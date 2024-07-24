Financial Highlights
- Operational net profit up 11% to EUR 301 million or +18% on a comparable basis
- Strong operating cash flow of EUR 1.7 billion last twelve months driven by sustained high cash conversion, up EUR 409 million year on year
- Net debt position of EUR 1.1 billion driven by strategic capital allocation decisions and seasonality
- Record H1 new orders of EUR 21.3 billion, up +18% year on year or 14% on a comparable basis
- FY 2024 guidance: operational net profit of EUR 560-610 million (up to +10% year on year)
HOCHTIEF Group
H1 2024 Financial Highlights
Operational net profit up 11% to EUR 301 million,
or +18% on a comparable basis
- Sales growth of 7% year on year driven by Turner
- Stable Group margins
- Nominal net profit of EUR 436 million includes a net one-off, non-cashgain of EUR 146 million at CIMIC
Strong operating cash flow of EUR 1.7 billion LTM
up EUR 409 million year on year
- Last twelve months net operating cash flow increases by EUR 373 million
- H1 cash flow includes typical seasonal effects
Net debt position of EUR 1.1 billion driven by
strategic capital allocation decisions and seasonality
-
Net cash would show a EUR 736 million year-on-year increase,
when adjusted for the full consolidation of Thiess, Abertis capital increase, M&A, and the HOCHTIEF dividend
- S&P investment grade rating unchanged at BBB-, stable outlook
Record H1 new orders of EUR 21.3 billion, up 18% year
on year or 14% on a comparable basis
- Strategic focus on growth markets (~50% of new orders) and majority with lower risk profile
- Order backlog of EUR 65.9 billion, up 23%, or 14%
on a comparable basis, adjusted for full consolidation of Thiess
FY 2024 guidance: operational net profit of EUR 560−610 million (up to +10% year on year)
- Strategic acquisition of a European advanced-tech engineering business, Dornan, in July 2024, for EUR 400 million
- 2023 dividend of EUR 4.40 per share (+10% year on year) distributed to shareholders in July 2024
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report| January to June2024
2
Juan Santamaría Cases
Chairman of the Executive Board
Dear Shareholders,
HOCHTIEF has delivered a solid performance during the first half of 2024 with a significant increase in sales and profits accompanied by a continued expansion of its order book driven by a further substantial rise in new orders. In addition, the Group has taken important steps forward in delivering on its strategic development with two significant acquisi- tions.
Today we have announced the acquisition of a rapidly growing advanced-tech engineering company which will accelerate Turner's strategy of expanding its presence in the European data center, biopharma/life sciences and industrial markets. And in April HOCHTIEF increased its ownership of natural resources company Thiess. This investment strengthens the Group's business profile and underlines the strategic importance of the global energy transition for the Group.
Group sales of EUR 14.7 billion show a 13% increase year on year, or 7% on a comparable basis. HOCHTIEF's operational net profit rose by 11% to EUR 301 million or 18% on a comparable basis adjusting for the divestment of Ventia in 2023 as well as the global consolidation of Thiess for two months during the second quarter. The nominal net profit of EUR 436 million includes a one-off,non-cash gain at CIMIC of EUR 146 million, net of provisions.
The cash flow performance for the period includes the characteristic seasonal movement seen during the first quarter of the year. Looking at the last twelve months, operating cash flow stands at a strong level of EUR 1.7 billion, reflecting a high level of cash conversion.
HOCHTIEF ended the period with net debt of EUR 1.1 billion driven by seasonality as well as strategic capital allocation decisions taken during the first six months of 2024. Adjusting for the full consolidation of Thiess, the Abertis capital increase, bolt-on M&A and the HOCHTIEF dividend, net cash would show a EUR 736 million year-on-year increase.
The strong growth trend in our orders continued during the second quarter with the first six months of 2024 showing an increase of 18% year on year in the value of projects secured during the period or 14% on a comparable basis. These new orders include several important high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure projects. As a consequence, the Group's order backlog ended June 2024 at a record level of close to EUR 66 billion, up 23% year on year, or 14% on a comparable basis.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
3
HOCHTIEF's objective is to deliver an attractive level of shareholder remuneration and create long-term value by generating cash-backed profits, expand its growing presence in high-growth markets and investing equity in greenfield infrastructure projects accompanied by selective M&A.
Following the strong operating and financial performance in 2023, the recent Group AGM approved a 10% increase in the dividend for FY 2023 of EUR 4.40 per share, compared with EUR 4.00 per share for 2022. This dividend was distributed to HOCHTIEF shareholders in early July 2024 and amounted to over EUR 330 million in absolute terms.
We continue to be focused on delivering on the Group's strategy which, as I have highlighted on previous occasions, is centered on three key pillars:
Firstly, reducing the Group's risk profile, which we are achieving by the greater use of collaborative-style contracts resulting in an order book where over 85% is comprised of lower-risk projects.
Secondly, expanding our already strong presence in strategic high-growthareas which demand a more sophisticated value proposition and which are driving higher margins. We are achieving this by harnessing our strong existing infrastructure skill-set and local presence in key developed markets. In parallel, we continue to consolidate our core market positions.
The third cornerstone of our strategy is centered on a very disciplined capital-allocation approach which will generate significant long-term value for HOCHTIEF. As part of our efforts to achieve this objective we are investing equity in greenfield projects, not only in our core infrastructure markets but also in the rapidly expanding areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets.
As part of our capital allocation focus, we have also been carefully studying strategic M&A opportunities that could potentially further accelerate our growth ambitions and we have announced a strategically significant acquisition in Eu- rope.
Turner has today signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Dornan Engineering, a rapidly growing European advanced -tech engineering company, for an EV of approximately EUR 400 million. Headquartered in Ireland, Dornan is a leading mechanical and electrical engineering company in Europe. With a strong presence in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland amongst others, the business is expected to achieve revenues of around EUR 700 million in 2024 and EBITDA of around EUR 55 million, implying an acquisition multiple of approximately 7.2x. Revenue growth has averaged over 20% in recent years backed by an expanding order book which currently stands at close to EUR 1.1 billion.
Dornan has a similar business model and risk approach to Turner and also shares many of the direct relationships with blue chips and hyperscalers. This strategic acquisition of a company with over 1,000 employees will allow us to further leverage the strong engineering capabilities in the areas of design, engineering, project management, commissioning, procurement and modularization. The current shareholders are part of the key management team and will all stay in their current positions post transaction. The acquisition will be executed by Turner and delivers on the company's strategy of expanding into the European market.
Another important step in our Group strategy was taken at the end of April when CIMIC announced it had entered into an agreement with funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd to acquire an additional 10% equity interest in Thiess. The acquisition, for a purchase price of AUD 320 million, increases the Group's ownership of Thiess to 60%.
As a consequence, HOCHTIEF has fully consolidated Thiess for two months during the second quarter. Following this transaction, the put option for the remaining 40% is exercisable between April 2025 and December 2026.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
4
In early 2024, the shareholders of Abertis contributed EUR 1.3 billion in equity to support the financing of the transactions announced in 2023 and the company's growth strategy. Abertis will thereby maintain an optimal capital structure in accordance with its commitment to maintain its investment grade credit rating.
Our capital allocation strategy is also focused on carrying out bolt-onacquisitions to enhance and expand our engi- neering, digital and logistics services know-how and client-offering.
During the first half of 2024, CIMIC company Sedgman acquired Prudentia Engineering, expanding its presence in the growing chemical and energy industries which support the energy transition globally. The acquisition enhances Sedg- man's existing critical minerals and mineral processing expertise in copper, high-purity alumina, vanadium, lithium, co- balt, rare earths, uranium and nickel.
Sedgman also announced the acquisition of MinSol Engineering which has experience that has been integral to the development of the global lithium industry for more than 15 years. Its expertise complements Sedgman's brine lithium processing capabilities acquired with Novopro in 2023 and will enable it to provide its clients with complete solutions in mineral processing for the global energy transition.
These acquisitions complete Sedgman's strategy to become a full service, global provider in the extraction and refining of minerals essential to the rapidly growing clean energy technologies.
Thiess has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire underground metals business PYBAR Holdings, one of the largest underground hard rock mining contractors in Australia with a strong position in critical minerals and metals including copper, gold and nickel. Once the customary sale conditions are satisfied, this will place Thiess in a strong position to enhance its value proposition to its clients.
Thiess also acquired engineering firm Mintrex which was founded in Western Australia in 1984, and has since built a strong reputation in engineering consulting, project management and asset management in the mining sector.
During the period, the Group also advanced in its equity investments in the area of PPPs with AUD 100 million of previously committed equity paid in by Pacific Partnerships to its existing assets, mainly for the Cross River Rail PPP pro- ject.
In July 2024, HOCHTIEF was awarded a multi-million euro PPP contract to design, build, finance and operate a new student village for Staffordshire University in the UK. Scheduled for completion in 2026 the landmark project will see around 700 new student rooms built in cluster blocks and town houses alongside a village "hub" facility to be used as a social space for students.
Regarding our sustainable, edge data center developments, the first data center will be completed next year and two additional plots have already been secured with a further three sites expected to be acquired by the end of the year and additional locations are in the pipeline for 2025. In May 2024, we have signed an extension to our collaboration with infrastructure fund Paladio from 5 to 15 data centers in Germany.
As described above HOCHTIEF achieved a strong increase in new orders during the first half of 2024 which were 18% higher year on year, including several projects secured in high-growth areas. In parallel, the Group continues to perform well in the civil works and building markets where we have a strong presence stretching back several decades.
It is worth highlighting some of the key projects secured during the first half of 2024.
The Group has successfully positioned itself in the rapidly expanding global digital infrastructure market.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
5
Turner continues to grow its strong position in the North American data center market with new orders of USD 3.9 billion booked during the first six months of the year. The period-end backlog of USD 6.1 billion is up by over 70%, or USD 2.6 billion, since the beginning of the year. Work secured during the period includes a contract to build a data center for Meta in Indiana worth more than USD 800 million. The 65,000-square-meter campus will include several data-center buildings and will be fully powered by green energy once operational and thus be LEED Gold certified.
Turner has identified a pipeline of advanced-tech projects worth around EUR 20 billion in Europe which complements the strategic acquisition of Dornan and lays the foundation for the company's expansion in the European market.
In India, Leighton Asia has won a data center project for a multinational technology group where construction work has just started and will be completed at the end of 2025. The joint venture project, which includes civil engineering, structural engineering and architectural works, follows several data centers the company has completed or is delivering across the Asia-Pacific region in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Macau and the Philippines.
In Australia, UGL's Rail and Technology Systems capability is supporting some of the country's biggest infrastructure projects, including Sydney Metro, Melbourne's North East Link and Perth's Metronet rail service. In June, the company announced it had been awarded a three-year contract to deliver business-fiber products for the National Broadband Network in the states of Queensland and Victoria.
The Group is also active in the digital infrastructure market in Germany winning a contract for a semiconductor-related construction facility using clean-room technology and is also involved in a project to use Artificial Intelligence technology to drive improved maintenance of local transport infrastructure. Furthermore we are also working in Malaysia, via Turner, providing construction management services for a semiconductor project.
HOCHTIEF is supporting the build-out of infrastructure for the global energy transition.
Australia's green energy transition continues to provide the Group with enormous opportunities. Federal Government targets include reducing emissions by 43% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050, requiring a massive investment in renewable energy generation capacity by more than 9 times what exists today.
UGL is playing a central role in the delivery of the country's environmental ambitions through the construction and connection of renewable energy assets as well as via the design, construction and connection of the high-voltage electricity infrastructure to connect those renewable assets to the national grid.
In May, the company was awarded a contract by long-standing client Neoen to construct and install the 341 MW Collie Battery Stage 2, in Western Australia. The project builds on the 219 MW Stage 1 facility currently being installed by UGL, which is on track to commence operations at the end of this year.
Our company Pacific Partnerships has acquired the development rights for the 700 MW Cobbora Solar Farm and associated large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in New South Wales, which will be one of the largest solar farms in Australia. Pacific will develop, invest in, deliver and operate the solar farm and BESS on a 3,000-hectare site with UGL carrying out the initial works, developing the project solution and providing operation and maintenance services upon completion.
In Western Australia, Sedgman is supporting Rio Tinto to build a green-iron research and development facility to assess a new ironmaking process based on biomass-based metal. Under the Bio Iron production process, raw biomass is to be used together with microwave energy instead of coal to convert iron ore to metallic iron. When this process is combined with the use of renewable energy and carbon-circulation by fast-growing biomass, Bio Iron has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional blast-furnace ironmaking.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
6
The Group has a strong presence in the social infrastructure sector.
During the first half of 2024, Turner began construction work for a USD 900 million hospital expansion in Pennsylvania and was selected for a behavioral health hospital in Massachusetts. The company celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the University Health Palo Alto Hospital campus in San Antonio, Texas. The USD 550 million hospital will improve healthcare services for the people in the area and be a state-of-the-art,five-story complex. Turner was again ranked as the number one U.S. construction management firm in the hospital-facility sector for 2023.
A CIMIC Group subsidiary secured the contract to deliver the new Notre Dame College in Queensland on behalf of Brisbane Catholic Education. It will deliver five state-of-the-art buildings, among them an administration building, various learning spaces, sports courts, a workshop, and landscaping.
In defense, CPB was awarded a AUD 370 million Royal Australian Air Force Base project in Queensland. Works will include the upgrade or rebuild of infrastructure and facilities.
As noted earlier, in April we increased our ownership in Thiess, a well performing business underpinned by long-term,low-risk contracts and stable cash flows.
During the second quarter of 2024, Thiess was awarded a 6-year contract extension worth AUD 1.9 billion, with BHP for the Mount Arthur South Operations in New South Wales, Australia. Thiess will continue to provide mining services at the site, operating and maintaining mining equipment to support BHP's production requirements, and working with the client and the local community towards the planned rehabilitation and mine closure.
Last week, Thiess was awarded a CAD 205 million three-year,full-service mining contract in Ontario, Canada. The site was last mined in 2017 and is ramping back up in response to the world's increasing demand for critical minerals needed to transition to zero emissions. The work will help Canada's nickel and copper industry to provide metals that are vital to North America's transition to clean energy.
Logistics and supply chain services are becoming ever more critical for the markets in which we operate. Turner's subsidiary SourceBlue streamlines the construction supply chain process and helps clients overcome supply chain challenges through strategic vendor relationships. The company, which was established in 2001 has expanded its service offerings over time and is expected to provide clients with over USD 1 billion in material and products in 2024. In April, the company announced its plans to expands its services offering globally enabling it to serve clients in new markets and provide them with the highest level of service.
ESG remains a priority for the Group. In 2023, HOCHTIEF was again listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 18th year in a row. HOCHTIEF achieved top positions in the ranking compiled by S&P Global. HOCHTIEF also improved the ratings regarding important environmental and social issues such as biodiversity and water management as well as occupational safety and human rights.
In addition, MSCI upgraded last year its ESG rating for the Group to AAA from AA making it the highest rated amongst its peers with an improved safety performance cited as one of the drivers of the upgrade.
The future presents enormous opportunities for the Group for which we are very well positioned and we will continue to leverage our know-how and skills for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
7
Group Outlook
HOCHTIEF is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing local positions in its key developed mar- kets, its geographical and currency diversification and a significantly derisked and expanding order book.
Our guidance for 2024 is to achieve an operational net profit of between EUR 560 and 610 million which represents an increase of up to 10% compared with last year subject to market conditions.
Yours,
Juan Santamaría Cases
Chairman of the Executive Board
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
8
Interim Management Report
Financial review
Summary assessment of business performance and business situation
During the first six months of 2024, HOCHTIEF continued to focus on delivering on its strategy that is based on consolidating and strengthening its core market positions while further expanding its presence in the strategic growth areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.
On April 23, 2024, CIMIC Group Limited acquired an additional 10% of Thiess Group Holdings Pty Ltd ("Thiess") previously held by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd ("Elliott"). The acquisition increases CIMIC's ownership of Thiess to 60%. Revisions to the shareholders agreement mean that CIMIC has strengthened its governance over the day-to-day operations of the company. Consequently, CIMIC now has the ability to direct Thiess' relevant activities and, as such, Thiess is a controlled entity of CIMIC under IFRS 3 and is included in the HOCHTIEF Consolidated Financial Statements as a sub- sidiary.
On full consolidation, all balance sheet and P&L line items are consolidated 100% in the HOCHTIEF Consolidated Financial Statements. Elliott's preferential dividend on its 40% stake is adjusted through Minority Interest and reported in the "non-controlling interests" line item. Profit after taxes adjusted for minority interests therefore includes CIMIC's economic share in Thiess.
In addition, the CIMIC Group has expanded its resource extraction, minerals and metals services portfolio with the acquisition of Australian engineering and services companies Prudentia Engineering, MinSol Engineering and PYBAR.
HOCHTIEF adopted a new organizational structure based on the management model at the beginning of 2024. This provides better visibility of each segment and aligns with the strategic and operational priorities. Segmentation from
2024 is based on the new internal reporting systems and comprises the following reportable segments:
- Turner is a leading U.S. general building company providing a full range of services for projects of all types and sizes in North America and around the world, successfully pursuing opportunities in high-tech growth markets such as data centers and electric vehicle battery plants.
- CIMIC is an Australian company that pools its construction, services, and PPP activities in the Asia-Pacific region and, for instance, includes the investment in Thiess, which is accounted for as a subsidiary in the Consolidated Financial Statements of this Half-year Report.
- Engineering and Construction bundles the construction and PPP activities in Europe together with the civil engineering company Flatiron in North America.
- Abertis comprises the investment in the Spanish toll road operator Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., which is equity-accounted in HOCHTIEF's Consolidated Financial Statements.
- Corporate comprises Corporate Headquarters, other activities not assignable to the separately presented segments, including management of financial resources and insurance activities, plus consolidation effects.
Prior-year comparative figures are reported in accordance with this new segmentation.
Overall, both nominal (EUR 436 million) and operational net profit (EUR 301 million) were up in the first half of 2024 compared to the prior-year comparative figures. The HOCHTIEF Group also recorded further growth in new orders and the order backlog. New orders reached EUR 21.3 billion in H1 2024, while the order backlog stood at EUR 65.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
9
In summary, we assess the HOCHTIEF Group's business situation and business performance in the first half of 2024 to be very solid overall on the basis of achieved sales and profit growth coupled with a good cash conversion and strong new orders as the Group continues executing on its strategy.
Group sales and earnings
HOCHTIEF generated sales of EUR 14.7 billion in the first half of 2024. In nominal terms this represents a 13% increase on the comparative prior-year figure (EUR 13.0 billion). All segments contributed to this sales growth.
Sales
H1
H1
Change
(EUR million)
2024
2023
Turner
8,649.9
7,618.5
13.5%
CIMIC
4,159.8
3,763.1
10.5%
Engineering and Construction
1,766.0
1,558.7
13.3%
Corporate
75.9
75.3
0.8%
HOCHTIEF Group
14,651.6
13,015.6
12.6%
Sales at Turner amounted to EUR 8.6 billion in the first half of 2024, up nearly 14% on the prior-year figure of EUR 7.6 billion. The year-on-year increase is mainly due to higher sales in the advanced technology sectors and in social infrastructure (sports facilities and healthcare).
CIMIC's revenue performance in the first half of 2024 was mainly influenced by the inclusion of Thiess as a consolidated subsidiary. CIMIC generated total sales of EUR 4.2 billion in the first half of 2024. This represents an 11% increase on the comparative prior-year figure (EUR 3.8 billion).
The Engineering and Construction segment generated sales of EUR 1.8 billion in the first half of 2024. Compared to the prior year (EUR 1.6 billion), sales increased by EUR 207 million or 13% with positive contributions from our operating companies in the U.S. as well as in Europe.
Sales generated in markets outside Germany in the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR 14.2 billion (H1 2023: EUR 12.6 billion). At 97%, the proportion of HOCHTIEF Group sales generated internationally was on the same level as in the prior year.
Profit before tax (PBT)
H1
H1
Change
(EUR million)
2024
2023
Turner
246.9
178.2
38.6%
CIMIC
249.2
165.0
51.0%
Engineering and Construction
27.2
23.7
14.8%
Abertis
39.1
42.2
-7.3%
Corporate
(76.1)
(37.3)
-104.0%
Group nominal PBT
486.3
371.8
30.8%
Net income from equity-method associates, joint ventures, and other participating interests amounted to EUR 101 million in the first half of 2024. Most of the decrease compared to the prior-yearfigure (EUR 179 million) relates to the inclusion of Thiess as a consolidated subsidiary in the first half of 2024. In the prior year, Thiess was still accounted for as a joint venture in the Consolidated Financial Statements and its contribution to earnings was therefore reported in net income from joint ventures. Also, dividend income from the investment in Ventia (EUR 15 million) was included in net income from participating interests at CIMIC in the first half of 2023. The interests in Ventia were sold in full in the course of 2023. Abertis' earnings contribution amounted to EUR 39 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 42 million).
Net investment and interest expense amounted to EUR 92 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: EUR 82 million). The change compared to the prior year mainly relates to higher interest expenses.
HOCHTIEF Half-Year Report | January to June 2024
10
