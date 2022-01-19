HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB selected for WHT tunnelling works

19 JANUARY 2022 CIMIC'S CPB SELECTED FOR WHT TUNNELLING WORKS

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, in a joint venture with John Holland, has been selected by the NSW Government to deliver the Western Harbour Tunnel - Southern Tunnelling Works as a modification to the Rozelle Interchange contract.

The design and construct contract will generate revenue of approximately $350 million for CPB Contractors.

The enabling works will facilitate the efficient construction of the Western Harbour Tunnel and its seamless integration into the Sydney motorway network.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: "The Western Harbour Tunnel will be an important addition to Sydney's transport network. It will ease traffic congestion on the existing harbour crossings and improve Sydney's liveability. We are very pleased to be involved in the delivery of additional infrastructure to meet Sydney's future transport needs."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: "Our teams are currently delivering the Rozelle Interchange and will leverage that experience to ensure that the enabling works are delivered safely and to schedule. Our teams delivered the M4 widening, the M4 East, the M8, and have demonstrated capability in delivering complex transport projects in Sydney. Our aim will be to deliver the works while minimising any disruptions to the community."

The project involves the excavation and lining of the Western Harbour Tunnel driven tunnels, including ventilation tunnels, between the stubs provided by the Rozelle Interchange and Birchgrove Oval.

Work will start in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

