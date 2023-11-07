Investor Relations Company Presentation 9M 2023 results - November 7, 2023
© HOCHTIEF
Juan Santamaría, CEO
Peter Sassenfeld, CFO
Mike Pinkney, Head of Corporate Strategy
Tobias Loskamp, Head of Capital Markets Strategy
Table of contents
Highlights
3
P&L
5
Cash flow
6
Net cash
7
Order book
8
Recent project awards
9
Americas
11
Asia Pacific
12
Europe
13
Abertis
14
Corporate strategy
16
Capital allocation and Guidance
18
ESG
19
© HOCHTIEF
© HOCHTIEF
Appendix
Group financials overview
21
P&L, Balance sheet, Cash flow
22
Group financing structure
26
Group order backlog risk profile
27
Americas
28
Asia Pacific
30
Europe
34
Abertis
36
FX rates
39
HOCHTIEF Group overview
40
© TWA Hotel/David Mitchell
© CPB Contractors
2
HOCHTIEF Group - 9M 2023 overview
Operational net profit EUR 403m, +6% yoy; nominal net profit EUR 381m, +7%
- Solid performance with sales up 11% yoy fx-adj. at EUR 20.4bn, driven by all divisions
- Double-digitnet profit growth adjusting for fx-effects
- Robust operational NPAT margin of 2.0%; EBITDA and EBIT margins stable at 4.5% and 3.3%
Strong Q3 2023 cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring* up EUR 135m yoy
Op. net profit
Nom. net profit
500.0
+6%
+7%
EURm
381
403
381
400.0
355
300.0
200.0
100.0
0.0
9M 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
9M 2023
Cash flow from operating activities *
EURm
- 9M 2023 cash flow* of EUR 208m substantially up by EUR 87m yoy
- Cash flow from op. activities pre-factoring* of approx. EUR 1.3bn LTM highlights sustained high level of cash conversion when adjusting for seasonality
- Net operating capex increase driven by job-costed tunneling equipment and the initial, one-off development capex for a major renewable project at CIMIC
Net debt reduced by EUR 158m yoy driven by a EUR 478m underlying improvement
EURm
Net cash
- EUR 301m dividend paid to HOCHTIEF shareholders in July 2023
- Seasonally strong operating cash flow expected for Q4 2023
New orders of EUR 27.8bn in 9M 2023, exceptional growth of EUR 7bn yoy (+39% fx-adj)
- Continuation of strong growth trend in Q3 (new orders +51%) driven by strategic focus on high- growth markets which accounted for over 50% of new orders in 9M 2023
- The vast majority of new orders is of lower risk nature
- Order backlog of EUR 56.1bn, up EUR 3.3bn or +14% fx-adjusted yoy
- Proportion of lower-riskorder book has significantly increased over last 5 years to approx. 85%
Guidance FY 2023 confirmed: operational net profit of EUR 510 - 550m
- Strategic focus on rapidly expanding high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets driving strong order book growth, positive profit momentum and further improving risk profile
- Starting to deploy equity in high-tech infrastructure projects (e.g. solar, EV chargers and data centers)
- Dividend of EUR 4.00 / share (vs. EUR 1.91 for 2021) paid in Q3 2023
Net cash
Free cash
Debt
Fx, others
Net cash
HOT
Non-op.
Net cash
9M 2022
flow pre-
lease
9M 2023
dividend
effects
9M 2023
factoring *
repay-
pre non-
payment
ment
ops.
New orders
Order backlog
EURbn
27.8
56.1
2.6
52.8
5.6
4.3
20.9
1.1
8.6
19.4
19.6
8.2
16.5
28.8
31.1
11.5
9M 2022
9M 2023
9M 2022
9M 2023
Op. Net profit guidance
EURm
522
510 - 550
FY 2022
FY 2023
* = Cash flow figures pre-factoring, and underlying, i.e. excluding extraordinary payments
3
HOCHTIEF Group - 9M 2023 key figures
9M
(EUR million)
2023
Sales
20,361.9
Operational profit before tax/PBT
571.7
Operational PBT margin in %
2.8
Operational net profit
403.1
Operational net profit margin in %
2.0
Operational earnings per share (EUR)
5.36
EBITDA
907.9
EBITDA margin in %
4.5
EBIT
681.6
EBIT margin in %
3.3
Profit before tax / PBT
536.0
Tax rate (taxes / PBT in %)
25.9
Minority interest
-16.3
Net profit
380.9
Earnings per share (EUR)
5.06
Cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring *
208.3
Cash flow from operating activities *
216.1
Net operating capital expenditure
157.4
Free cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring *
50.9
Free cash flow from operating activities *
58.7
Free cash flow pre-factoring *
48.7
Net cash / net debt
-68.2
New orders
27,844.0
Work done
22,702.2
Order backlog like-for-like
56,072.4
Direct employees (end of period)
41 058
9M 2022
19,123.6
546.1 2.9 380.7 2.0 5.36
863.3 4.5 617.7 3.2 502.2
26.1 -15.9 355.4 5.00
121.7 149.3 108.1 13.6 41.2 -87.4
-225.9
20,874.6 21,159.3 52,791.0
36 800
- 9M in %
6.5%
4.7% -0.1 5.9% 0.0 0.0%
5.2% 0.0 10.3% 0.1 6.7%
-0.2
7.2% 1.2%
71.2% 44.7% 45.6% 274.3% 42.5% 155.7%
69.8%
33.4% 7.3% 6.2%
11.6%
-
9M
in EURm
1,238.3 25.6 22.4 0.00 44.6 63.9 33.8
-0.4 25.5 0.06
86.6 66.8 49.3 37.3 17.5 136.1
157.7
6,969.4 1,542.9 3,281.4
4 258
Q3 2023
7,346.3
179.5 2.4 133.1 1.8 1.77
309.3 4.2 227.2 3.1 164.2
22.8 -7.7 119.0 1.58
194.1 73.5 54.2 139.9 19.3 129.0
-68.2
9,766.6 8,136.7 56,072.4
41 058
Q3 2022
7,179.2
178.4 2.5 131.3 1.8 1.75
308.0 4.3 213.1 3.0 161.7
26.0 -4.7 115.0 1.53
58.7 -4.745.3 13.4 -50.0 -27.5
-225.9
6,476.3 7,825.0 52,791.0
36 800
Δ Q3
LTM
FY
in %
9M 2023
2022
2.3%
27,457.6
26,219.3
0.6%
758.7
733.1
-0.1
2.8
2.8
1.4%
543.9
521.5
0.0
2.0
2.0
1.1%
7.24
0.4%
1,229.1
1,184.5
-0.1
4.5
4.5
6.6%
904.6
840.7
0.1
3.3
3.2
0.0
711.0
677.2
-3.2
24.0
-33.2
3.5%
507.3
481.8
3.3%
6.68
230.7%
1,298.4
1,211.8
1,663.8%
1,354.2
1,287.4
19.6%
213.3
164.0
944.0%
1,085.1
1,047.8
138.6%
1,140.9
1,123.4
569.1%
918.4
782.3
69.8%
353.6
50.8%
37,036.0
30,066.6
4.0%
30,730.1
29,187.2
6.2%
51,404.0
11.6%
36 858
* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payments at CIMIC (for legacy project CCPP) and at HOCHTIEF Europe (final payment for legacy Chilean project)
4
HOCHTIEF Group - P&L
- Strong sales performance with an increase of 7% yoy (+11% fx-adj.), driven by all divisions
- Robust EBITDA and EBIT margins of 4.5% and 3.3%
- Net financial costs 9M increasing yoy due to higher rates environment and fx-effects
- Operational net profit up 6% to EUR 403m and nominal net profit up 7% to EUR 381m, corresponding to an increase of >10% when adjusting for fx
+7%
+11% fx-adj.
HOCHTIEF Group
(EUR million)
Sales
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
Depreciation and amortization
EBIT
EBIT margin
Net interest income and other financial result Net non-operating expenses adjustment
Profit before tax / PBT
PBT margin
Taxes
Tax rate (taxes / PBT in %)
Profit after tax - total
Minority interest
Nominal net profit
Nominal net profit margin
Operational net profit
Operational net profit margin
9M
9M
∆ %
2023
2022
9M
20,361.9
19,123.6
6.5%
907.9
863.3
5.2%
4.5%
4.5%
0bp
-226.3
-245.6
681.6
617.7
10.3%
3.3%
3.2%
10bp
-105.1
-66.9
-40.5
-48.6
536.0
502.2
6.7%
2.6%
2.6%
0bp
-138.8
-130.9
25.9
26.1
397.2
371.3
-16.3
-15.9
380.9
355.4
7.2%
1.9%
1.9%
0bp
403.1
380.7
5.9%
2.0%
2.0%
0bp
Q3
Q3
∆ %
2023
2022
Q3
7,346.3
7,179.2
2.3%
309.3
308.0
0.4%
4.2%
4.3%
-10bp
-82.1
-94.9
227.2
213.1
6.6%
3.1%
3.0%
10bp
-28.6
-33.6
-34.4
-17.8
164.2
161.7
1.5%
2.2%
2.3%
-10bp
-37.5
-42.0
- 26.0
- 119.7
-7.7
-4.7
119.0
115.0
3.5%
1.6%
1.6%
0bp
133.1
131.3
1.4%
1.8%
1.8%
0bp
FY 2022
26,219.3
1,184.5
4.5%
-343.8
840.7
3.2%
-112.7-50.8
677.2
2.6%
-162.2 24.0
515.0
-33.2
481.8
1.8%
521.5
2.0%
+5%
+9% fx-adj.
+6%
+11% fx-adj.
5
HOCHTIEF Group - Cash flow performance*
- Very strong Q3 2023 cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring* of EUR 194m, up EUR 135m yoy
- Strong 9M 2023 cash flow* of 208m up EUR 87m yoy
- This reflects characteristic seasonality and strong sales growth
- Adjusting for seasonality, cash inflow of approx. EUR 1.3bn LTM highlights sustained high level of cash conversion
- Net operating capex increase driven by job-costed tunneling equipment and the initial, one-off development capex for a major renewable project at CIMIC
- Free cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring*of EUR 140m in Q3 2023, up EUR 127m yoy
9M
9M
∆
Q3
Q3
∆
LTM
FY
(EUR million)
2023
2022
9M
2023
2022
Q3
9M 2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities *
216.1
149.3
66.8
73.5
-4.7
78.2
1,354
1,287
Variation in factoring 1)
7.8
27.6
-19.8
-120.6
-63.4
-57.2
56
76
Cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring *
208.3
121.7
86.6
194.1
58.7
135.4
1,298
1,212
Gross operating capital expenditure
-169.0
-119.3
-49.7
-53.3
-51.3
-2.0
-237
-188
Operating assets disposals
11.6
11.2
0.4
-0.9
6.0
-6.9
24
24
Net operating capital expenditure
-157.4
-108.1
-49.3
-54.2
-45.3
-8.9
-213
-164
Free cash flow from operating activities *
58.7
41.2
17.5
19.3
-50.0
69.3
1,141
1,123
Free cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring *
50.9
13.6
37.3
139.9
13.4
126.5
1,085
1,048
+135m
+87m
* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payments at CIMIC (for legacy project CCPP) and at HOCHTIEF Europe (final payment for legacy Chilean project)
6
HOCHTIEF Group - Net cash development
- HOCHTIEF ended 9M 2023 with a net debt position of EUR 68m, which is up by EUR 158m yoy, or up EUR 478m on an underlying basis. This is driven by a strong 9M 2023 free cash flow pre-factoring* of EUR 918. Non-underlying effects are:
- HOCHTIEF's dividend payment of EUR 301m in July 2023,
- EUR 20m non-operational effects, incl.
- CCPP payments (EUR -184m)
- 7.4% stake in Ventia (EUR +109m)
- Variation in factoring (EUR +56m)
- S&P investment grade credit rating of BBB- stable, reaffirmed in June 2023
Net cash (+) / net debt (-)
Net cash 9M 2023 yoy
EURm
9M
9M
∆
H1
Q1
FY
period end (EUR million)
2023
2022
yoy
2023
2023
2022
HOCHTIEF Group
-68
-226
158
346
-390
354
HOCHTIEF Americas
1,884
1,623
262
1,641
1,216
1,909
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific
-599
-464
-135
-227
-463
-492
HOCHTIEF Europe
619
600
18
634
678
749
Corp. HQ & consolidation
-1,972
-1,985
13
-1,701
-1,821
-1,813
Net cash
Free cash
Debt
Fx,
Net cash
HOT
Non-op.
Net cash
9M 2022
flow pre-
lease
others
9M 2023
dividend
effects
9M 2023
factoring *
repay-
pre non-
payment
ment
ops.
* = Cash flow figures underlying, i.e. excluding one-off payments at CIMIC (for legacy project CCPP) and at HOCHTIEF Europe (final payment for legacy Chilean project)
7
HOCHTIEF Group - Order backlog and new orders
- HOCHTIEF Group
- Very strong new orders of EUR 27.8bn in 9M 2023, up almost EUR 7bn yoy (+39% fx-adj); 1.2x work done LTM
- Expansion driven by strategic focus on high-growthmarkets, which accounted for over 50% of new orders
- The vast majority of new orders is of lower risk nature
- Order backlog of EUR 56.1bn, up EUR 3.3bn or +14% fx-adj. yoy; order backlog visibility 22 months
- Proportion of lower-riskorder book has significantly increased over the last five years to approx. 85%
- HT Americas
- Order backlog EUR 31.1bn, +17% fx-adj.; New orders EUR 16.5bn in 9M 2023 (+47% yoy fx-adj.); 1.3x work done LTM
- HT Asia Pacific
- EUR 19.4bn order backlog, +7% yoy fx-adj.; New orders of EUR 8.6bn, +14% yoy fx-adj., 1.0x work done LTM
- HT Europe
- Order backlog of EUR 5.6bn (+29% yoy); New orders of EUR 2.6bn in 9M 2023, equivalent to 1.7x work done LTM
Order backlog (EUR bn)
% of total
.1
52.8
100%
51.4
19.4
35%
19.6
19.4
5.6
10%
4.3
4.2
28.8
27.8
31.1
55%
9M 2022
FY 2022
9M 2023
New orders (EUR bn)
27.8
HT Group
20.9
8.6
HT Asia Pacific
8.2
2.6
HT Europe
1.1
16.5
HT Americas
11.5
9M
9M
2022
2023
Book-to-Bill-
Ratio
LTM
9M 2023
1.2
1.0
1.7
1.3
8
HOCHTIEF Group - Selected recent significant project announcements
Green Line Light Rail Transit project, Flatiron (09/2023) JV, development contract for a 18km light rail transit system in Calgary, Canada
University of Pittsburgh, Turner
(08/2023) new building including laboratory and office space together with cleanrooms for cell and gene therapy research, Pennsylvania, USA
One and Two UN Plaza buildings, Turner (08/2023) modernization and renovation of existing buildings from 1975 resp. 1983, New York City, USA
Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, Turner (09/2023) five-story
hospital with 136 inpatient beds including emergency department, cardiac diagnostics, surgical suites, Wesley Chapel, Florida, USA
Data Center, HOCHTIEF
Fast-charging networks
Institute for Federal Real
(09/2023) as part of a
for electric cars,
Estate, HOCHTIEF (06/2023)
campus eventually comprising
HOCHTIEF (09/2023) JV,
major PPP project; redevelop,
four separate data centers with
contract to finance, plan, build
operate and maintain a public admin
60MW capacity, Warsaw,
and operate a regional EV fast-
office in a sustainable manner for a
Poland
charging network, Germany
30-year period, Berlin, Germany
Defence Department's Woomera
redevelopment program, CPB Contractors (10/2023) JV, design development activities for upgrades to buildings, services and infrastructure; expected to be followed by a AUD 500- 750m delivery phase, South Australia
Suburban Rail Loop East project, CPB Contractors (09/2023) preferred bidder to deliver the first major tunneling package as part of a consortium, Victoria, Australia
PT Halmahera Sukses Mineral, AUD 240m, Thiess (08/2023) contract to deliver world-classnickel mining solutions, Central Halmahera, Indonesia
300 MWdc Hopeland Solar Farm, Pacific Partnerships (08/2023) development rights for second large-scale
Offutt Air Base, USD 389m, Turner
(08/2023) construction of two buildings with a focus on flood protection, Nebraska, USA
EV Battery production, Turner
(02/2023) JV, manufacturing facility and support buildings for Panasonic Energy's USD 4bn investment program, Kansas, USA
Data Centers, USD 1.9bn, Turner
(9M 2023), ten large-scale data center projects in several US states
CopperString 2032, UGL&
Expansion of the Western
Lithium and energy
CPB Contractors (06/2023)
Downs Battery project,
contracts, UGL, AUD >600m
early works package, preferred
UGL (07/2023) BESS scope
(08/2023) several contracts with
contractor for delivery phase,
increased to 270 MW / 540
energy and minerals processing
North Queensland, Australia
MWh, Queensland, Australia
clients in Western Australia
solar project to be owned and developed, 290km west of Brisbane, Australia
Defence Department's fuel network, AUD 500m over six years, UGL (08/2023) contract to provide strategic advice, planning, supply management, operations/maintenance across Australia
New Bundaberg Hospital, AUD 1.2bn, CPB Contractors (08/2023) design, construction of a hospital for acute, medical, surgical & mental health services, Queensland, Australia
Energy
Digital
New sustainable
Social
Reshoring
Sustainable
transition
infrastructure
mobility
infrastructure
Infrastructure
9
HOCHTIEF Group - Investment in a fast-charging network for electric vehicles (Deutschlandnetz, September 2023, HOCHTIEF Europe)
- HOCHTIEF and its JV partner EWE Go, a mobility company owned by utility company EWE, have been awarded with a contract to finance, plan, build and operate a fast-chargingnetwork for electric vehicles by the German Federal Ministry of Transport
- As part of the so-called federal government's Deutschlandnetz tender, which targets a Germany-widenear-termroll-out of fast-charging points, the JV has secured 2 regional lots in the West and North-Westregion
- HOCHTIEF and EWE Go will install a total of 852 charging points at 96 locations (see map). Each station will have 4 to 16 charging points each which the JV will build and operate for the long-term
- Total capex amounts to around EUR 250m including a substantial double-digitequity investment
- The investment reflects the group's strategy to invest equity in high-tech growth sectors where we can apply the financing, project management and O&M capabilities built up over many years in the PPP business
- Similar models are expected in various other European countries to meet the increasing demand for EV chargers
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hochtief AG published this content on 07 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2023 13:33:55 UTC.