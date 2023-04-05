Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hochschild Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:00:42 2023-04-05 am EDT
87.03 GBX   +3.36%
06:30aHochschild Mining gives notice to Skeena to terminate option in Snip
AN
03/31FireAngel signs with British Gas; Shanta pours gold
AN
03/02Hochschild Mining : 2023 BMO Global Metals And Mining Conference Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hochschild Mining gives notice to Skeena to terminate option in Snip

04/05/2023 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hochschild Mining PLC on Wednesday said that it has given notice to Skeena Resources Ltd to terminate its option in the Snip gold project in Canada.

Hochschild is a London-based, South America-focused precious metals company, committed to the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold.

It gave notice to Skeena via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hochschild Mining Canada Corp, to terminate its option to earn-in a 60% interest in the Snip project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada.

As a result, Hochschild has no liability to complete the aggregate expenditure requirement.

It has also confirmed to Skeena that it has satisfied the minium annual expenditure requirement for the 12 months beginning October 14. As a result, it doesn't owe a cash payment to Skeen under the terms of the agreement.

"We would like to express our gratitude for the support we have received from the Tahltan Nation, the British Columbia Government, employees and suppliers during our one and a half years working at the Snip gold project. We enjoyed working in Canada but are currently focusing our capital on later-stage projects in the portfolio, notably the Mara Rosa project in Brazil, which remains on time and on budget," said Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante.

Hochschild Mining shares were trading 2.6% higher at 86.35 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.16% 5.5687 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 3.33% 87 Delayed Quote.19.86%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.12% 2655.79 Real-time Quote.8.67%
SILVER -0.78% 24.787 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.32% 8.72 Delayed Quote.20.94%
All news about HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
06:30aHochschild Mining gives notice to Skeena to terminate option in Snip
AN
03/31FireAngel signs with British Gas; Shanta pours gold
AN
03/02Hochschild Mining : 2023 BMO Global Metals And Mining Conference Presentation
PU
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02Amarillo gold corporation and lavras gold corp. complete arrangement and launch
AQ
02/01Citigroup cuts Persimmon; HSBC raises Asos
AN
01/31TRADING UPDATES: Bivictrix hails cancer therapy candidate
AN
01/31Pre-Fed nerves and IMF outlook weigh on stocks
AN
01/31Transcript : Hochschild Mining plc, Q4 2022 Operating Results Call, Jan 31, 2..
CI
01/31Hochschild falls as misses 2022 targets
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 725 M - -
Net income 2022 24,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 663
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Hochschild Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 1,45 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Jose Bustamante Romero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Non-Executive Chairman & President
Juan Ignacio Rosado Gómez de la Torre Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eduardo Noriega Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Landin Navarro Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC19.86%541
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.81%40 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.70%34 438
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.04%25 323
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.27.18%22 643
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED31.78%16 350
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer