking approval of a market-standard authority to buy back Ordinary Shares, as set out in Resolution 19 of the Notice of AGM (the ''Buyback Authority").

As described in further detail in this letter and Parts III to V of this document, execution of the Buyback Authority could require the members of the Pelham Concert Party (as defined below) to make a mandatory offer for the remainder of the share capital of the Company. Accordingly, Resolution 16 (the "Rule 9 Waiver") is also being proposed.

Application of the City Code

The City Code (which applies to the Company) provides that when any person, together with persons acting in concert with that person, is interested in shares which in the aggregate carry not less than 30 per cent. of the voting rights of such a company but does not hold shares carrying more than 50 per cent. of the voting rights of the company, an offer will normally be required if such person, or any person acting in concert with that person, acquires an interest in any other shares which increases the percentage of shares carrying voting rights in which that person is interested. Under Rule 37.1 of the City Code, when a company redeems or purchases its own voting shares, any resulting increase in the percentage of shares carrying voting rights in which a shareholder and any persons acting in concert with them are interested will normally be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of Rule 9 of the City Code.

Certain shareholders in the Company are taken to constitute a "concert party" for the purposes of the City Code. The Company has agreed with the Panel that those shareholders are Pelham Investment Corporation ("Pelham"), Mr Eduardo Hochschild (the ultimate owner and sole director of Pelham) and Mr Jorge Born Jr., together with each entity in which Pelham, Mr Eduardo Hochschild or Mr Jorge Born Jr. directly or indirectly owns or controls 30 per cent. or more of the equity share capital and their close relatives and related trusts (the "Pelham Concert Party").