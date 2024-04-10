10 APRIL 2024 CIMIC'S CPB CONTRACTORS WINS ROYAL PRINCE ALFRED HOSPITAL REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, has been selected by the NSW Government to deliver the design, early works and delivery phases for the redevelopment of the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital at Camperdown in Sydney.

Works include upgrades and the reconfiguration of RPA's emergency, intensive care, acute inpatient, paediatric inpatient, medical imaging, and women and babies departments, as well as of the operating theatres.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "We are pleased to be selected to deliver the most significant redevelopment works in RPA Hospital's 140-year history, supporting it to continue delivery of advanced health services for its local community and patients from across New South Wales, Australia and internationally."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: "Following the recent award-winning redevelopment of Nepean Hospital Stage 1 and the redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital in Western Sydney, our team will bring their knowledge, experience and 'hospital first' approach to this project.

"We look forward to working with the NSW Government to deliver this upgrade for the thousands of people who come through the RPA Hospital doors every year. We are focused on putting the needs of health workers, patients and community first, as well as ensuring minimal disruption to the hospital operations, while providing local employment and traineeship opportunities, and seeking Indigenous and social procurement."

The scope of work includes the construction of a new 15-storey acute hospital building adjoining the existing RPA Hospital, vertical and horizontal expansion of the existing hospital structure, major refurbishment to existing spaces across the campus including the ambulance parking area, re-alignment of Lambie Dew Drive Road, diversion of existing inground services, and the design and construction of a temporary helicopter landing site.

CPB Contractors will work closely with Health Infrastructure to deliver this important project. Construction will commence in 2024 and is set for completion in 2028.

