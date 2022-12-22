HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's UGL awarded $250 million contract to operate buses In Sydney's South-West

22 DECEMBER 2022 CIMIC'S UGL AWARDED $250 MILLION CONTRACT TO OPERATE BUSES IN SYDNEY'S SOUTH-WEST

CIMIC Group's services company UGL, through the U-Go Mobility joint venture, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Transport for New South Wales to operate buses in South and South-West of Sydney, providing the backbone for a connected and intermodal city.

The contract, which will commence in July 2023, is for around seven years and will provide revenue to UGL of approximately $250 million.

U-Go Mobility will operate buses across the Sutherland Shire and Bankstown regions of Sydney, delivering over 500,000 passenger journeys daily. With routes stretching from the city's southern beaches to south-western suburbs, U-Go Mobility will work with Transport for New South Wales to explore opportunities to introduce more zero-emission buses and predictive maintenance systems to deliver an efficient and reliable service.

U-Go Mobility is a joint venture between UGL, a leading Australian transport operations provider, and Go-Ahead, a leading international transport operations provider with expertise in bus operations in mega-cities including London, where it is the largest operator of buses.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "CIMIC Group and UGL are pleased to continue supporting Transport for NSW with city-shaping transport projects and services. Delivering more than half a million passenger journeys every weekday, U-Go Mobility will connect Sydney's South and South-West communities to local hubs and the broader transport network. We're focused on delivering a customer experience that is cleaner, greener and more connected and using data to develop insights into how we can provide commuters with the most safe, convenient and reliable service."

UGL Managing Director Doug Moss said: "UGL is keeping Australia moving through our involvement in rail, tram and light rail operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra. We're pleased to add Sydney bus operations to our portfolio and we're looking forward to combining our local transport know-how with Go Ahead's international expertise to provide a quality service for the people of South and South-West Sydney."

Go-Ahead Group Chief Executive Christian Schreyer said: "We specialise in running busy bus networks in global cities, so we're delighted to be entering Sydney alongside our partner, UGL. We look forward to delivering punctual, good value buses to get Sydneysiders on their way each day, with outstanding customer service."

