12.01.2024 / 18:54 CET/CEST
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.hochtief.de/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.hochtief.com/reports

Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
