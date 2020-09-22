Log in
Hochtief : Turner and Flatiron to Build New Terminal at San Diego International Airport

09/22/2020 | 03:00am EDT

|

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Turner Media Contact:

Flatiron Media Contact:

Chris McFadden

Mike Swenson

Vice President, Communications

Corporate Marketing & Communications

212.229.6145

Office 1.720.494.8132

CMcFadden@tcco.com

Mobile 1.303.898.6032

mswenson@flatironcorp.com

Turner and Flatiron to Build New Terminal at San Diego International Airport

Construction on the $2.265 billion project is scheduled to begin in late 2021 once all environmental permits are issued.

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 21, 2020) - A Turner-Flatiron joint venture was awarded a contract to build a new $2.265 billion airport terminal at San Diego International Airport.

The 1.2 million-square-foot building with 30 gates will replace the existing 1960s era terminal. Construction will begin in late 2021 once all environmental permits are issued. Construction will take place in two stages to ensure that the current number of gates remain available during the build out. During the first phase, scheduled to open in first quarter of 2025, 19 new gates will be added. The next phase, scheduled to open in early 2027, will add 11 new gates. When work is complete, the airport will have a total of 62 gates.

The new terminal will offer passengers more seating in the gate area, restaurants and shops, as well as additional security checkpoints with more lanes.

The terminal will offer a range of sustainable and energy-efficient features. A series of airfield improvements, including new, redesigned taxiways, will help reduce aircraft taxiing times, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions. An underground fuel-delivery system will reduce the need for trucks to deliver fuel to aircrafts and result in less emissions and quicker turnarounds at the gates.

The Turner-Flatiron team has completed previous work together at San Diego International Airport and at airports in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and Denver. The team brings together Flatiron's experience in airside construction as well as runway and taxiway operations with Turner's experience in airport terminal and concourse commercial structures.

###

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

About Flatiron

Flatiron is the trusted provider of innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges across the U.S. and Canada. For public and private clients, Flatiron builds highways, bridges, airports, rail transit, dams, water facilities and underground projects. Flatiron delivers projects through progressive contracting methods such as design-build,bid-build and the construction manager/general contractor approach. For more on how Flatiron is transforming infrastructure, visit flatironcorp.com. Flatiron is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF.

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:59:03 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group