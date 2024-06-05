BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The crisis-ridden construction industry cannot count on additional financial aid from the German government for the time being. Both Construction Minister Klara Geywitz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner made it clear at the Construction Industry Day in Berlin on Wednesday that the budget was simply too small for this. Instead, permits are to be granted more quickly and regulations that make building more expensive are to be abolished.

The industry has been in crisis for two years due to higher interest rates on loans and expensive building materials. Companies are complaining about a lack of new orders and cancellations of already planned projects. Only around 295,000 apartments were completed in both 2022 and 2023. The traffic light government had actually planned to build 400,000 apartments per year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz therefore sees an urgent need for action. What is needed is "new construction on a grand scale", said the SPD politician. "We need to build more and differently." He does not want a situation in Germany "where first low-income residents and then more and more women and men on middle incomes are literally pushed out of the cities."

Construction Minister Klara Geywitz emphasized the importance of the construction industry in times of a weak economy: "Germany has a problem with economic growth and if the construction industry does not return to growth, then the overall economic growth will not either." However, the industry should not rely solely on state subsidies. Only selective demand programs for infrastructure and things that do not pay off on their own are possible. "But we actually have to set ourselves the goal of ensuring that we in Germany are able to finance private investments - and they are huge - so that we can build freely and profitably again in a foreseeably short time."

Lindner also relies on private investment instead of public demand. The FDP leader said that the majority of investment in housing construction should be made by the private sector. Public infrastructure, however, i.e. bridges, railways, roads and digitalization, is a matter for the state. Sufficient funds must be made available here. In order to relieve the construction industry, already high standards for energy efficiency, noise protection or fire protection should not be raised any further. Furthermore, the state should not tighten tenancy law beyond the rent cap.

Chancellor Scholz also suggested that companies should be able to build more apartments for their employees again. "This has somehow gone a bit out of fashion and I hope that things will change a bit," said Scholz. To this end, the federal government has just introduced tax benefits with the new non-profit housing scheme. "Now all that remains is for many companies to come up with the idea that this might have something to do with HR (human capital)." On Wednesday, the cabinet approved tax benefits for socially oriented companies that offer apartments at rents below market level./tam/DP/stw