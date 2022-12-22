Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HOCHTIEF AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:14 2022-12-22 am EST
52.90 EUR   +1.11%
03:43aHochtief : CIMIC's UGL awarded $250 million contract to operate buses In Sydney's South-West
PU
12/13Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL wins more than $200m in Western Australia energy and resources contracts
PU
12/06Hochtief : Turner Kokosing Industrial SSOE Team Awarded Contract to Build EV Battery Materials Manufacturing Facility for Ascend Elements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's UGL awarded $250 million contract to operate buses In Sydney's South-West

12/22/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 DECEMBER 2022 CIMIC'S UGL AWARDED $250 MILLION CONTRACT TO OPERATE BUSES IN SYDNEY'S SOUTH-WEST

CIMIC Group's services company UGL, through the U-Go Mobility joint venture, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Transport for New South Wales to operate buses in South and South-West of Sydney, providing the backbone for a connected and intermodal city.

The contract, which will commence in July 2023, is for around seven years and will provide revenue to UGL of approximately $250 million.

U-Go Mobility will operate buses across the Sutherland Shire and Bankstown regions of Sydney, delivering over 500,000 passenger journeys daily. With routes stretching from the city's southern beaches to south-western suburbs, U-Go Mobility will work with Transport for New South Wales to explore opportunities to introduce more zero-emission buses and predictive maintenance systems to deliver an efficient and reliable service.

U-Go Mobility is a joint venture between UGL, a leading Australian transport operations provider, and Go-Ahead, a leading international transport operations provider with expertise in bus operations in mega-cities including London, where it is the largest operator of buses.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria said: "CIMIC Group and UGL are pleased to continue supporting Transport for NSW with city-shaping transport projects and services. Delivering more than half a million passenger journeys every weekday, U-Go Mobility will connect Sydney's South and South-West communities to local hubs and the broader transport network. We're focused on delivering a customer experience that is cleaner, greener and more connected and using data to develop insights into how we can provide commuters with the most safe, convenient and reliable service."

UGL Managing Director Doug Moss said: "UGL is keeping Australia moving through our involvement in rail, tram and light rail operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra. We're pleased to add Sydney bus operations to our portfolio and we're looking forward to combining our local transport know-how with Go Ahead's international expertise to provide a quality service for the people of South and South-West Sydney."

Go-Ahead Group Chief Executive Christian Schreyer said: "We specialise in running busy bus networks in global cities, so we're delighted to be entering Sydney alongside our partner, UGL. We look forward to delivering punctual, good value buses to get Sydneysiders on their way each day, with outstanding customer service."

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982 www.cimic.com.au

Contact

Ms Fiona Tyndall, Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction businesses CPB Contractors, Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess (joint control) and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our development and

investment arm Pacific Partnerships - all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 24,000 people in around 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery, underpinned by Safety.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOCHTIEF AG
03:43aHochtief : CIMIC's UGL awarded $250 million contract to operate buses In Sydney's South-We..
PU
12/13Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL wins more than $200m in Western Australia energy and resources cont..
PU
12/06Hochtief : Turner Kokosing Industrial SSOE Team Awarded Contract to Build EV Battery Mater..
PU
11/29Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors selected for Sydney Metro West - Eastern Tunnelling Pac..
PU
11/18Hochtief : CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$150M building project in India
PU
11/09Hochtief : Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No..
PU
11/08Cms : HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/04HOCHTIEF increases nominal net profit and sales by over 20 percent in first nine months..
AQ
11/04Hochtief : Gilbane | Turner in Association with 34 Group Selected to Build New Stadium for..
PU
11/03HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOCHTIEF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 471 M 25 967 M 25 967 M
Net income 2022 488 M 518 M 518 M
Net cash 2022 97,2 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 8,12%
Capitalization 3 934 M 4 174 M 4 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 36 800
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart HOCHTIEF AG
Duration : Period :
HOCHTIEF AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 52,32 €
Average target price 65,10 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaría Cases Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Georg von Bronk Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOCHTIEF AG-26.31%4 174
VINCI1.37%55 975
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.24%36 792
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%33 075
QUANTA SERVICES26.21%20 386
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.28%19 009