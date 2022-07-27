HOCHTIEF : Half-year Report January to June 2022

Underlying net cash from operating activities was broadly stable year on year with a positive momentum in the second quar- ter. Looking at the last twelve months, to eliminate seasonality, a robust EUR 742 million was achieved.

At the end of June 2022, HOCHTIEF had a net debt position of EUR 35 million. Adjusting for the EUR 534 million investment in CIMIC shares (net of the HOCHTIEF capital increase) as well as other non-operational items, net cash would stand at EUR 720 million. The year-on-year increase, on this comparable basis, would be EUR 286 million, after EUR 312 million of dividends paid out.

New orders increased by 7%, year on year to over EUR 14.4 billion. Over the last twelve months order intake has remained solid across all divisions amounting to 1.1x work done. As a consequence, the Group's order book stands at over EUR 52 billion and is up by EUR 4 billion, since December 2021. Over half of our backlog (55%) is located in North America with a further 37% in the Asia-Pacific region and 8% in Europe.

As part of our Sustainability Plan 2025, we are working intensively on various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. To this end, throughout the Group and under the leadership of our Chief Sustainability Officer, we have established specialist groups to work on turning our ambitious targets into reality. These include the target of climate neutrality by 2045.

On July 19, 2022, the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF unanimously elected Juan Santamaría Cases as HOCHTIEF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The 44-year-old succeeds Marcelino Fernández Verdes, who has led the company since November 2012. The change is part of a structured succession planning process. Juan Santamaría has many years of international industry experience in various business segments and most recently served as CEO of CIMIC from February 2020 until May 2022 as well as Executive Chairman of CIMIC since November 2020. Since May 2022, he has been CEO of ACS, where he began his career in 2002 after studying civil engineering in Madrid.

His predecessor Marcelino Fernández Verdes had been a member of the Group Executive Board since April 2012 and Chairman of the Executive Board since November 2012. HOCHTIEF sincerely thanks Mr. Fernández Verdes for his outstanding contribution to the development of the Group during his more than 15 years with HOCHTIEF as Supervisory Board Member and CEO.

Group Outlook

The global economy is currently facing macroeconomic challenges including inflationary and supply-chain pressure. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges. More immediately, and in response to the recent acceleration in inflation, our Group companies have responded with specific initiatives including agreeing additional risk-sharing mechanisms with clients.

HOCHTIEF is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing positions in its key local markets, its geographical diversification, a de-risked and growing order book and the identified tender pipeline of relevant projects worth approximately EUR 600 billion for 2022 and beyond, including PPP projects.

Our guidance for 2022 is that we expect to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 475−520 million, an increase of between 5% and 15% year on year, subject to market conditions.