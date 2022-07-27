H1 2022: HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed

On June 10, HOCHTIEF concluded the full takeover of CIMIC. The EUR 940 million investment has been partly financed via a EUR 406 million 10% capital increase.

HOCHTIEF achieved a robust performance during the first half of 2022 with further order book growth and solid cash flows accompanied by firm profit growth, notwithstanding the challenges of the current environment. The Group continues to develop in a positive manner.

New orders of EUR 14.4 billion, a 7% increase yoy like for like; 1.1x work done last twelve months

Order backlog of EUR 52.4 billion up EUR 7.5 billion, or 7%, yoy like for like

Sales increased by 16% to EUR 11.9 billion and were 8% higher in f/x-adjusted terms. Nominal net profit rose by 24% year on year, or EUR 46 million, to EUR 240 million with operational net profit up EUR 44 million to EUR 249 million, an increase of 21% year on year.

Operational profit before tax increased by 14%, to EUR 368 million with all divisions contributing to this positive development. Margins remained firm and the profit contribution from HOCHTIEF's stake in toll road operator Abertis increased by EUR 13 million year on year to EUR 26 million. H1 2022 traffic volumes were 4% above the H1 2019 pre-Covid level.

Net cash from operating activities pre-factoring* was broadly stable year on year with a positive momentum in the second quarter. Looking at the last twelve months, to eliminate seasonality, a robust EUR 742 million was achieved.

At the end of June 2022, HOCHTIEF had a net debt position of EUR 35 million. Adjusting for the EUR 534 million investment in CIMIC shares (net of the HOCHTIEF capital increase) as well as other non-operational items, net cash would stand at EUR 721 million.

New orders increased by 7%, year on year to over EUR 14.4 billion. Over the last twelve months, order intake has remained solid across all divisions amounting to 1.1x work done. As a consequence, the Group's order book stands at over EUR 52 billion and is up by EUR 4 billion, since December 2021 like for like. Over half of HOCHTIEF's backlog (55%) is located in North America with a further 37% in the Asia-Pacific region and 8% in Europe.

Group Outlook

The global economy is currently facing macroeconomic challenges including inflationary and supply-chain pressures. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges together with clients and partners. The Group is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing positions in its key local markets, its geographical diversification and a de-risked and growing order book.

Guidance for 2022 confirmed: HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 475−520 million, an increase of between 5% and 15% year on year, subject to market conditions.

