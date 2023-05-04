DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.05.2023 / 15:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|José Ignacio
|Last name(s):
|Legorburo Escobar
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF Solutions AG
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006070006
b) Nature of the transaction
|The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan) with a three-year blocking period.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|76.75 EUR
|223879.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|76.75 EUR
|223879.75 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Alfredstraße 236
|
|45133 Essen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hochtief.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
82913 04.05.2023 CET/CEST