Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023

Hochschild Mining PLC - London-based precious metals company focusing on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold - Says it awaits a decision from the Peruvian government for the Immaculada gold and silver mine in the Ayacucho department, Peru, relating to the site's modified environment assessment. Says it expects a decision in the first quarter of 2023.

Hochschild Mining owns two underground epithermal vein mines in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina, alongside the Mara Rosa advanced project in Brazil and other long-term projects across the Americas. Immaculada consists of 40 mining concessions and is 100% owned by Hochschild Mining

Current stock price: 69.85 pence, down 0.6% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 46%

