HOCHTIEF : Flatiron/United joint venture wins NCDOT I-95 widening and rehabilitation project valued at more than $430 million

The project-scheduled to begin in November and complete in 2026-will double the width of I-95 from four to eight lanes from U.S. 74 (Exit 13) to U.S. 301 (Exit 22) in Robeson County. Other notable project highlights include:

Flatiron and joint venture partner United Infrastructure Group, with lead design engineer Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering (ICE), have been selected by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for an I-95 widening and rehabilitation project near Lumberton, North Carolina. The $432.7 million project will widen, elevate and upgrade an eight-mile stretch of the highway to provide enhanced resilience to storm events.

• Construction of 250,000 square feet of retaining walls to raise I-95 10/07/2021

above 100-year flood elevation levels.

• Employing "top-down" construction techniques at the Lumber River bridges to mitigate environmental impacts and to optimize the construction schedule.

• Construction of six new bridges and two triple-barrel box culverts.

Throughout the pursuit process, Flatiron and United along with ICE collaborated closely with NCDOT to adapt numerous NCDOT standard design concepts and incorporate these modified details into the project. By incorporating these innovative design concepts, the Flatiron/United team was able to offer the most cost efficient solution to the NCDOT.

This project is located about 60 miles south of the $236.5 million I-95 improvement project in Harnett and Johnston Counties that a Flatiron joint venture won in July. The project strengthens Flatiron's prominent highway construction presence in North Carolina, adding to the NC 540 A&B projects with combined values exceeding $350 million, the Winston- Salem Northern Beltway project valued at $140 million, the recently completed Business 40 Reconstruction project valued at $99 million, and the recently awarded $59 million U.S. 70 Freeway and Interchanges project.

________________________________________________________________________________

Flatiron is the trusted provider of innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges across the U.S. and Canada. For public and private clients, Flatiron builds highways, bridges, airports, rail transit, dams, water facilities and underground projects. For more on how Flatiron is transforming infrastructure, visit www.flatironcorp.com. Flatiron is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group.

United Infrastructure Group is one of the leading transportation infrastructure firms in Southeast U.S. with expertise in engineering, construction, and progressive/alternative project delivery. UIG's strength is founded on a culture of safety, quality, and innovation coupled with an unyielding commitment to performance. For more information on how UIG is providing exceptional client service, visit www.uig.net.