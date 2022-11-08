CMS: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft completes share buyback

On November 7, 2022, the share buyback was completed. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from November 8, 2021 until and including November 7, 2022 amounts to 71,560 shares. This is equivalent to 0.092% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 69.1963 per share. The total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 4,951,689.84 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

On November 8, 2021, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft disclosed, pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, the start of the share buyback. The purchase of the shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was carried out via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank that was commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (www.hochtief.com) in the “Investor Relations” section.

Essen, November 8, 2022

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft