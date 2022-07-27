Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOCHTIEF AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:20 2022-07-27 am EDT
51.96 EUR   +2.81%
11:04aHOCHTIEF : Half-year Report January to June 2022
PU
10:44aH1 2022 : HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed
PU
07/20Essen - Juan Santamaria Cases new Chairman of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H1 2022: HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed

07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

H1 2022: HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance confirmed // CIMIC takeover completed

  • Nominal net profit EUR 240 million, +24% year on year (yoy); Operational net profit EUR 249 million, +21% yoy
  1. Firm performance with sales up 16% yoy at EUR 11.9 billion (+8% f/x-adj.),

driven by Americas and Asia Pacific

  1. Solid operational PBT margin of 3.1%
    1. Abertis earnings contribution EUR 13 million higher yoy at EUR 26 million; average daily traffic above pre-Covid levels of H1 2019
  • Net cash from operating activities* of EUR 742 million last twelve months pre-factoring
  • Net debt EUR 35 million, operational improvement yoy of EUR 287 million post EUR 312 million in dividends
    1. H1 2022 includes EUR 940 million investment for CIMIC takeover and a EUR 406 million capital increase
  • Order backlog of EUR 52.4 billion up EUR 7.5 billion, or 7%, yoy like for like f/x-adjusted
    1. New orders of EUR 14.4 billion, a 7% increase yoy like for like; 1.1x work done last twelve months
  • Guidance FY 2022 confirmed: operational net profit EUR 475-520 million (+5 to 15% yoy)

HOCHTIEF achieved a robust performance during the first half of 2022 with further order book growth and solid cash flows accompanied by firm profit growth, notwithstanding the challenges of the current environment. The Group continues to develop in a positive manner.

On June 10, HOCHTIEF concluded the full takeover of CIMIC. The EUR 940 million investment has been partly financed via a EUR 406 million 10% capital increase.

CORPORATE- COMMUNICATIONS

Contact:

Dr. Bernd Pütter

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen, Germany Tel.: +49 201 824-2610 presse@hochtief.de

Page 1 of 3 07/27/2022

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,

Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen

Sales increased by 16% to EUR 11.9 billion and were 8% higher in f/x-adjusted terms. Nominal net profit rose by 24% year on year, or EUR 46 million, to EUR 240 million with operational net profit up EUR 44 million to EUR 249 million, an increase of 21% year on year.

Operational profit before tax increased by 14%, to EUR 368 million with all divisions contributing to this positive development. Margins remained firm and the profit contribution from HOCHTIEF's stake in toll road operator Abertis increased by EUR 13 million year on year to EUR 26 million. H1 2022 traffic volumes were 4% above the H1 2019 pre-Covid level.

Net cash from operating activities pre-factoring* was broadly stable year on year with a positive momentum in the second quarter. Looking at the last twelve months, to eliminate seasonality, a robust EUR 742 million was achieved.

At the end of June 2022, HOCHTIEF had a net debt position of EUR 35 million. Adjusting for the EUR 534 million investment in CIMIC shares (net of the HOCHTIEF capital increase) as well as other non-operational items, net cash would stand at EUR 721 million.

New orders increased by 7%, year on year to over EUR 14.4 billion. Over the last twelve months, order intake has remained solid across all divisions amounting to 1.1x work done. As a consequence, the Group's order book stands at over EUR 52 billion and is up by EUR 4 billion, since December 2021 like for like. Over half of HOCHTIEF's backlog (55%) is located in North America with a further 37% in the Asia-Pacific region and 8% in Europe.

Group Outlook

The global economy is currently facing macroeconomic challenges including inflationary and supply-chain pressures. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges together with clients and partners. The Group is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing positions in its key local markets, its geographical diversification and a de-risked and growing order book.

Guidance for 2022 confirmed: HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 475−520 million, an increase of between 5% and 15% year on year, subject to market conditions.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,

Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen

HOCHTIEF Group: Key Figures

H1

H1

H1

Q2

Q2

Q2

FY

(EUR million)

2022

2021

change

2022

2021

change

2021

Sales

11,944.4

10,269.9

16.3%

6,611.1

5,335.5

23.9%

21,377.9

Operational profit before tax/PBT

367.7

323.7

13.6%

188.2

166.1

13.3%

709.6

Operational profit before tax/PBT

342.1

311.1

10.0%

167.3

150.5

11.2%

651.6

pre-Abertis

Operational PBT margin (%)

3.1

3.2

-0.1

2.8

3.1

-0.3

3.3

Operational PBT pre-Abertis

2.9

3.0

-0.1

2.5

2.8

-0.3

3.0

margin (%)

Operational net profit

249.4

205.4

21.4%

131.2

106.2

23.5%

453.7

Operational net profit pre-Abertis

223.8

192.8

16.1%

110.3

90.6

21.7%

395.7

Operational earnings per share

3.62

3.01

20.3%

1.88

1.56

20.5%

6.65

(EUR)

EBITDA

555.3

514.5

7.9%

286.5

266.8

7.4%

1,070.7

EBITDA margin (%)

4.6

5.0

-0.4

4.3

5.0

-0.7

5.0

EBIT

404.6

352.3

14.8%

203.1

179.5

13.1%

756.5

EBIT margin in %

3.4

3.4

0.0

3.1

3.4

-0.3

3.5

Nominal profit before tax/PBT

340.5

294.0

15.8%

174.2

148.6

17.2%

435.0

Nominal net profit

240.4

194.5

23.6%

134.3

108.5

23.8%

207.9

Nominal earnings per share

3.49

2.85

22.5%

1.93

1.59

21.4%

3.05

(EUR)

Net cash from operating

154.0

(86.7)

240.7

688.7

510.3

178.4

405.6

activities*

Net cash from op. activities

63.0

80.9

(17.9)

567.8

529.6

38.2

759.5

pre-factoring*

Net operating capital expenditure

62.8

35.8

27.0

42.4

15.4

27.0

55.6

Free cash flow from operations*

91.2

(122.5)

213.7

646.3

494.9

151.4

350.0

Net cash/net debt

-35.1

433.9

(469.0)

(35.1)

433.9

(469.0)

555.8

New orders like for like

14,398.3

13,480,4

6.8%

7,891.2

7,572.5

4.2%

27,673.3

Order backlog like for like

52,422.2

44,484.5

16.8%

52,422.2

44,484.6

16.8%

48,387.5

Employees (end of period)

35,687

34,069

4.7%

35,687

34,069

4.7%

33,835

Note:

Operational profits are adjusted for non-operational effects.

  • Underlying cash flow figures, excluding CIMIC's CCPP one-off payment of EUR 127 million in Q2 2022

HOCHTIEF is an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services and concessions/public-private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America and Europe; With around 34,000 employees and a sales volume of about EUR 21 billion in 2021, HOCHTIEF's global presence is focused on developed markets; Via CIMIC, the Group is market leader in Australia; In the USA, HOCHTIEF is the No; 1 general builder via Turner; Flatiron ranks among the most important players in the field of civil works, mainly in transportation infrastructure; HOCHTIEF owns a 20% stake in Abertis, the leading international toll road operator; Thanks to its commitment to sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006; Further information is available at https://www.hochtief.com/news-media

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,

Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Juan Santamaría Cases (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOCHTIEF AG
11:04aHOCHTIEF : Half-year Report January to June 2022
PU
10:44aH1 2022 : HOCHTIEF increases operational net profit by 21% to EUR 249 million // Guidance ..
PU
07/20Essen - Juan Santamaria Cases new Chairman of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF
AQ
07/19HOCHTIEF : Juan Santamaría Cases new Chairman of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF
PU
07/08HOCHTIEF : University of Kentucky Awards Turner $225 Million Contract for Construction of ..
PU
06/09German Construction Group Hochtief To Boost Share Capital Via Stock Offering
MT
06/08HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft decides on subscription price for capital increase against ..
EQ
06/08HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft decides on capital increase against cash contribution with ..
EQ
06/02HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB selected for $130m BHP Port Hedland wind fences
PU
06/02HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's Pacific Partnerships acquires large scale solar farm
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOCHTIEF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 221 M 23 515 M 23 515 M
Net income 2022 462 M 468 M 468 M
Net cash 2022 530 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 8,44%
Capitalization 3 443 M 3 486 M 3 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 33 376
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart HOCHTIEF AG
Duration : Period :
HOCHTIEF AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 50,54 €
Average target price 73,80 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaría Cases Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHTIEF AG-28.82%3 486
VINCI-3.22%51 401
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.80%32 492
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.63%30 814
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.77%21 565
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.55%19 195