  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  HOCHTIEF AG
  News
  Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:10 2022-11-03 am EDT
52.12 EUR   -1.59%
Hochtief : 9M 2022 results presentation
PU
Hochtief : Interim Report January to September 2022
PU
Hochtief : increases nominal net profit and sales by over 20 percent in first nine months // Guidance confirmed
PU
HOCHTIEF : 9M 2022 results presentation

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Investor Relations Company Presentation 9M 2022 results - November 3, 2022

© Big Acorn Studios

Juan Santamaría, CEO

Peter Sassenfeld, CFO

Mike Pinkney, Head of Corporate Strategy

Tobias Loskamp, Head of Capital Markets Strategy

Table of contents

Highlights

3

Cash flow

5

Net cash

6

Order book

7

Recent project awards

8

Americas

9

Asia Pacific

10

Europe

11

Abertis

12

Capital allocation and Guidance

13

Appendix

Group financials overview

15

P&L, Balance sheet, Cash flow

16

Group financing structure

20

Group order backlog risk profile

21

ESG

22

Americas

23

Asia Pacific

25

Europe

29

FX rates

33

HOCHTIEF Group overview

34

© HOCHTIEF

© HOCHTIEF

© TWA Hotel/David Mitchell

© CPB Contractors

2

HOCHTIEF Group - 9M 2022 overview

Nominal net profit EUR 355m, +21% yoy; Operational net profit EUR 381m, +18% yoy

  • Solid performance with sales up 23% yoy at EUR 19.1bn (+11% fx-adj.), driven by Americas & Asia Pacific
  • Resilient operational NPAT margin of 2.0%, op. PBT margin of 2.9% with yoy variation partly driven by divisional sales mix
  • Abertis earnings contribution EUR 10m higher yoy at EUR 53m

Net cash from operating activities* up EUR 43m yoy at EUR 122m, LTM EUR 802m

  • Net cash from operating activities* up EUR 60m yoy in Q3 2022
  • Solid Free cash flow from operations* LTM EUR 679m
  • 9M 2022 figures are adjusted for settlement one-offs at CIMIC (CCPP, Q2) and Europe division (Chile, Q3)

Net debt of EUR 226m, after net EUR 534m CIMIC minority buy-out

  • Adjusted for CIMIC investment and other non-op. effects yoy underlying improvement in net cash
  • Long-termrefinancing of CIMIC transaction completed in Oct 2022

Order backlog of EUR 52.8bn up EUR 5.9bn or 13% yoy LFL

  • Order backlog stable yoy fx-adjustedlike-for-like (adjusting for Ventia reclassification)
  • New orders of EUR 20.9bn; 1.0x work done LTM
  • Geographically diversified order book with 55% in Americas, 37% Asia Pacific, 8% Europe
  • Proportion of lower-risk order book has significantly increased over last 4 years to >80%

Nom. net profit

Op. net profit

EURm

21%

18%

381

355

294

322

9M 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

9M 2022

Net cash from operating activities*

130.0

122

EURm

110.0

90.0

79

70.0

50.0

30.0

10.0

-10.0

9M 2021

9M 2022

Net cash yoy

EURm-153

-534

-26

Net Cash

Free

Debt

Dividend

Others

Net Cash

CIMIC

Variation in

CCPP

Net Cash

9M 2021

cashflow

lease

pay-

(PPP

9M 2022

takeover,

factoring

payment /

9M 2022

from ops.

repay-

ments

invest. /

pre non-

net of cap.

Chilean

pre-

ment

divest.;

ops.

increase

project

factoring *

JV's, fx)

close

New Orders

Order Backlog

EURbn

21.020.9

HTEU

1.4

1.1

52.8

48.4

4.3

46.9

4.5

4.6

8.5

8.2

HTAP

19.6

17.4

17.7

HTAM

11.0

11.5

26.1

28.8

24.9

9M 2021 lfl

9M 2022

9M 2021 lfl

FY 2021 lfl

9M 2022

Guidance FY 2022 confirmed at an op. net profit of EUR 475 - 520m (+5% to +15% yoy)

  • EUR 940m CIMIC minorities buy-out completed
  • AUD 372m MACA acquisition by Thiess to be completed in Q4 2022
  • Applying risk mitigation tools across the Group to manage inflationary and supply-chain pressures

Op. Net profit guidance

EURm

600

+ 5 - 15%

475 - 520

500

454

400

300

200

100

0

FY 2021

FY 2022

* = Cash flow figures pre-factoring, and underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payments

3

HOCHTIEF Group - 9M 2022 key figures

9M

9M

9M

9M

Q3

Q3

Q3

Q3

LTM

FY

(EUR million)

2022

2021

in %

in EURm

2022

2021

in %

in EURm

9M 2022

2021

Sales

7,179.2

5,318.7

35.0%

1,860.5

24,912.9

21,377.9

19,123.6

15,588.6

22.7%

3,535.0

Operational profit before tax/PBT

546.1

492.3

10.9%

53.8

178.4

168.6

5.8%

9.8

763.4

709.6

Operational profit before tax/PBT pre-Abertis

493.0

449.2

9.8%

43.8

150.9

138.1

9.3%

12.8

695.4

651.6

Operational PBT margin in %

2.9

3.2

-0.3

2.5

3.2

-0.7

3.1

3.3

Operational PBT pre-Abertis margin in %

2.6

2.9

-0.3

2.1

2.6

-0.5

2.8

3.0

Operational net profit

380.7

322.2

18.2%

58.5

131.3

116.8

12.4%

14.5

512.2

453.7

Operational net profit margin in %

2.0

2.1

-0.1

1.8

2.2

-0.4

2.1

2.1

Operational net profit pre-Abertis

327.6

279.1

17.4%

48.5

103.8

86.3

20.3%

17.5

444.2

395.7

Operational earnings per share (EUR)

5.36

4.73

13.3%

0.63

1.75

1.71

2.3%

0.04

6.65

EBITDA

863.3

784.4

10.1%

78.9

308.0

269.9

14.1%

38.1

1,149.6

1,070.7

EBITDA margin in %

4.5

5.0

-0.5

4.3

5.1

-0.8

4.6

5.0

EBIT

617.7

545.9

13.2%

71.8

213.1

193.6

10.1%

19.5

828.3

756.5

EBIT margin in %

3.2

3.5

-0.3

3.0

3.6

-0.6

3.3

3.5

Profit before tax / PBT

502.2

448.6

11.9%

53.6

161.7

154.6

0.0

7.1

488.6

435.0

Profit before tax / PBT pre-Abertis

449.1

405.5

10.8%

43.6

134.2

124.1

8.1%

10.1

420.6

377.0

Tax rate (taxes / PBT in %)

26.1

19.7

6.4

26.0

20.5

5.5

32.6

Minority interest

-15.9

-65.8

49.9

-4.7

-23.1

18.4

-81.0

Net profit

355.4

294.3

20.8%

61.1

115.0

99.8

15.2%

15.2

269.0

207.9

Net profit pre-Abertis

302.3

251.2

20.3%

51.1

87.5

69.3

26.3%

18.2

201.0

149.9

Earnings per share (EUR)

5.00

4.32

15.7%

0.68

1.53

1.46

4.8%

0.07

3.05

Net cash from op. act. pre-factoring*

121.9

78.9

54.5%

43.0

57.9

-2.0

2,995.0%

59.9

802.5

759.5

Net cash from operating activities*

149.5

-221.0

167.6%

370.5

-5.5

-134.3

95.9%

128.8

776.1

405.6

Net operating capital expenditure

108.1

39.9

170.9%

68.2

45.3

4.1

1,004.9%

41.2

123.8

55.6

Free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*

13.8

39.0

-64.6%

-25.2

12.6

-6.1

306.6%

18.7

678.7

703.9

Free cash flow from operations*

41.4

-260.9

115.9%

302.3

-50.8

-138.4

63.3%

87.6

652.3

350.0

Net cash / net debt

-225.9

28.3

-898.2%

-254.2

-225.9

28.3

-898.2%

-254.2

555.8

New orders like-for-like

20,874.6

20,953.8

-0.4%

-79.2

6,476.3

7,473.4

-13.3%

-997.1

27,594.1

27,673.3

Work done like-for-like

21,159.3

17,489.1

21.0%

3,670.2

7,825.0

5,910.2

32.4%

1,914.8

27,418.9

23,748.7

Order backlog like-for-like

52,791.0

46,860.0

12.7%

5,931.0

52,791.0

46,860.0

12.7%

5,931.0

48,387.5

Direct employees (end of period)

36 800

33 555

9.7%

3 245

36 800

33 555

9.7%

3 245

33 835

* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payment at CIMIC for CCPP and at HOCHTIEF Europe for Chilean project

4

HOCHTIEF Group - Cash Flow performance (underlying)*

HOCHTIEF Group

9M

9M

Q3

Q3

LTM

FY

(EUR million)

2022

2021

9M

2022

2021

Q3

9M 2022

2021

Net cash from operating activities*

149.5

-221.0

370.5

-5.5

-134.3

128.8

776.1

405.6

Variation in factoring

27.6

-299.9

327.5

-63.4

-132.3

68.9

-26.4

-353.9

Net cash from op. act. pre-factoring*

121.9

78.9

43.0

57.9

-2.0

59.9

802.5

759.5

Gross operating capital expenditure

-119.3

-59.4

-59.9

-51.3

-14.6

-36.7

-139.1

-79.2

Operating assets disposals

11.2

19.5

-8.3

6.0

10.5

-4.5

15.3

23.6

Net operating capital expenditure

-108.1

-39.9

-68.2

-45.3

-4.1

-41.2

-123.8

-55.6

Free cash flow from operations*

41.4

-260.9

302.3

-50.8

-138.4

87.6

652.3

350.0

Free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*

13.8

39.0

-25.2

12.6

-6.1

18.7

678.7

703.9

  • Net cash from op. activities pre-factoring* of EUR 122m in 9M 2022 up EUR +43m yoy, driven by solid Q3 2022. Over EUR 800m LTM
    • The net cash from operating activities in 9M 2022 is adjusted by EUR 238m to exclude extraordinary payments for CCPP at CIMIC (in Q2 2022) and for the final settlement of the Chilean project at HOCHTIEF Europe (payment in Q3 2022)
  • Net operating capex ramping up to EUR 108m in 9M 2022, as job-costed tunneling equipment continues to be purchased and deployed at CIMIC for major projects
  • Solid free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*;LTM EUR 679m
  • Factoring volume stands at EUR 873m at end-9M 2022, increased ytd mainly due to fx-effects

* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payment at CIMIC for CCPP and at HOCHTIEF Europe for Chilean project

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 14:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 844 M 23 520 M 23 520 M
Net income 2022 489 M 483 M 483 M
Net Debt 2022 119 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 8,14%
Capitalization 3 982 M 3 928 M 3 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 35 687
Free-Float 43,2%
