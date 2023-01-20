HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB selected for Royal Prince Alfred Hospital redevelopment ECI

20 JANUARY 2023 CIMIC'S CPB SELECTED FOR ROYAL PRINCE ALFRED HOSPITAL REDEVELOPMENT ECI

CPB Contractors, a member of the CIMIC Group, has been selected by the New South Wales Government for the early contractor involvement phase of the redevelopment of Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital.

RPA is operated by the Sydney Local Health District and provides health services and critical lifesaving functions. The redevelopment will deliver both new and upgraded health facilities.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "We are pleased to be involved with the early stage of the delivery of a new hospital building and the refurbishment of existing spaces at RPA. The redevelopment will support RPA Hospital's continued delivery of advanced health services by providing facilities that meet community needs and improve patient and staff amenity."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: "Having successfully delivered other major hospital upgrades in Sydney, including at Campbelltown and Nepean, CPB Contractors has the industry leading expertise to safely deliver this project. RPA has strong connections to the local community, and we'll look to maximise training, employment and supplier opportunities."

When complete, the redevelopment will deliver:

Expanded and enhanced Emergency Department and Intensive Care Units

State-of-the-art operating theatres

operating theatres Expanded and improved adult inpatient accommodation

Increased interventional and imaging services

Expanded neonatology services

Improved public domain and services including roads, wayfinding and landscaping throughout the hospital

A new open garden courtyard

The early contractor involvement phase will be completed this year.

