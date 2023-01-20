Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOCHTIEF AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:28 2023-01-20 am EST
58.30 EUR   +1.39%
01/16Hochtief : awarded contract for arena construction in Brno worth above EUR 180 million
PU
01/16Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL appointed by Neoen for Australia's next big battery project
PU
01/09Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins Nepean Hospital Redevelopment Stage 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB selected for Royal Prince Alfred Hospital redevelopment ECI

01/20/2023 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 JANUARY 2023 CIMIC'S CPB SELECTED FOR ROYAL PRINCE ALFRED HOSPITAL REDEVELOPMENT ECI

CPB Contractors, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been selected by the New South Wales Government for the early contractor involvement phase of the redevelopment of Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital.

RPA is operated by the Sydney Local Health District and provides health services and critical lifesaving functions. The redevelopment will deliver both new and upgraded health facilities.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "We are pleased to be involved with the early stage of the delivery of a new hospital building and the refurbishment of existing spaces at RPA. The redevelopment will support RPA Hospital's continued delivery of advanced health services by providing facilities that meet community needs and improve patient and staff amenity."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: "Having successfully delivered other major hospital upgrades in Sydney, including at Campbelltown and Nepean, CPB Contractors has the industry leading expertise to safely deliver this project. RPA has strong connections to the local community, and we'll look to maximise training, employment and supplier opportunities."

When complete, the redevelopment will deliver:

  • Expanded and enhanced Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units
  • State-of-the-artoperating theatres
  • Expanded and improved adult inpatient accommodation
  • Increased interventional and imaging services
  • Expanded neonatology services
  • Improved public domain and services including roads, wayfinding and landscaping throughout the hospital
  • A new open garden courtyard

The early contractor involvement phase will be completed this year.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982 www.cimic.com.au

Contact

Ms Fiona Tyndall, Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction businesses CPB Contractors, Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess (joint control) and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our development and investment arm Pacific Partnerships - all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 24,000 people in around 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOCHTIEF AG
01/16Hochtief : awarded contract for arena construction in Brno worth above EUR 180 million
PU
01/16Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL appointed by Neoen for Australia's next big battery project
PU
01/09Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins Nepean Hospital Redevelopment Stage 2
PU
2022Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL awarded $250 million contract to operate buses In Sydney's South-We..
PU
2022Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL wins more than $200m in Western Australia energy and resources cont..
PU
2022Hochtief : Turner Kokosing Industrial SSOE Team Awarded Contract to Build EV Battery Mater..
PU
2022Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors selected for Sydney Metro West - Eastern Tunnelling Pac..
PU
2022Hochtief : CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$150M building project in India
PU
2022Hochtief : Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No..
PU
2022Cms : HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOCHTIEF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 405 M 26 341 M 26 341 M
Net income 2022 488 M 526 M 526 M
Net cash 2022 61,4 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 7,15%
Capitalization 4 323 M 4 666 M 4 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 36 800
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart HOCHTIEF AG
Duration : Period :
HOCHTIEF AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,50 €
Average target price 65,10 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaría Cases Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHTIEF AG9.15%4 666
VINCI9.74%63 294
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.93%39 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.74%33 386
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.85%21 281
QUANTA SERVICES0.69%20 621