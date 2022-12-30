Advanced search
    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49 2022-12-30 am EST
69.78 GBX   -0.68%
04:20aHochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023
AN
02:56aFTSE 100 called lower on shortened trading day
AN
02:43aHochschild Mining Anticipates Inmaculada Permit Decision in Q1 2023
MT
Hochschild Mining awaits Peru mine approval in early 2023

12/30/2022 | 04:20am EST
Hochschild Mining PLC - London-based precious metals company focusing on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold - Says it awaits a decision from the Peruvian government for the Immaculada gold and silver mine in the Ayacucho department, Peru, relating to the site's modified environment assessment. Says it expects a decision in the first quarter of 2023.

Hochschild Mining owns two underground epithermal vein mines in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina, alongside the Mara Rosa advanced project in Brazil and other long-term projects across the Americas. Immaculada consists of 40 mining concessions and is 100% owned by Hochschild Mining

Current stock price: 69.85 pence, down 0.6% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 46%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

