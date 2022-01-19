Log in
HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB selected for WHT tunnelling works

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
19 JANUARY 2022 CIMIC'S CPB SELECTED FOR WHT TUNNELLING WORKS

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, in a joint venture with John Holland, has been selected by the NSW Government to deliver the Western Harbour Tunnel - Southern Tunnelling Works as a modification to the Rozelle Interchange contract.

The design and construct contract will generate revenue of approximately $350 million for CPB Contractors.

The enabling works will facilitate the efficient construction of the Western Harbour Tunnel and its seamless integration into the Sydney motorway network.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: "The Western Harbour Tunnel will be an important addition to Sydney's transport network. It will ease traffic congestion on the existing harbour crossings and improve Sydney's liveability. We are very pleased to be involved in the delivery of additional infrastructure to meet Sydney's future transport needs."

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: "Our teams are currently delivering the Rozelle Interchange and will leverage that experience to ensure that the enabling works are delivered safely and to schedule. Our teams delivered the M4 widening, the M4 East, the M8, and have demonstrated capability in delivering complex transport projects in Sydney. Our aim will be to deliver the works while minimising any disruptions to the community."

The project involves the excavation and lining of the Western Harbour Tunnel driven tunnels, including ventilation tunnels, between the stubs provided by the Rozelle Interchange and Birchgrove Oval.

Work will start in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982 www.cimic.com.au Authorised by the CIMIC Group Continuous Disclosure Committee

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction businesses CPB Contractors, Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess (joint control) and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our public private partnerships arm Pacific Partnerships - all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 31,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 200 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

Hochtief AG published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
