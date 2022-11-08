Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HOCHTIEF AG
  News
  Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:20 2022-11-08 pm EST
52.29 EUR   -0.17%
11/04HOCHTIEF increases nominal net profit and sales by over 20 percent in first nine months, Guidance confirmed
AQ
11/04Hochtief : Gilbane | Turner in Association with 34 Group Selected to Build New Stadium for the Buffalo Bills
PU
11/03HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
CMS: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11/08/2022 | 12:06pm EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 Share buyback - Final report
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08.11.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft completes share buyback

 

On November 7, 2022, the share buyback was completed. The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from November 8, 2021 until and including November 7, 2022 amounts to 71,560 shares. This is equivalent to 0.092% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 69.1963 per share. The total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 4,951,689.84 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

 

On November 8, 2021, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft disclosed, pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, the start of the share buyback. The purchase of the shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was carried out via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank that was commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (www.hochtief.com) in the “Investor Relations” section.

 

Essen, November 8, 2022

 

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1482223  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1482223&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
