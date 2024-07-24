TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FURTHER INFORMATION FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

HOCHTIEF's objective is to deliver an attractive level of shareholder remuneration and create long-term value by generating cash-backed profits, expand its growing presence in high-growth markets and investing equity in greenfield infrastructure projects accompanied by selective M&A.

Following the strong operating and financial performance in 2023, the recent Group AGM approved a 10% increase in the dividend for FY 2023 of EUR 4.40 per share, compared with EUR 4.00 per share for 2022. This dividend was distributed to HOCHTIEF shareholders in early July 2024 and amounted to over EUR 330 million in absolute terms.

We continue to be focused on delivering on the Group's strategy which, as I have highlighted on previous occasions, is centered on three key pillars:

Firstly, reducing the Group's risk profile, which we are achieving by the greater use of collaborative-style contracts resulting in an order book where over 85% is comprised of lower-risk projects.

Secondly, expanding our already strong presence in strategic high-growthareas which demand a more sophisticated value proposition and which are driving higher margins. We are achieving this by harnessing our strong existing infrastructure skill-set and local presence in key developed markets. In parallel, we continue to consolidate our core market positions.

The third cornerstone of our strategy is centered on a very disciplined capital-allocation approach which will generate significant long-term value for HOCHTIEF. As part of our efforts to achieve this objective we are investing equity in greenfield projects, not only in our core infrastructure markets but also in the rapidly expanding areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets.

As part of our capital allocation focus, we have also been carefully studying strategic M&A opportunities that could potentially further accelerate our growth ambitions and we have announced a strategically significant acquisition in Eu- rope.

Turner has today signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Dornan Engineering, a rapidly growing European advanced -tech engineering company, for an EV of approximately EUR 400 million. Headquartered in Ireland, Dornan is a leading mechanical and electrical engineering company in Europe. With a strong presence in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland amongst others, the business is expected to achieve revenues of around EUR 700 million in 2024 and EBITDA of around EUR 55 million, implying an acquisition multiple of approximately 7.2x. Revenue growth has averaged over 20% in recent years backed by an expanding order book which currently stands at close to EUR 1.1 billion.

Dornan has a similar business model and risk approach to Turner and also shares many of the direct relationships with blue chips and hyperscalers. This strategic acquisition of a company with over 1,000 employees will allow us to further leverage the strong engineering capabilities in the areas of design, engineering, project management, commissioning, procurement and modularization. The current shareholders are part of the key management team and will all stay in their current positions post transaction. The acquisition will be executed by Turner and delivers on the company's strategy of expanding into the European market.

Another important step in our Group strategy was taken at the end of April when CIMIC announced it had entered into an agreement with funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd to acquire an additional 10% equity interest in Thiess. The acquisition, for a purchase price of AUD 320 million, increases the Group's ownership of Thiess to 60%.

As a consequence, HOCHTIEF has fully consolidated Thiess for two months during the second quarter. Following this transaction, the put option for the remaining 40% is exercisable between April 2025 and December 2026.