HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11/02/2020 | 10:35am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Stock Buyback
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2020 / 16:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure in accordance with Art 5 (1) b) and (3) of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art 2 (2) and (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on stock buyback
November 2, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, Germany
WKN: 607000
ISIN: DE0006070006

In the period from October 26, 2020 until including October 30, 2020 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft acquired a total of 229,710 shares under the terms of its current stock buyback program. The aggregate number of shares acquired by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft under the terms of its current stock buyback program to date amounts to 2,318,930.

The following numbers of shares were bought back:

       
Date shares bought back (pieces) Average price (?) Market value total (?)
26.10.2020 44,958 68.38 3,074,434.85
27.10.2020 45,007 66.48 2,992,308.40
28.10.2020 45,387 63.68 2,890,339.47
29.10.2020 46,609 63.28 2,949,785.73
30.10.2020 47,749 62.45 2,982,159.02
       
Total 229,710 64.81 14,889,027.47
 

The shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft were acquired by a bank commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to acquire the shares exclusively in electronic trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 are available on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (https://hochtief.com/share-buyback).

Essen, November 2, 2020
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144821  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020


Financials
Sales 2020 23 962 M 27 910 M 27 910 M
Net income 2020 469 M 546 M 546 M
Net cash 2020 293 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 4 331 M 5 048 M 5 045 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 47 472
Free-Float 29,4%
