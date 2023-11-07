Green Line Light Rail Transit project, Flatiron (09/2023) JV, development contract for a 18km light rail transit system in Calgary, Canada

University of Pittsburgh, Turner

(08/2023) new building including laboratory and office space together with cleanrooms for cell and gene therapy research, Pennsylvania, USA

One and Two UN Plaza buildings, Turner (08/2023) modernization and renovation of existing buildings from 1975 resp. 1983, New York City, USA

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, Turner (09/2023) five-story

hospital with 136 inpatient beds including emergency department, cardiac diagnostics, surgical suites, Wesley Chapel, Florida, USA