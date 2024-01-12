EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Alfredstraße 236
|45133 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
