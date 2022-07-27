HOCHTIEF : Half-year Report January to June 2022

Nominal net profit EUR 240 million, +24% year on year; operational net profit EUR 249 million, +21% year on year
Underlying net cash from operating activities stable year on year at EUR 63 million, last twelve months EUR 742 million
Net debt of EUR 35 million, underlying improvement year on year of EUR 287 million post EUR 312 million in dividends
Order backlog of EUR 52.4 billion up EUR 7.5 billion, or 17%, year on year like for like
Guidance FY 2022 confirmed at operational net profit of EUR 475-520 million (+5% to +15% year on year)
We are building the world of tomorrow.
The HOCHTIEF Group: Key Figures
H1
H1
Change
Q2
Q2
Change
Full year
(EUR million)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Sales
11,944.4
10,269.9
16.3%
6,611.1
5,335.5
23.9%
21,377.9
Operational profit before tax/PBT
367.7
323.7
13.6%
188.2
166.1
13.3%
709.6
Operational profit before tax/PBT pre-Abertis
342.1
311.1
10.0%
167.3
150.5
11.2%
651.6
Operational PBT margin (%)
3.1
3.2
-0.1
2.8
3.1
-0.3
3.3
Operational PBT pre-Abertis margin (%)
2.9
3.0
-0.1
2.5
2.8
-0.3
3.0
Operational net profit
249.4
205.4
21.4%
131.2
106.2
23.5%
453.7
Operational net profit pre-Abertis
223.8
192.8
16.1%
110.3
90.6
21.7%
395.7
Operational earnings per share (EUR)
3.62
3.01
20.3%
1.88
1.56
20.5%
6.65
EBITDA (adjusted)
555.3
514.5
7.9%
286.5
266.8
7.4%
1,070.7
EBITDA (adjusted) margin (%)
4.6
5.0
-0.4
4.3
5.0
-0.7
5.0
EBIT (adjusted)
404.6
352.3
14.8%
203.1
179.5
13.1%
756.5
EBIT (adjusted) margin (%)
3.4
3.4
0.0
3.1
3.4
-0.3
3.5
Nominal profit before tax/PBT
340.5
294.0
15.8%
174.2
148.6
17.2%
435.0
Nominal net profit
240.4
194.5
23.6%
134.3
108.5
23.8%
207.9
Nominal earnings per share (EUR)
3.49
2.85
22.5%
1.93
1.59
21.4%
3.05
Net cash from operating activities*
154.0
(86.7)
240.7
688.7
510.3
178.4
405.6
Net cash from operating activities
pre-factoring*
63.0
80.9
(17.9)
567.8
529.6
38.2
759.5
Net operating capital expenditure
62.8
35.8
27.0
42.4
15.4
27.0
55.6
Free cash flow from operations*
91.2
(122.5)
213.7
646.3
494.9
151.4
350.0
Net cash /net debt
(35.1)
433.9
(469.0)
(35.1)
433.9
-469.0
555.8
New orders like for like
14,398.3
13,480.4
6.8%
7,891.2
7,572.5
4.2%
27,673.3
Work done like for like
13,334.3
11,578.9
15.2%
7,222.6
5,809.7
24.3%
23,748.7
Order backlog like for like
52,422.2
44,884.6
16.8%
52,422.2
44,884.6
16.8%
48,387.5
Employees (end of period)
35,687
34,069
4.7%
35,687
34,069
4.7%
33,835
Note: Operational profits are adjusted for non-operational effects
*Underlying cash flow figures, excluding CIMIC's CCPP one-off payment of EUR 127 million in Q2 2022
Cover: Mizal, Düsseldorf, Germany:
HOCHTIEF has successfully completed the state-of-the-art Mizal office complex, located at the entrance to Düsseldorf's Media Harbor. Comprising two buildings and a park-like outdoor area, the project meets the criteria for DGNB Gold certification.
2
Report to shareholders
To Our Shareholders
3
Interim Management Report
5
Interim Financial Statements
17
Responsibility Statement
31
Review Report
32
Publication Details and Credits
33
HOCHTIEF achieved a robust performance during the first half of 2022 with further order book growth and solid cash flows accompanied by firm profit growth, notwithstanding the challenges of the current environment. The Group continues to develop in a positive manner.
On June 10, HOCHTIEF attained 100% ownership of CIMIC Group Limited as a result of the takeover offer launched on February 23 for the 21.4% free-float minority shares of CIMIC at 22 AUD/share.
The EUR 940 million investment in CIMIC shares has been partly financed via a EUR 406 million, 10% capital increase carried out via an accelerated book-building process on June 8. This has resulted in the issuing of 7.1 million new HOCHTIEF shares at EUR 57.50 per share supported by our main shareholder ACS. The balance of the investment in CIMIC will be financed with debt and existing cash.
Focusing on the financial performance for the first six months of 2022, sales increased by 16% to EUR 11.9 billion and were 8% higher in f/x-adjusted terms. Nominal net profit rose by 24% year on year, or EUR 46 million, to EUR 240 million with operational net profit up EUR 44 million to EUR 249 million, an increase of 21% year on year.
Operational PBT increased by 14%, to EUR 368 million with all divisions contributing to this positive development. Margins remained firm and the profit contribution from our stake in toll road operator Abertis increased by EUR 13 million year on year to EUR 26 million with H1 2022 traffic volumes 4% above the H1 2019 pre-Covid level.
Firm performance with sales up 16% yoy at EUR 11.9 billion (+8% f/x-adj.), driven by Americas and Asia Pacific
Solid operational PBT margin of 3.1%, 2.9% pre-Abertis with yoy variation reflecting divisional sales mix
Abertis earnings contribution EUR 13 million higher yoy at EUR 26 million; average daily traffic above pre-Covid levels of H1 2019
Net cash from op. activities* stable yoy at EUR 63 million, LTM EUR 742 million
Positive momentum in Q2 2022 with EUR 568 million*
Solid free cash flow from operations* LTM EUR 659 million
Figures exclude the CIMIC one-off effect re the CCPP settlement of April 2022 (EUR 127 million cash-out)
Net debt of EUR 35 million, underlying improvement yoy of EUR 287 million post EUR 312 million in dividends
H1 2022 includes EUR 940 million CIMIC investment and EUR 406 million capital increase
Strong improvement in net debt position during Q2 of EUR 313 million driven by Americas and CIMIC
Order backlog of EUR 52.4 billion up EUR 7.5 billion, or 17%, yoy like for like
Order backlog up 7% yoy f/x-adjusted like for like; all figures adjusted for Ventia reclassification
New orders of EUR 14.4 billion, a 7% increase yoy like for like; 1.1x work done LTM
Geographically diversified order book with 55% in Americas, 37% Asia Pacific, 8% Europe
Proportion of lower-risk order book has significantly increased over last 4 years to currently >80%
Guidance FY 2022 confirmed at op. net profit of EUR 475-520 million (+5% to +15% yoy)
EUR 940 million CIMIC minorities buy-out completed; partially financed with EUR 406 million capital increase
Applying risk mitigation tools across the Group to manage inflationary and supply-chain pressures
Strong position in our key geographies and markets and numerous opportunities
New CEO, Juan Santamaría, appointed July 19; Executive Chairman of CIMIC and CEO of ACS
yoy = year on year LTM = last twelve months
*Cash flow figures pre-factoring, and underlying, i.e. excluding CIMIC's CCPP one-off payment of EUR 127 million in Q2 2022
Underlying net cash from operating activities was broadly stable year on year with a positive momentum in the second quar- ter. Looking at the last twelve months, to eliminate seasonality, a robust EUR 742 million was achieved.
At the end of June 2022, HOCHTIEF had a net debt position of EUR 35 million. Adjusting for the EUR 534 million investment in CIMIC shares (net of the HOCHTIEF capital increase) as well as other non-operational items, net cash would stand at EUR 720 million. The year-on-year increase, on this comparable basis, would be EUR 286 million, after EUR 312 million of dividends paid out.
New orders increased by 7%, year on year to over EUR 14.4 billion. Over the last twelve months order intake has remained solid across all divisions amounting to 1.1x work done. As a consequence, the Group's order book stands at over EUR 52 billion and is up by EUR 4 billion, since December 2021. Over half of our backlog (55%) is located in North America with a further 37% in the Asia-Pacific region and 8% in Europe.
As part of our Sustainability Plan 2025, we are working intensively on various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. To this end, throughout the Group and under the leadership of our Chief Sustainability Officer, we have established specialist groups to work on turning our ambitious targets into reality. These include the target of climate neutrality by 2045.
On July 19, 2022, the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF unanimously elected Juan Santamaría Cases as HOCHTIEF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The 44-year-old succeeds Marcelino Fernández Verdes, who has led the company since November 2012. The change is part of a structured succession planning process. Juan Santamaría has many years of international industry experience in various business segments and most recently served as CEO of CIMIC from February 2020 until May 2022 as well as Executive Chairman of CIMIC since November 2020. Since May 2022, he has been CEO of ACS, where he began his career in 2002 after studying civil engineering in Madrid.
His predecessor Marcelino Fernández Verdes had been a member of the Group Executive Board since April 2012 and Chairman of the Executive Board since November 2012. HOCHTIEF sincerely thanks Mr. Fernández Verdes for his outstanding contribution to the development of the Group during his more than 15 years with HOCHTIEF as Supervisory Board Member and CEO.
Group Outlook
The global economy is currently facing macroeconomic challenges including inflationary and supply-chain pressure. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges. More immediately, and in response to the recent acceleration in inflation, our Group companies have responded with specific initiatives including agreeing additional risk-sharing mechanisms with clients.
HOCHTIEF is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing positions in its key local markets, its geographical diversification, a de-risked and growing order book and the identified tender pipeline of relevant projects worth approximately EUR 600 billion for 2022 and beyond, including PPP projects.
Our guidance for 2022 is that we expect to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 475−520 million, an increase of between 5% and 15% year on year, subject to market conditions.
4
To Our Shareholders
3
Interim Management Report
5
Interim Financial Statements
17
Responsibility Statement
31
Review Report
32
Publication Details and Credits
33
Interim Management Report
Financial review
Summary assessment of the business situation
HOCHTIEF increased nominal consolidated net profit by 24% compared with the prior year (EUR 195 million) to EUR 240 million in the first half of 2022. Net cash from operating activities pre-factoring reached EUR 742 million (LTM) on an underlying basis (i.e. excluding CIMIC's CCPP one-off payment of EUR 127 million in Q2 2022). The order backlog at the end of the first half of 2022 was EUR 52.4 billion.
On February 23, 2022, through HOCHTIEF Australia, HOCHTIEF submitted an unconditional and final off-market takeover offer to acquire all CIMIC shares for AUD 22 cash per CIMIC share. At the conclusion of the takeover offer, HOCHTIEF held over 96% of CIMIC Group Limited at the beginning of May 2022. HOCHTIEF then launched a squeeze-out of all CIMIC shares not yet held by HOCHTIEF at that time. Trading in CIMIC shares on the Australian Stock Exchange ceased on May 6, 2022. Following successful completion of the squeeze-out on June 10, 2022, the shareholding in CIMIC is now 100%. The total actual cash consideration for acquisition of the CIMIC shares amounted to around EUR 940 million (on the basis of the average hedging rate).
In June 2022, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft carried out a capital increase against cash contribution with simplified exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The net proceeds of that capital increase, amounting to around EUR 406 million, were used to strengthen the equity base by repaying part of the transaction facility arranged with a banking syndicate for the complete takeover of CIMIC.
Sales and earnings
HOCHTIEF generated sales of EUR 11.9 billion in the first half of 2022. This represents a 16% increase on the comparative prior- year figure (EUR 10.3 billion). Adjusted for exchange rates, the sales growth was 8%.
Sales
H1
H1
Change
(EUR million)
2022
2021
HOCHTIEF Americas
7,940.8
6,662.7
19.2%
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific
3,325.0
2,942.8
13.0%
HOCHTIEF Europe
602.3
597.6
0.8%
Corporate
76.3
66.8
14.2%
HOCHTIEF Group
11,944.4
10,269.9
16.3%
The HOCHTIEF Americas division generated sales of EUR 7.9 billion in the first half of 2022. This marked a significant 19% increase in sales volume relative to the prior-year period (EUR 6.7 billion), mainly in line with the higher level of services provided by Turner. On an exchange rate adjusted basis, the improvement amounted to 8%.
CIMIC sales rose to AUD 5.0 billion in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: AUD 4.6 billion), with growth in Australian construction (by 8%) and services (by 16%). At the level of the HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division, sales increased by 13% to EUR 3.3 billion.
The HOCHTIEF Europe division recorded a slight increase in sales in the first half of 2022 to EUR 602 million (H1 2021: EUR 598 million).
On markets outside Germany, the sales volume amounted to EUR 11.5 billion in the first half of 2022. At 96%, the proportion of HOCHTIEF Group sales generated internationally is on a similar level to the prior year.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.