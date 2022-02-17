Hochschild Mining : Q4 2021 Production

_____________________________________________________________________________________ 20 January 2022 Production Report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said: "Our operations have delivered another strong quarter of production and we have once again successfully finished the year in line with guidance.Our brownfield exploration team has continued to add high grade ounces at Inmaculada and San Jose whilst we have hedged further production at Pallancata to ensure profitable production through 2023. The fourth quarter was a very busy one in terms of business development and expanding our growth pipeline with the announcement of our exciting acquisition of Amarillo Gold and the exercise of our option to start earning-in a 60% interest in the promising Snip gold project in Canada. We look forward to advancing the development of both projects throughout 2022. Finally we were also pleased to complete the successful demerger and IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.towards the end of the year." Operational highlights Full year attributable production in line with forecasts 1 221,419 ounces of gold 12.2 million ounces of silver 362,972 gold equivalent ounces 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces

Strong operational performance despite impact from Covid protocols in 2021

2021 all-in sustaining costs expected to meet $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce) Exploration & Business Development highlights Resources expected to increase by approximately 83 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021

Announcement of definitive agreement to acquire Amarillo Gold in Brazil; completion expected in Q1 2022

Option exercised to start earning-in 60% interest in Skeena Resources' Snip gold project

Completion of demerger & listing of Aclara Resources Inc. on the TSX

Volcan Gold project CEO appointed; 2022 work programme being developed Strong financial position Total cash of approximately $387 million as at 31 December 2021 ($232 million as at 31 December 2020) 2

Increased medium-term debt by $100 million in December 2021 at competitive market rates

Net cash of approximately $87 million as at 31 December 2021 ($22 million as at 31 December 2020)

Current Net Cash/LTM EBITDA of approximately 0.227x as at 31 December 2021 2021 ESG highlights Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 1.26 (2020: 1.38) 3

Accident Severity Index of 676 (2020: 474) 4

Water consumption of 193lt/person/day (2020: 231lt/person/day)

Domestic waste generation of 1.00 kg/person/day (2020: 1.18kg/person/day)

ECO score of 5.29 out of 6 (2020: 5.74) 5 1Unless otherwise stated, 2021 equivalent figures calculated using the previous Company gold/silver ratio of 86x. All 2022 forecasts assume the average gold/silver ratio for 2021 of 72x 2Includes $20 million investment in IPO of Aclara Resources Inc. 3Calculated as total number of accidents per million labour hours. 4Calculated as total number of days lost per million labour hours. 5The ECO Score is an internally designed Key Performance Indicator measuring environmental performance in one number and encompassing numerous fronts including management of waste water, outcome of regulatory inspections and sound environmental practices relating to water consumption and the recycling of materials. 1

2022 guidance Production target: 335,000-345,000 gold equivalent ounces (28.8-29.7 million silver equivalent ounces) using 86x gold silver ratio 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces (26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces) using 72x gold silver ratio

All-in sustaining costs target:

sustaining costs target: $1,440-$1,480 per gold equivalent ounce ($16.8-17.2 per silver equivalent ounce) using 86x gold silver ratio $1,330-$1,370 per gold equivalent ounce ($18.5-19.0 per silver equivalent ounce) using 72x gold silver ratio

Total sustaining and development capital expenditure expected to be approximately $150-160 million

$150-160 million Brownfield exploration budget expected to be approximately $34 million

Amarillo/Posse gold project capital expenditure in Brazil planned for $120 million

Overview In Q4 2021, Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.LN) (OTCMKTS: $HCHDF) ("Hochschild" or "the Company") delivered attributable production of 94,222 gold equivalent ounces or 8.1 million silver equivalent ounces, virtually the same as the third quarter result. Overall 2021 attributable production was 362,972 gold equivalent ounces or 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with the Company's guidance and a strong increase of 25% versus the Covid-impacted 2020. The Company expects that its all-in sustaining cost for 2021 will be in line with guidance of $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce). TOTAL GROUP PRODUCTION Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 12 mths 12 mths 2021 2020 Silver production (koz) 3,892 3,833 3,719 14,746 11,821 Gold production (koz) 68.22 69.09 65.67 262.39 207.08 Total silver equivalent (koz) 9,759 9,775 9,366 37,311 29,631 Total gold equivalent (koz) 113.48 113.66 108.91 433.85 344.54 Silver sold (koz) 3,877 3,830 3,803 14,712 11,846 Gold sold (koz) 67.80 68.60 66.57 260.71 207.77 Total production includes 100% of all production, including production attributable to Hochschild's joint venture partner at San Jose. ATTRIBUTABLE GROUP PRODUCTION Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 12 mths 12 mths 2021 2020 Silver production (koz) 3,209 3,043 3,187 12,174 9,808 Gold production (koz) 56.91 58.25 56.97 221.42 175.24 Silver equivalent (koz) 8,103 8,052 8,087 31,216 24,879 Gold equivalent (koz) 94.22 93.63 94.03 362.97 289.29 Attributable production includes 100% of all production from Inmaculada, Pallancata and 51% from San Jose. Production Inmaculada Product Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 12 mths 12 mths 2021 2020 Ore production (tonnes treated) 341,577 336,178 340,854 1,349,892 948,937 Average grade silver (g/t) 191 184 152 174 154 Average grade gold (g/t) 4.03 4.34 4.23 4.05 4.33 Silver produced (koz) 1,850 1,608 1,393 6,236 4,034 Gold produced (koz) 41.99 44.34 43.55 165.73 129.17 Silver equivalent (koz) 5,461 5,421 5,138 20,488 15,143 Gold equivalent (koz) 63.50 63.04 59.75 238.24 176.09 Silver sold (koz) 1,843 1,604 1,404 6,216 4,020 Gold sold (koz) 41.95 44.42 44.05 165.86 129.70 Fourth quarter production at Inmaculada was 41,990 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver, which amounts to a gold equivalent output of 63,504 ounces, with higher-than-expected recoveries contributing to another strong operational period. Overall in 2021, Inmaculada has delivered gold equivalent production of 238,238 ounces (2020: 176,086 ounces), with the increase versus 2020 due to the impact of two Covid-19 related stoppages during 2020. Grades and gold recoveries have proved to be higher than originally budgeted. 3

Pallancata Product Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 12 mths 12 mths 2021 2020 Ore production (tonnes treated) 128,228 113,451 186,454 530,681 519,611 Average grade silver (g/t) 177 188 231 212 247 Average grade gold (g/t) 0.85 0.79 0.81 0.84 0.87 Silver produced (koz) 648 612 1,241 3,261 3,679 Gold produced (koz) 3.14 2.63 4.37 13.05 12.93 Silver equivalent (koz) 918 838 1,617 4,382 4,790 Gold equivalent (koz) 10.68 9.75 18.80 50.96 55.70 Silver sold (koz) 642 622 1,287 3,263 3,654 Gold sold (koz) 3.12 2.62 4.56 13.03 12.80 In Q4, Pallancata produced 0.6 million ounces of silver and 3,137 ounces of gold bringing the silver equivalent total to 0.9 million, with treated tonnage slightly higher-than-expected but offset by lower grades. Overall in 2021, Pallancata produced 4.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 4.8 million ounces) with the reduction versus the original forecast (5.4 -5.6 million ounces) due to the effects of lower-than-budgeted grades in line with the current declining production profile. San Jose (the Company has a 51% interest in San Jose) Product Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 12 mths 12 mths 2021 2020 Ore production (tonnes treated) 143,398 149,637 110,019 539,229 401,202 Average grade silver (g/t) 346 381 345 344 357 Average grade gold (g/t) 5.77 5.24 5.62 5.47 5.63 Silver produced (koz) 1,393 1,613 1,085 5,250 4,108 Gold produced (koz) 23.10 22.12 17.75 83.62 64.99 Silver equivalent (koz) 3,380 3,515 2,611 12,440 9,697 Gold equivalent (koz) 39.30 40.88 30.36 144.66 112.76 Silver sold (koz) 1,392 1,605 1,112 5,233 4,172 Gold sold (koz) 22.73 21.56 17.97 81.83 65.28 The San Jose mine enjoyed another solid quarter with tonnage moderately better than expected although this was partially offset by lower-than-budgeted grades. Production in the period was 1.4 million ounces of silver and 23,097 ounces of gold which represents 3.4 million silver equivalent ounces. This amounts to a 2021 total of 12.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 9.7 million ounces) with the increase versus 2020 reflecting Covid-related stoppages, which impacted the 2020 result. Grades were lower than budgeted for the year but practically offset by better than expected tonnage. Average realisable prices and sales Average realisable precious metal prices in Q4 2021 (which are reported before the deduction of commercial discounts) were $1,811/ounce for gold and $25.3/ounce for silver (Q4 2020: $1,869/ounce for gold and $26.2/ounce for silver). For 2021 as a whole, average realisable precious metal prices were $1,781/ounce for gold and $24.9/ounce for silver (2020: $1,814/ounce for gold and $22.3/ounce for silver). Brownfield exploration Inmaculada In Q4 2021, 3,830m of drilling for potential was carried out along with 4,686m of resource drilling. Selected results are below: Vein Results (potential/resource drilling) IMS-21-155: 1.1m @ 17.6g/t Au & 1,149g/t Ag IMS-21-155: 1.2m @ 4.3g/t Au & 70g/t Ag Josefa IMS-21-155: 7.8m @ 2.0g/t Au & 70g/t Ag IMS-21-155: 1.0m @ 3.6g/t Au & 114g/t Ag IMS-21-198: 2.3m @ 2.3g/t Au & 312g/t Ag IMS-21-200: 4.9m @ 3.8g/t Au & 311g/t Ag IMS-21-174: 4.9m @ 11.3g/t Au & 33g/t Ag Juliana NE IMS-21-182: 1.2m @ 50.8g/t Au & 81g/t Ag IMS-21-184: 3.5m @ 18.0g/t Au & 977g/t Ag Juliana NE Piso IMS-21-174: 1.5m @ 3.3g/t Au & 172g/t Ag 4