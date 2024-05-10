Strictly Private and Confidential
The Directors
Hochschild Mining PLC
21 Gloucester Pl
London
W1U 8HR
08 May 2024
Dear Sirs,
Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting of Hochschild Mining PLC
We refer to the notice of meeting dated 9 May 2024 relating to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Hochschild Mining PLC (the "Notice of Meeting").
We hereby consent to the inclusion in the Notice of Meeting of our name (J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove)), and references thereto, in the form and context in which they appear.
This letter is for your information only and should not be relied upon by any other person.
Yours faithfully,
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5JP • Tel: +44 (0)20 7777 2000 • Fax: +44 (0)20 7777 4744
Registered in England & Wales No. 248609. Registered Office 125 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5AJ. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is a marketing name
used by J.P. Morgan Securities Plc.
