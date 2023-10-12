12 OCTOBER 2023 CIMIC'S UGL AWARDED SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT WITH VICTORIA'S POWER NETWORK SERVICES

UGL, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been awarded a five-year contract with Power Network Services (PNS), a collaboration between CitiPower and Powercor Australia.

UGL will provide maintenance and construction services for overhead powerlines within the Victorian Electricity Supply Industry (VESI), meeting the growing demand for maintenance and power infrastructure upgrades.

The five-year agreement has the potential to generate up to $80 million in revenue to UGL and includes options for extensions.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "CitiPower and Powercor supply electricity to the majority of Victoria, meeting the power needs of residents, businesses, and infrastructure. We are pleased that UGL's experience in power generation, transmission and distribution solutions can be used to help serve Victoria's growing energy requirements."

UGL Managing Director Doug Moss said: "At UGL, we're a market leading service provider across the electricity generation, transmission, and storage sectors. This agreement with PNS allows us to deliver our expertise across the Victorian network, providing a safe and reliable service for the community and providing employment opportunities throughout the state."

CIMIC Group is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction businesses CPB Contractors, Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess (joint control) and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our development and investment arm Pacific Partnerships - all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 25,500 people in around 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety.