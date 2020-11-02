HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure in accordance with Art 5 (1) b) and (3) of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art 2 (2) and (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on stock buyback

November 2, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, Germany

WKN: 607000

ISIN: DE0006070006

In the period from October 26, 2020 until including October 30, 2020 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft acquired a total of 229,710 shares under the terms of its current stock buyback program. The aggregate number of shares acquired by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft under the terms of its current stock buyback program to date amounts to 2,318,930.

The following numbers of shares were bought back:

Date shares bought back (pieces) Average price (?) Market value total (?) 26.10.2020 44,958 68.38 3,074,434.85 27.10.2020 45,007 66.48 2,992,308.40 28.10.2020 45,387 63.68 2,890,339.47 29.10.2020 46,609 63.28 2,949,785.73 30.10.2020 47,749 62.45 2,982,159.02 Total 229,710 64.81 14,889,027.47

The shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft were acquired by a bank commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to acquire the shares exclusively in electronic trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 are available on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (https://hochtief.com/share-buyback).

Essen, November 2, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board