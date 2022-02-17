Log in
    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
  Report
Hochschild Mining : Q4 2021 Production

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
_____________________________________________________________________________________

20 January 2022

Production Report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021

Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Our operations have delivered another strong quarter of production and we have once again successfully finished the year in line with guidance.Our brownfield exploration team has continued to add high grade ounces at Inmaculada and San Jose whilst we have hedged further production at Pallancata to ensure profitable production through 2023.

The fourth quarter was a very busy one in terms of business development and expanding our growth pipeline with the announcement of our exciting acquisition of Amarillo Gold and the exercise of our option to start earning-in a 60% interest in the promising Snip gold project in Canada. We look forward to advancing the development of both projects throughout 2022. Finally we were also pleased to complete the successful demerger and IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.towards the end of the year."

Operational highlights

  • Full year attributable production in line with forecasts1
    • 221,419 ounces of gold
    • 12.2 million ounces of silver
    • 362,972 gold equivalent ounces
    • 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces
  • Strong operational performance despite impact from Covid protocols in 2021
  • 2021 all-in sustaining costs expected to meet $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce guidance ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce)

Exploration & Business Development highlights

  • Resources expected to increase by approximately 83 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021
  • Announcement of definitive agreement to acquire Amarillo Gold in Brazil; completion expected in Q1 2022
  • Option exercised to start earning-in 60% interest in Skeena Resources' Snip gold project
  • Completion of demerger & listing of Aclara Resources Inc. on the TSX
  • Volcan Gold project CEO appointed; 2022 work programme being developed

Strong financial position

  • Total cash of approximately $387 million as at 31 December 2021 ($232 million as at 31 December 2020)2
  • Increased medium-term debt by $100 million in December 2021 at competitive market rates
  • Net cash of approximately $87 million as at 31 December 2021 ($22 million as at 31 December 2020)
  • Current Net Cash/LTM EBITDA of approximately 0.227x as at 31 December 2021

2021 ESG highlights

  • Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 1.26 (2020: 1.38)3
  • Accident Severity Index of 676 (2020: 474)4
  • Water consumption of 193lt/person/day (2020: 231lt/person/day)
  • Domestic waste generation of 1.00 kg/person/day (2020: 1.18kg/person/day)
  • ECO score of 5.29 out of 6 (2020: 5.74)5

1Unless otherwise stated, 2021 equivalent figures calculated using the previous Company gold/silver ratio of 86x. All 2022 forecasts assume the average gold/silver ratio for 2021 of 72x 2Includes $20 million investment in IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.

3Calculated as total number of accidents per million labour hours.

4Calculated as total number of days lost per million labour hours.

5The ECO Score is an internally designed Key Performance Indicator measuring environmental performance in one number and encompassing numerous fronts including management of waste water, outcome of regulatory inspections and sound environmental practices relating to water consumption and the recycling of materials.

1

2022 guidance

  • Production target:
    • 335,000-345,000gold equivalent ounces (28.8-29.7 million silver equivalent ounces) using 86x gold silver ratio
    • 360,000-375,000gold equivalent ounces (26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces) using 72x gold silver ratio
  • All-insustaining costs target:
    • $1,440-$1,480per gold equivalent ounce ($16.8-17.2 per silver equivalent ounce) using 86x gold silver ratio
    • $1,330-$1,370per gold equivalent ounce ($18.5-19.0 per silver equivalent ounce) using 72x gold silver ratio
  • Total sustaining and development capital expenditure expected to be approximately $150-160 million
  • Brownfield exploration budget expected to be approximately $34 million
  • Amarillo/Posse gold project capital expenditure in Brazil planned for $120 million
  • Greenfield budget of approximately $11 million; Snip investment expected to be approximately $9 million

________________________________________________________________________________________

A conference call will be held at 1.30pm (London time) on Thursday 20 January 2022 for analysts and investors. Dial in details as follows:

UK Toll-Free Number: 0800 279 6877

International Dial in: +44 (0)330 336 9601

US/Canada Toll-Free Number: 800-289-0720

Pin: 9235113#

A recording of the conference call will be available on demand on the Company's website: www.hochschildmining.com

________________________________________________________________________________________

2

Overview

In Q4 2021, Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.LN) (OTCMKTS: $HCHDF) ("Hochschild" or "the Company") delivered attributable production of 94,222 gold equivalent ounces or 8.1 million silver equivalent ounces, virtually the same as the third quarter result. Overall 2021 attributable production was 362,972 gold equivalent ounces or 31.2 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with the Company's guidance and a strong increase of 25% versus the Covid-impacted 2020.

The Company expects that its all-in sustaining cost for 2021 will be in line with guidance of $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce ($14.1-14.5 per silver equivalent ounce).

TOTAL GROUP PRODUCTION

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

12 mths

12 mths

2021

2020

Silver production (koz)

3,892

3,833

3,719

14,746

11,821

Gold production (koz)

68.22

69.09

65.67

262.39

207.08

Total silver equivalent (koz)

9,759

9,775

9,366

37,311

29,631

Total gold equivalent (koz)

113.48

113.66

108.91

433.85

344.54

Silver sold (koz)

3,877

3,830

3,803

14,712

11,846

Gold sold (koz)

67.80

68.60

66.57

260.71

207.77

Total production includes 100% of all production, including production attributable to Hochschild's joint venture partner at San Jose.

ATTRIBUTABLE GROUP PRODUCTION

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

12 mths

12 mths

2021

2020

Silver production (koz)

3,209

3,043

3,187

12,174

9,808

Gold production (koz)

56.91

58.25

56.97

221.42

175.24

Silver equivalent (koz)

8,103

8,052

8,087

31,216

24,879

Gold equivalent (koz)

94.22

93.63

94.03

362.97

289.29

Attributable production includes 100% of all production from Inmaculada, Pallancata and 51% from San Jose.

Production

Inmaculada

Product

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

12 mths

12 mths

2021

2020

Ore production (tonnes treated)

341,577

336,178

340,854

1,349,892

948,937

Average grade silver (g/t)

191

184

152

174

154

Average grade gold (g/t)

4.03

4.34

4.23

4.05

4.33

Silver produced (koz)

1,850

1,608

1,393

6,236

4,034

Gold produced (koz)

41.99

44.34

43.55

165.73

129.17

Silver equivalent (koz)

5,461

5,421

5,138

20,488

15,143

Gold equivalent (koz)

63.50

63.04

59.75

238.24

176.09

Silver sold (koz)

1,843

1,604

1,404

6,216

4,020

Gold sold (koz)

41.95

44.42

44.05

165.86

129.70

Fourth quarter production at Inmaculada was 41,990 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver, which amounts to a gold equivalent output of 63,504 ounces, with higher-than-expected recoveries contributing to another strong operational period. Overall in 2021, Inmaculada has delivered gold equivalent production of 238,238 ounces (2020: 176,086 ounces), with the increase versus 2020 due to the impact of two Covid-19 related stoppages during 2020. Grades and gold recoveries have proved to be higher than originally budgeted.

3

Pallancata

Product

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

12 mths

12 mths

2021

2020

Ore production (tonnes treated)

128,228

113,451

186,454

530,681

519,611

Average grade silver (g/t)

177

188

231

212

247

Average grade gold (g/t)

0.85

0.79

0.81

0.84

0.87

Silver produced (koz)

648

612

1,241

3,261

3,679

Gold produced (koz)

3.14

2.63

4.37

13.05

12.93

Silver equivalent (koz)

918

838

1,617

4,382

4,790

Gold equivalent (koz)

10.68

9.75

18.80

50.96

55.70

Silver sold (koz)

642

622

1,287

3,263

3,654

Gold sold (koz)

3.12

2.62

4.56

13.03

12.80

In Q4, Pallancata produced 0.6 million ounces of silver and 3,137 ounces of gold bringing the silver equivalent total to 0.9 million, with treated tonnage slightly higher-than-expected but offset by lower grades. Overall in 2021, Pallancata produced 4.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 4.8 million ounces) with the reduction versus the original forecast (5.4 -5.6 million ounces) due to the effects of lower-than-budgeted grades in line with the current declining production profile.

San Jose (the Company has a 51% interest in San Jose)

Product

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

12 mths

12 mths

2021

2020

Ore production (tonnes treated)

143,398

149,637

110,019

539,229

401,202

Average grade silver (g/t)

346

381

345

344

357

Average grade gold (g/t)

5.77

5.24

5.62

5.47

5.63

Silver produced (koz)

1,393

1,613

1,085

5,250

4,108

Gold produced (koz)

23.10

22.12

17.75

83.62

64.99

Silver equivalent (koz)

3,380

3,515

2,611

12,440

9,697

Gold equivalent (koz)

39.30

40.88

30.36

144.66

112.76

Silver sold (koz)

1,392

1,605

1,112

5,233

4,172

Gold sold (koz)

22.73

21.56

17.97

81.83

65.28

The San Jose mine enjoyed another solid quarter with tonnage moderately better than expected although this was partially offset by lower-than-budgeted grades. Production in the period was 1.4 million ounces of silver and 23,097 ounces of gold which represents 3.4 million silver equivalent ounces. This amounts to a 2021 total of 12.4 million silver equivalent ounces (2020: 9.7 million ounces) with the increase versus 2020 reflecting Covid-related stoppages, which impacted the 2020 result. Grades were lower than budgeted for the year but practically offset by better than expected tonnage.

Average realisable prices and sales

Average realisable precious metal prices in Q4 2021 (which are reported before the deduction of commercial discounts) were $1,811/ounce for gold and $25.3/ounce for silver (Q4 2020: $1,869/ounce for gold and $26.2/ounce for silver).

For 2021 as a whole, average realisable precious metal prices were $1,781/ounce for gold and $24.9/ounce for silver (2020: $1,814/ounce for gold and $22.3/ounce for silver).

Brownfield exploration

Inmaculada

In Q4 2021, 3,830m of drilling for potential was carried out along with 4,686m of resource drilling. Selected results are below:

Vein

Results (potential/resource drilling)

IMS-21-155: 1.1m @ 17.6g/t Au & 1,149g/t Ag

IMS-21-155: 1.2m @ 4.3g/t Au & 70g/t Ag

Josefa

IMS-21-155: 7.8m @ 2.0g/t Au & 70g/t Ag

IMS-21-155: 1.0m @ 3.6g/t Au & 114g/t Ag

IMS-21-198: 2.3m @ 2.3g/t Au & 312g/t Ag

IMS-21-200: 4.9m @ 3.8g/t Au & 311g/t Ag

IMS-21-174: 4.9m @ 11.3g/t Au & 33g/t Ag

Juliana NE

IMS-21-182: 1.2m @ 50.8g/t Au & 81g/t Ag

IMS-21-184: 3.5m @ 18.0g/t Au & 977g/t Ag

Juliana NE Piso

IMS-21-174: 1.5m @ 3.3g/t Au & 172g/t Ag

4

During the first quarter of 2022, the programme will focus on 2,100m of potential drilling in the west of the Angela North vein and in the north of the Eduardo vein zone.

Pallancata

At Pallancata, 10,619m of drilling for potential was carried out at the Mirian, San Javier and the continuation of the Pallancata vein to the north west as well as intercepting quartz-sulphide veins, Laura and Demian, trending to the north east. Selected results are below:

Vein

Laura

Demian

Results (potential drilling)

DLLAU-A01: 1.9m @ 1.5g/t Au & 473g/t Ag

Including : 1.2m @ 2.1g/t Au & 655g/t Ag

DLLAU-A03: 2.5m @ 0.8g/t Au & 332g/t Ag

Including : 1.1m @ 1.1g/t Au & 537g/t Ag

DLLAU-A01: 6.9m @ 10.7g/t Au & 208g/t Ag

Including : 1.5m @ 1.2g/t Au & 336g/t Ag DLEP-A66 1.3m @ 2.6g/t Au & 696g/t Ag DLLAU-A03: 2.6m @ 1.0g/t Au & 307g/t Ag Including : 1.1m @ 1.8g/t Au & 602g/t Ag

In Q1 2022, the schedule consists of 5,000m of potential drilling in the Laura-Demian veins as well as the Paola, Rina 4, Stockwork Veta Juliet, Stockwork Pallancata Central and the Gracia veins.

San Jose

At San Jose, the brownfield team carried out 2,892m of drilling at the Saavedra area in the Betania, Jimena, Agostina veins and, in the San Jose mine itself, 1,471m in the Olivia and Karina veins. Selected results are below:

Vein

Results (potential/resource drilling)

Betania

SJD-2408: 2.6m @ 5.4g/t Au & 10g/t Ag

SJD-2414: 3.0m @ 7.5g/t Au & 40g/t Ag

Sig Betania

SJD-2408: 1.0m @ 6.1g/t Au & 11g/t Ag

SJD-2399: 1.4m @ 3.1g/t Au & 157g/t Ag

Jimena

SJD-2406: 0.8m @ 2.6g/t Au & 482g/t Ag

SJD-2410: 6.4m @ 7,1g/t Au & 56g/t Ag

SJD-2418: 2.6m @ 3.1g/t Au & 12g/t Ag

The drilling plan for the first quarter will focus on the western zone of the mine in the Olivia NW and Olivia NS structures. At Saavedra, an environmental permit is due before the programme can resume.

Financial position

Total cash was approximately $387 million as at 31 December 2021, resulting in net cash of approximately $87 million. This includes $20 million investment in the IPO of Aclara Resources Inc.

In September 2021, the Company signed an amendment to its existing $200 million loan with Scotiabank and BBVA. This incorporated an additional $100 million borrowing capacity and increased the maturity to five years with a two-year grace period at an interest rate of LIBOR +1.65%. On 1 December 2021, the Company drew down in full on the $100 million.

In November 2021, the Company hedged 3.3 million ounces of silver for 2023 at an average price of $25.00 per ounce to protect cashflows in Peru. This will ensure profitable production from existing resources, mainly at Pallancata whilst the brownfield exploration team continues to look for additional near-term resources.

Outlook

The overall attributable production target for 2022 is 360,000-375,000 gold equivalent ounces or 26.0-27.0 million silver equivalent ounces.6

2022 Attributable production split

Operation

Oz Au Eq

Moz Ag Eq

Inmaculada

218,000-222,000

15.7-16.0

Pallancata

64,000-68,000

4.6-4.9

San Jose

79,000-85,000

5.7-6.1

Total

360,000-375,000

26.0-27.0

6All forecast equivalent figures assume a gold/silver ratio of 72x.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hochschild Mining plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
