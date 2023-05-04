Advanced search
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
2023-05-04
76.55 EUR   +1.46%
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Peter Sassenfeld, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive
EQ
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Martina Steffen, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation
EQ
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive
EQ
DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive ...

05/04/2023 | 09:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2023 / 15:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Graf von Matuschka

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF Solutions AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900Y25S8NZIYTT924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006070006

b) Nature of the transaction
The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan) with a two-year blocking period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.75 EUR 236083.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.75 EUR 236083.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82915  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 755 M 29 580 M 29 580 M
Net income 2023 500 M 553 M 553 M
Net cash 2023 359 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 5 673 M 6 272 M 6 272 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 34 150
Free-Float 28,7%
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,45 €
Average target price 79,63 €
Spread / Average Target 5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaría Cases Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHTIEF AG43.22%6 272
VINCI17.46%68 126
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.93%40 492
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.99%39 864
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED67.09%30 800
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.05%24 419
