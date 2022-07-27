H1 2022: HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed
07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Press Release
H1 2022: HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed
Nominal net profit EUR 240 million, +24% year on year (yoy); Operational net profit EUR 249 million, +21% yoy
Firm performance with sales up 16% yoy at EUR 11.9 billion (+8% f/x-adj.),
driven by Americas and Asia Pacific
Solid operational PBT margin of 3.1%
Abertis earnings contribution EUR 13 million higher yoy at EUR 26 million; average daily traffic above pre-Covid levels of H1 2019
Net cash from operating activities* of EUR 742 million last twelve months pre-factoring
Net debt EUR 35 million, operational improvement yoy of EUR 287 million post EUR 312 million in dividends
H1 2022 includes EUR 940 million investment for CIMIC takeover and a EUR 406 million capital increase
Order backlog of EUR 52.4 billion up EUR 7.5 billion, or 7%, yoy like for like f/x-adjusted
New orders of EUR 14.4 billion, a 7% increase yoy like for like; 1.1x work done last twelve months
Guidance FY 2022 confirmed: operational net profit EUR 475-520 million (+5 to 15% yoy)
HOCHTIEF achieved a robust performance during the first half of 2022 with further order book growth and solid cash flows accompanied by firm profit growth, notwithstanding the challenges of the current environment. The Group continues to develop in a positive manner.
On June 10, HOCHTIEF concluded the full takeover of CIMIC. The EUR 940 million investment has been partly financed via a EUR 406 million 10% capital increase.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,
Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen
Sales increased by 16% to EUR 11.9 billion and were 8% higher in f/x-adjusted terms. Nominal net profit rose by 24% year on year, or EUR 46 million, to EUR 240 million with operational net profit up EUR 44 million to EUR 249 million, an increase of 21% year on year.
Operational profit before tax increased by 14%, to EUR 368 million with all divisions contributing to this positive development. Margins remained firm and the profit contribution from HOCHTIEF's stake in toll road operator Abertis increased by EUR 13 million year on year to EUR 26 million. H1 2022 traffic volumes were 4% above the H1 2019 pre-Covid level.
Net cash from operating activities pre-factoring* was broadly stable year on year with a positive momentum in the second quarter. Looking at the last twelve months, to eliminate seasonality, a robust EUR 742 million was achieved.
At the end of June 2022, HOCHTIEF had a net debt position of EUR 35 million. Adjusting for the EUR 534 million investment in CIMIC shares (net of the HOCHTIEF capital increase) as well as other non-operational items, net cash would stand at EUR 721 million.
New orders increased by 7%, year on year to over EUR 14.4 billion. Over the last twelve months, order intake has remained solid across all divisions amounting to 1.1x work done. As a consequence, the Group's order book stands at over EUR 52 billion and is up by EUR 4 billion, since December 2021 like for like. Over half of HOCHTIEF's backlog (55%) is located in North America with a further 37% in the Asia-Pacific region and 8% in Europe.
Group Outlook
The global economy is currently facing macroeconomic challenges including inflationary and supply-chain pressures. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges together with clients and partners. The Group is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing positions in its key local markets, its geographical diversification and a de-risked and growing order book.
Guidance for 2022 confirmed: HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 475−520 million, an increase of between 5% and 15% year on year, subject to market conditions.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,
Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen
HOCHTIEF Group: Key Figures
H1
H1
H1
Q2
Q2
Q2
FY
(EUR million)
2022
2021
change
2022
2021
change
2021
Sales
11,944.4
10,269.9
16.3%
6,611.1
5,335.5
23.9%
21,377.9
Operational profit before tax/PBT
367.7
323.7
13.6%
188.2
166.1
13.3%
709.6
Operational profit before tax/PBT
342.1
311.1
10.0%
167.3
150.5
11.2%
651.6
pre-Abertis
Operational PBT margin (%)
3.1
3.2
-0.1
2.8
3.1
-0.3
3.3
Operational PBT pre-Abertis
2.9
3.0
-0.1
2.5
2.8
-0.3
3.0
margin (%)
Operational net profit
249.4
205.4
21.4%
131.2
106.2
23.5%
453.7
Operational net profit pre-Abertis
223.8
192.8
16.1%
110.3
90.6
21.7%
395.7
Operational earnings per share
3.62
3.01
20.3%
1.88
1.56
20.5%
6.65
(EUR)
EBITDA
555.3
514.5
7.9%
286.5
266.8
7.4%
1,070.7
EBITDA margin (%)
4.6
5.0
-0.4
4.3
5.0
-0.7
5.0
EBIT
404.6
352.3
14.8%
203.1
179.5
13.1%
756.5
EBIT margin in %
3.4
3.4
0.0
3.1
3.4
-0.3
3.5
Nominal profit before tax/PBT
340.5
294.0
15.8%
174.2
148.6
17.2%
435.0
Nominal net profit
240.4
194.5
23.6%
134.3
108.5
23.8%
207.9
Nominal earnings per share
3.49
2.85
22.5%
1.93
1.59
21.4%
3.05
(EUR)
Net cash from operating
154.0
(86.7)
240.7
688.7
510.3
178.4
405.6
activities*
Net cash from op. activities
63.0
80.9
(17.9)
567.8
529.6
38.2
759.5
pre-factoring*
Net operating capital expenditure
62.8
35.8
27.0
42.4
15.4
27.0
55.6
Free cash flow from operations*
91.2
(122.5)
213.7
646.3
494.9
151.4
350.0
Net cash/net debt
-35.1
433.9
(469.0)
(35.1)
433.9
(469.0)
555.8
New orders like for like
14,398.3
13,480,4
6.8%
7,891.2
7,572.5
4.2%
27,673.3
Order backlog like for like
52,422.2
44,484.5
16.8%
52,422.2
44,484.6
16.8%
48,387.5
Employees (end of period)
35,687
34,069
4.7%
35,687
34,069
4.7%
33,835
Note:
Operational profits are adjusted for non-operational effects.
Underlying cash flow figures, excluding CIMIC's CCPP one-off payment of EUR 127 million in Q2 2022
HOCHTIEF is an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services and concessions/public-private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America and Europe; With around 34,000 employees and a sales volume of about EUR 21 billion in 2021, HOCHTIEF's global presence is focused on developed markets; Via CIMIC, the Group is market leader in Australia; In the USA, HOCHTIEF is the No; 1 general builder via Turner; Flatiron ranks among the most important players in the field of civil works, mainly in transportation infrastructure; HOCHTIEF owns a 20% stake in Abertis, the leading international toll road operator; Thanks to its commitment to sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006; Further information is available at https://www.hochtief.com/news-media
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,
Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen