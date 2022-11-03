HOCHTIEF : 9M 2022 results presentation

Nominal net profit EUR 355m, +21% yoy; Operational net profit EUR 381m, +18% yoy
Solid performance withsales up 23% yoy at EUR 19.1bn (+11% fx-adj.), driven by Americas & Asia Pacific
Resilientoperational NPAT margin of 2.0%, op. PBT margin of 2.9% with yoy variation partly driven by divisional sales mix
Abertis earnings contribution EUR 10m higher yoy at EUR 53m
Net cash from operating activities* up EUR 43m yoy at EUR 122m, LTM EUR 802m
Net cash from operating activities* up EUR 60m yoy in Q3 2022
Solid Free cash flow from operations* LTM EUR 679m
9M 2022 figures are adjusted for settlement one-offs at CIMIC (CCPP, Q2) and Europe division (Chile, Q3)
Net debt of EUR 226m, after net EUR 534m CIMIC minority buy-out
Adjusted for CIMIC investment and other non-op. effects yoy underlying improvement in net cash
Long-termrefinancing of CIMIC transaction completed in Oct 2022
Order backlog of EUR 52.8bn up EUR 5.9bn or 13% yoy LFL
Order backlog stable yoy fx-adjustedlike-for-like (adjusting for Ventia reclassification)
New orders of EUR 20.9bn; 1.0x work done LTM
Geographically diversified order book with 55% in Americas, 37% Asia Pacific, 8% Europe
Proportion of lower-risk order book has significantly increased over last 4 years to >80%
Nom. net profit
Op. net profit
EURm
21%
18%
381
355
294
322
9M 2021
9M 2022
9M 2021
9M 2022
Net cash from operating activities*
130.0
122
EURm
110.0
90.0
79
70.0
50.0
30.0
10.0
-10.0
9M 2021
9M 2022
Net cash yoy
EURm-153
-534
-26
Net Cash
Free
Debt
Dividend
Others
Net Cash
CIMIC
Variation in
CCPP
Net Cash
9M 2021
cashflow
lease
pay-
(PPP
9M 2022
takeover,
factoring
payment /
9M 2022
from ops.
repay-
ments
invest. /
pre non-
net of cap.
Chilean
pre-
ment
divest.;
ops.
increase
project
factoring *
JV's, fx)
close
New Orders
Order Backlog
EURbn
21.020.9
HTEU
1.4
1.1
52.8
48.4
4.3
46.9
4.5
4.6
8.5
8.2
HTAP
19.6
17.4
17.7
HTAM
11.0
11.5
26.1
28.8
24.9
9M 2021 lfl
9M 2022
9M 2021 lfl
FY 2021 lfl
9M 2022
Guidance FY 2022 confirmed at an op. net profit of EUR 475 - 520m (+5% to +15% yoy)
EUR 940m CIMIC minorities buy-out completed
AUD 372m MACA acquisition by Thiessto be completed in Q4 2022
Applying risk mitigation toolsacross the Group to manage inflationary and supply-chain pressures
Op. Net profit guidance
EURm
600
+ 5 - 15%
475 - 520
500
454
400
300
200
100
0
FY 2021
FY 2022
* = Cash flow figures pre-factoring, and underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payments
3
HOCHTIEF Group - 9M 2022 key figures
9M
9M
9M
9M
Q3
Q3
Q3
Q3
LTM
FY
(EUR million)
2022
2021
in %
in EURm
2022
2021
in %
in EURm
9M 2022
2021
Sales
7,179.2
5,318.7
35.0%
1,860.5
24,912.9
21,377.9
19,123.6
15,588.6
22.7%
3,535.0
Operational profit before tax/PBT
546.1
492.3
10.9%
53.8
178.4
168.6
5.8%
9.8
763.4
709.6
Operational profit before tax/PBT pre-Abertis
493.0
449.2
9.8%
43.8
150.9
138.1
9.3%
12.8
695.4
651.6
Operational PBT margin in %
2.9
3.2
-0.3
2.5
3.2
-0.7
3.1
3.3
Operational PBT pre-Abertis margin in %
2.6
2.9
-0.3
2.1
2.6
-0.5
2.8
3.0
Operational net profit
380.7
322.2
18.2%
58.5
131.3
116.8
12.4%
14.5
512.2
453.7
Operational net profit margin in %
2.0
2.1
-0.1
1.8
2.2
-0.4
2.1
2.1
Operational net profit pre-Abertis
327.6
279.1
17.4%
48.5
103.8
86.3
20.3%
17.5
444.2
395.7
Operational earnings per share (EUR)
5.36
4.73
13.3%
0.63
1.75
1.71
2.3%
0.04
6.65
EBITDA
863.3
784.4
10.1%
78.9
308.0
269.9
14.1%
38.1
1,149.6
1,070.7
EBITDA margin in %
4.5
5.0
-0.5
4.3
5.1
-0.8
4.6
5.0
EBIT
617.7
545.9
13.2%
71.8
213.1
193.6
10.1%
19.5
828.3
756.5
EBIT margin in %
3.2
3.5
-0.3
3.0
3.6
-0.6
3.3
3.5
Profit before tax / PBT
502.2
448.6
11.9%
53.6
161.7
154.6
0.0
7.1
488.6
435.0
Profit before tax / PBT pre-Abertis
449.1
405.5
10.8%
43.6
134.2
124.1
8.1%
10.1
420.6
377.0
Tax rate (taxes / PBT in %)
26.1
19.7
6.4
26.0
20.5
5.5
32.6
Minority interest
-15.9
-65.8
49.9
-4.7
-23.1
18.4
-81.0
Net profit
355.4
294.3
20.8%
61.1
115.0
99.8
15.2%
15.2
269.0
207.9
Net profit pre-Abertis
302.3
251.2
20.3%
51.1
87.5
69.3
26.3%
18.2
201.0
149.9
Earnings per share (EUR)
5.00
4.32
15.7%
0.68
1.53
1.46
4.8%
0.07
3.05
Net cash from op. act. pre-factoring*
121.9
78.9
54.5%
43.0
57.9
-2.0
2,995.0%
59.9
802.5
759.5
Net cash from operating activities*
149.5
-221.0
167.6%
370.5
-5.5
-134.3
95.9%
128.8
776.1
405.6
Net operating capital expenditure
108.1
39.9
170.9%
68.2
45.3
4.1
1,004.9%
41.2
123.8
55.6
Free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*
13.8
39.0
-64.6%
-25.2
12.6
-6.1
306.6%
18.7
678.7
703.9
Free cash flow from operations*
41.4
-260.9
115.9%
302.3
-50.8
-138.4
63.3%
87.6
652.3
350.0
Net cash / net debt
-225.9
28.3
-898.2%
-254.2
-225.9
28.3
-898.2%
-254.2
555.8
New orders like-for-like
20,874.6
20,953.8
-0.4%
-79.2
6,476.3
7,473.4
-13.3%
-997.1
27,594.1
27,673.3
Work done like-for-like
21,159.3
17,489.1
21.0%
3,670.2
7,825.0
5,910.2
32.4%
1,914.8
27,418.9
23,748.7
Order backlog like-for-like
52,791.0
46,860.0
12.7%
5,931.0
52,791.0
46,860.0
12.7%
5,931.0
48,387.5
Direct employees (end of period)
36 800
33 555
9.7%
3 245
36 800
33 555
9.7%
3 245
33 835
* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payment at CIMIC for CCPP and at HOCHTIEF Europe for Chilean project
4
HOCHTIEF Group - Cash Flow performance (underlying)*
HOCHTIEF Group
9M
9M
∆
Q3
Q3
∆
LTM
FY
(EUR million)
2022
2021
9M
2022
2021
Q3
9M 2022
2021
Net cash from operating activities*
149.5
-221.0
370.5
-5.5
-134.3
128.8
776.1
405.6
Variation in factoring
27.6
-299.9
327.5
-63.4
-132.3
68.9
-26.4
-353.9
Net cash from op. act. pre-factoring*
121.9
78.9
43.0
57.9
-2.0
59.9
802.5
759.5
Gross operating capital expenditure
-119.3
-59.4
-59.9
-51.3
-14.6
-36.7
-139.1
-79.2
Operating assets disposals
11.2
19.5
-8.3
6.0
10.5
-4.5
15.3
23.6
Net operating capital expenditure
-108.1
-39.9
-68.2
-45.3
-4.1
-41.2
-123.8
-55.6
Free cash flow from operations*
41.4
-260.9
302.3
-50.8
-138.4
87.6
652.3
350.0
Free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*
13.8
39.0
-25.2
12.6
-6.1
18.7
678.7
703.9
Net cash from op. activitiespre-factoring* of EUR 122m in 9M 2022 up EUR +43m yoy, driven by solid Q3 2022. Over EUR 800m LTM
The net cash from operating activities in 9M 2022 is adjusted by EUR 238m to exclude extraordinary payments for CCPP at CIMIC (in Q2 2022) and for the final settlement of the Chilean project at HOCHTIEF Europe (payment in Q3 2022)
Net operating capex ramping up to EUR 108m in 9M 2022, as job-costed tunneling equipment continues to be purchased and deployed at CIMIC for major projects
Solid free cash flow from operations pre-factoring*;LTM EUR 679m
Factoring volume stands at EUR 873m at end-9M 2022, increased ytd mainly due to fx-effects
* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payment at CIMIC for CCPP and at HOCHTIEF Europe for Chilean project
5
