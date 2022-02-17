Hochschild Mining : Q4 2021 Production

Production Report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021
Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said:
"Our operations have delivered another strong quarter of production and we have once again successfully finished the year in line with guidance.Our brownfield exploration team has continued to add high grade ounces at Inmaculada and San Jose whilst we have hedged further production at Pallancata to ensure profitable production through 2023.
The fourth quarter was a very busy one in terms of business development and expanding our growth pipeline with the announcement of our exciting acquisition of Amarillo Gold and the exercise of our option to start earning-in a 60% interest in the promising Snip gold project in Canada. We look forward to advancing the development of both projects throughout 2022. Finally we were also pleased to complete the successful demerger and IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.towards the end of the year."
Operational highlights
Full year attributable production in line with forecasts1
221,419 ounces of gold
12.2 million ounces of silver
362,972 gold equivalent ounces
31.2 million silver equivalent ounces
Strong operational performance despite impact from Covid protocols in 2021
2021 all-in sustaining costs expected to meet $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce)
Exploration & Business Development highlights
Resources expected to increase by approximately 83 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021
Announcement of definitive agreement to acquire Amarillo Gold in Brazil; completion expected in Q1 2022
Option exercised to start earning-in 60% interest in Skeena Resources' Snip gold project
Completion of demerger & listing of Aclara Resources Inc. on the TSX
Volcan Gold project CEO appointed; 2022 work programme being developed
Strong financial position
Total cash of approximately $387 million as at 31 December 2021 ($232 million as at 31 December 2020)2
Increased medium-term debt by $100 million in December 2021 at competitive market rates
Net cash of approximately $87 million as at 31 December 2021 ($22 million as at 31 December 2020)
Current Net Cash/LTM EBITDA of approximately 0.227x as at 31 December 2021
2021 ESG highlights
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 1.26 (2020: 1.38)3
Accident Severity Index of 676 (2020: 474)4
Water consumption of 193lt/person/day (2020: 231lt/person/day)
Domestic waste generation of 1.00 kg/person/day (2020: 1.18kg/person/day)
ECO score of 5.29 out of 6 (2020: 5.74)5
1Unless otherwise stated, 2021 equivalent figures calculated using the previous Company gold/silver ratio of 86x. All 2022 forecasts assume the average gold/silver ratio for 2021 of 72x 2Includes $20 million investment in IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.
3Calculated as total number of accidents per million labour hours.
4Calculated as total number of days lost per million labour hours.
5The ECO Score is an internally designed Key Performance Indicator measuring environmental performance in one number and encompassing numerous fronts including management of waste water, outcome of regulatory inspections and sound environmental practices relating to water consumption and the recycling of materials.
2022 guidance
Production target:
335,000-345,000gold equivalent ounces (28.8-29.7 million silver equivalent ounces) using 86x gold silver ratio
360,000-375,000gold equivalent ounces (26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces) using 72x gold silver ratio
All-insustaining costs target:
$1,440-$1,480per gold equivalent ounce ($16.8-17.2 per silver equivalent ounce) using 86x gold silver ratio
$1,330-$1,370per gold equivalent ounce ($18.5-19.0 per silver equivalent ounce) using 72x gold silver ratio
Total sustaining and development capital expenditure expected to be approximately $150-160 million
Brownfield exploration budget expected to be approximately $34 million
Amarillo/Posse gold project capital expenditure in Brazil planned for $120 million
Greenfield budget of approximately $11 million; Snip investment expected to be approximately $9 million
In Q4 2021, Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.LN) (OTCMKTS: $HCHDF) ("Hochschild" or "the Company") delivered attributable production of 94,222 gold equivalent ounces or 8.1 million silver equivalent ounces, virtually the same as the third quarter result. Overall 2021 attributable production was 362,972 gold equivalent ounces or 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with the Company's guidance and a strong increase of 25% versus the Covid-impacted 2020.
The Company expects that its all-in sustaining cost for 2021 will be in line with guidance of $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce).
TOTAL GROUP PRODUCTION
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
12 mths
12 mths
2021
2020
Silver production (koz)
3,892
3,833
3,719
14,746
11,821
Gold production (koz)
68.22
69.09
65.67
262.39
207.08
Total silver equivalent (koz)
9,759
9,775
9,366
37,311
29,631
Total gold equivalent (koz)
113.48
113.66
108.91
433.85
344.54
Silver sold (koz)
3,877
3,830
3,803
14,712
11,846
Gold sold (koz)
67.80
68.60
66.57
260.71
207.77
Total production includes 100% of all production, including production attributable to Hochschild's joint venture partner at San Jose.
ATTRIBUTABLE GROUP PRODUCTION
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
12 mths
12 mths
2021
2020
Silver production (koz)
3,209
3,043
3,187
12,174
9,808
Gold production (koz)
56.91
58.25
56.97
221.42
175.24
Silver equivalent (koz)
8,103
8,052
8,087
31,216
24,879
Gold equivalent (koz)
94.22
93.63
94.03
362.97
289.29
Attributable production includes 100% of all production from Inmaculada, Pallancata and 51% from San Jose.
Production
Inmaculada
Product
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
12 mths
12 mths
2021
2020
Ore production (tonnes treated)
341,577
336,178
340,854
1,349,892
948,937
Average grade silver (g/t)
191
184
152
174
154
Average grade gold (g/t)
4.03
4.34
4.23
4.05
4.33
Silver produced (koz)
1,850
1,608
1,393
6,236
4,034
Gold produced (koz)
41.99
44.34
43.55
165.73
129.17
Silver equivalent (koz)
5,461
5,421
5,138
20,488
15,143
Gold equivalent (koz)
63.50
63.04
59.75
238.24
176.09
Silver sold (koz)
1,843
1,604
1,404
6,216
4,020
Gold sold (koz)
41.95
44.42
44.05
165.86
129.70
Fourth quarter production at Inmaculada was 41,990 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver, which amounts to a gold equivalent output of 63,504 ounces, with higher-than-expected recoveries contributing to another strong operational period. Overall in 2021, Inmaculada has delivered gold equivalent production of 238,238 ounces (2020: 176,086 ounces), with the increase versus 2020 due to the impact of two Covid-19 related stoppages during 2020. Grades and gold recoveries have proved to be higher than originally budgeted.
Pallancata
Product
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
12 mths
12 mths
2021
2020
Ore production (tonnes treated)
128,228
113,451
186,454
530,681
519,611
Average grade silver (g/t)
177
188
231
212
247
Average grade gold (g/t)
0.85
0.79
0.81
0.84
0.87
Silver produced (koz)
648
612
1,241
3,261
3,679
Gold produced (koz)
3.14
2.63
4.37
13.05
12.93
Silver equivalent (koz)
918
838
1,617
4,382
4,790
Gold equivalent (koz)
10.68
9.75
18.80
50.96
55.70
Silver sold (koz)
642
622
1,287
3,263
3,654
Gold sold (koz)
3.12
2.62
4.56
13.03
12.80
In Q4, Pallancata produced 0.6 million ounces of silver and 3,137 ounces of gold bringing the silver equivalent total to 0.9 million, with treated tonnage slightly higher-than-expected but offset by lower grades. Overall in 2021, Pallancata produced 4.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 4.8 million ounces) with the reduction versus the original forecast (5.4 -5.6 million ounces) due to the effects of lower-than-budgeted grades in line with the current declining production profile.
San Jose (the Company has a 51% interest in San Jose)
Product
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2020
12 mths
12 mths
2021
2020
Ore production (tonnes treated)
143,398
149,637
110,019
539,229
401,202
Average grade silver (g/t)
346
381
345
344
357
Average grade gold (g/t)
5.77
5.24
5.62
5.47
5.63
Silver produced (koz)
1,393
1,613
1,085
5,250
4,108
Gold produced (koz)
23.10
22.12
17.75
83.62
64.99
Silver equivalent (koz)
3,380
3,515
2,611
12,440
9,697
Gold equivalent (koz)
39.30
40.88
30.36
144.66
112.76
Silver sold (koz)
1,392
1,605
1,112
5,233
4,172
Gold sold (koz)
22.73
21.56
17.97
81.83
65.28
The San Jose mine enjoyed another solid quarter with tonnage moderately better than expected although this was partially offset by lower-than-budgeted grades. Production in the period was 1.4 million ounces of silver and 23,097 ounces of gold which represents 3.4 million silver equivalent ounces. This amounts to a 2021 total of 12.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 9.7 million ounces) with the increase versus 2020 reflecting Covid-related stoppages, which impacted the 2020 result. Grades were lower than budgeted for the year but practically offset by better than expected tonnage.
Average realisable prices and sales
Average realisable precious metal prices in Q4 2021 (which are reported before the deduction of commercial discounts) were $1,811/ounce for gold and $25.3/ounce for silver (Q4 2020: $1,869/ounce for gold and $26.2/ounce for silver).
For 2021 as a whole, average realisable precious metal prices were $1,781/ounce for gold and $24.9/ounce for silver (2020: $1,814/ounce for gold and $22.3/ounce for silver).
Brownfield exploration
Inmaculada
In Q4 2021, 3,830m of drilling for potential was carried out along with 4,686m of resource drilling. Selected results are below:
Vein
Results (potential/resource drilling)
IMS-21-155: 1.1m @ 17.6g/t Au & 1,149g/t Ag
IMS-21-155: 1.2m @ 4.3g/t Au & 70g/t Ag
Josefa
IMS-21-155: 7.8m @ 2.0g/t Au & 70g/t Ag
IMS-21-155: 1.0m @ 3.6g/t Au & 114g/t Ag
IMS-21-198: 2.3m @ 2.3g/t Au & 312g/t Ag
IMS-21-200: 4.9m @ 3.8g/t Au & 311g/t Ag
IMS-21-174: 4.9m @ 11.3g/t Au & 33g/t Ag
Juliana NE
IMS-21-182: 1.2m @ 50.8g/t Au & 81g/t Ag
IMS-21-184: 3.5m @ 18.0g/t Au & 977g/t Ag
Juliana NE Piso
IMS-21-174: 1.5m @ 3.3g/t Au & 172g/t Ag
During the first quarter of 2022, the programme will focus on 2,100m of potential drilling in the west of the Angela North vein and in the north of the Eduardo vein zone.
Pallancata
At Pallancata, 10,619m of drilling for potential was carried out at the Mirian, San Javier and the continuation of the Pallancata vein to the north west as well as intercepting quartz-sulphide veins, Laura and Demian, trending to the north east. Selected results are below:
Vein
Laura
Demian
Results (potential drilling)
DLLAU-A01: 1.9m @ 1.5g/t Au & 473g/t Ag
Including : 1.2m @ 2.1g/t Au & 655g/t Ag
DLLAU-A03: 2.5m @ 0.8g/t Au & 332g/t Ag
Including : 1.1m @ 1.1g/t Au & 537g/t Ag
DLLAU-A01: 6.9m @ 10.7g/t Au & 208g/t Ag
Including : 1.5m @ 1.2g/t Au & 336g/t Ag DLEP-A66 1.3m @ 2.6g/t Au & 696g/t Ag DLLAU-A03: 2.6m @ 1.0g/t Au & 307g/t Ag Including : 1.1m @ 1.8g/t Au & 602g/t Ag
In Q1 2022, the schedule consists of 5,000m of potential drilling in the Laura-Demian veins as well as the Paola, Rina 4, Stockwork Veta Juliet, Stockwork Pallancata Central and the Gracia veins.
San Jose
At San Jose, the brownfield team carried out 2,892m of drilling at the Saavedra area in the Betania, Jimena, Agostina veins and, in the San Jose mine itself, 1,471m in the Olivia and Karina veins. Selected results are below:
Vein
Results (potential/resource drilling)
Betania
SJD-2408: 2.6m @ 5.4g/t Au & 10g/t Ag
SJD-2414: 3.0m @ 7.5g/t Au & 40g/t Ag
Sig Betania
SJD-2408: 1.0m @ 6.1g/t Au & 11g/t Ag
SJD-2399: 1.4m @ 3.1g/t Au & 157g/t Ag
Jimena
SJD-2406: 0.8m @ 2.6g/t Au & 482g/t Ag
SJD-2410: 6.4m @ 7,1g/t Au & 56g/t Ag
SJD-2418: 2.6m @ 3.1g/t Au & 12g/t Ag
The drilling plan for the first quarter will focus on the western zone of the mine in the Olivia NW and Olivia NS structures. At Saavedra, an environmental permit is due before the programme can resume.
Financial position
Total cash was approximately $387 million as at 31 December 2021, resulting in net cash of approximately $87 million. This includes $20 million investment in the IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.
In September 2021, the Company signed an amendment to its existing $200 million loan with Scotiabank and BBVA. This incorporated an additional $100 million borrowing capacity and increased the maturity to five years with a two-year grace period at an interest rate of LIBOR +1.65%. On 1 December 2021, the Company drew down in full on the $100 million.
In November 2021, the Company hedged 3.3 million ounces of silver for 2023 at an average price of $25.00 per ounce to protect cashflows in Peru. This will ensure profitable production from existing resources, mainly at Pallancata whilst the brownfield exploration team continues to look for additional near-term resources.
Outlook
The overall attributable production target for 2022 is 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces or 26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces.6
2022 Attributable production split
Operation
Oz Au Eq
Moz Ag Eq
Inmaculada
218,000-222,000
15.7-16.0
Pallancata
64,000-68,000
4.6-4.9
San Jose
79,000-85,000
5.7-6.1
Total
360,000-375,000
26.0-27.0
6All forecast equivalent figures assume a gold/silver ratio of 72x.
