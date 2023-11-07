Financial Highlights
- Operational net profit EUR 403 million, +6% year on year; nominal net profit EUR 381 million, +7%
- Strong Q3 2023 cash flow from operating activities pre-factoringup EUR 135 million year on year
- Net debt reduced by EUR 158 million year on year, driven by a EUR 478 million underlying improvement
- New orders of EUR 27.8 billion in 9M 2023, exceptional growth of EUR 7 billion year on year (+39% f/x-adjusted)
- Guidance FY 2023 confirmed: operational net profit of EUR 510-550 million
- Solid performance with sales up 11% year on year f/x-adjusted at EUR 20.4 billion, driven by all divisions
- Robust operational NPAT margin of 2.0%; EBITDA and EBIT margins stable at 4.5% and 3.3%
Strong Q3 2023 cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring* up EUR 135 million year on year
- 9M 2023 cash flow* of EUR 208 million substantially up by EUR 87 million year on year
Cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring1
of approximately EUR 1.3 billion LTM highlights sustained high level of cash conversion when adjusting for seasonality
- Net operating capex increase driven by job-costed tunneling equipment and the initial, one-off development capex for a major renewable project at CIMIC
Net debt reduced by EUR 158 million year on year driven by a EUR 478 million underlying improvement
- EUR 301 million dividend paid to HOCHTIEF shareholders in July 2023
- Seasonally strong operating cash flow expected for Q4
- S&P reaffirmed its investment grade rating for HOCHTIEF in June 2023, with a stable outlook
New orders of EUR 27.8 billion in 9M 2023, exeptional growth of
EUR 7 billion year on year (39% f/x-adjusted)
- Continuation of strong growth trend in Q3 (new orders +51%) driven by strategic focus on structural growth markets which accounted for over 50% of new orders in 9M 2023
- Vast majority of new orders is of lower-risk nature
- Order backlog of EUR 56.1 billion, up EUR 3.3 billion or +14% f/x-adjusted year on year
- Proportion of lower-risk order book has significantly increased over last 5 years to approximately 85%
Guidance FY 2023 confirmed: operational net profit of EUR 510-550 million
- Strategic focus on rapidly expanding high-tech,energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets driving strong order book growth, positive profit momentum and further improving risk profile
- Starting to deploy equity in high-tech infrastructure projects (e.g. solar, EV chargers and data centers)
- Dividend of EUR 4.00 / share (vs. EUR 1.91 for 2021) paid in Q3 2023
Dear Shareholders,
Juan Santamaría Cases
Chairman of the Executive Board
HOCHTIEF has delivered a strong performance during the first nine months of 2023 with solid sales and profit growth as well as firm cash generation.
Another highlight of the figures is the exceptional growth in new orders which is driven by our strategic focus on the growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding areas of high-tech,energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets. This strategy is driving strong order backlog growth, positive profit momentum and a steadily improving risk profile and is accompanied by our prioritization of ESG.
Sales increased by 6% year on year during the January-September period to EUR 20.4 billion, up 11% on an f/x-adjusted basis. Margins remain robust and EBITDA rose 5% to EUR 908 million or 10% adjusting for f/x. Nominal net profit was 7% higher at EUR 381 million with HOCHTIEF's operational net profit for the period rising 6% to EUR 403 million, or over 10% adjusted for f/x effects.
The third quarter saw underlying cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring increase by EUR 135 million year on year and the year-to-date EUR 208 million figure was EUR 87 million above that of the first nine months of 2022. Looking at the last twelve months, to adjust for the impact of seasonality, underlying cash flow from operating activities pre-factoring stands at a high EUR 1.3 billion level indicating the Group's strong level of cash conversion.
The HOCHTIEF balance sheet remains robust. In the last twelve months, net debt has been reduced by
EUR 158 million with an underlying improvement of EUR 478 million year on year driven by the solid cash generation of the Group's businesses.
During the third quarter, the Group distributed approximately EUR 300 million in dividends to its shareholders. The EUR 4.00 per share represents a 65% payout of 2022 nominal net profit.
New orders during the period, driven by increasing high-tech infrastructure project wins, saw exceptional growth of almost 40% year on year, f/x-adjusted, to EUR 27.8 billion, EUR 7 billion above the comparable 2022 period. The strategically targeted high-growth areas accounted for over 50% of the work secured in the period.
HOCHTIEF's growth in high-tech infrastructure projects is a key ingredient in driving the Group's derisking progress. The vast majority of the Group's new orders are now being secured under collaborative, alliance-style, or construction management/services type contracts all of which incorporate robust risk-sharing mechanisms.
At the end of September 2023, the Group's order book stands at EUR 56.1 billion, up by EUR 3.3 billion year on year, or 14% on an f/x-adjusted basis. Of this total, the proportion of lower-risk contracts is now approaching approximately 85% of the total. It is also worth highlighting that the remaining 15% has an improved risk profile compared with
the past.
Strategy
HOCHTIEF continues to advance in the delivery of its corporate strategy. We have consolidated our core market positions and are rapidly expanding our presence in the structural growth areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.
Furthermore, we have achieved another milestone in the next phase of our strategy with the investment of equity in these high-growth areas which makes use of our extensive know-how and experience in PPPs.
In addition, we are working on further extracting untapped synergies which exist in our Group which has been present in North America, Europe, Australia and other parts of Asia-Pacific, for many decades. This global geographic footprint, our engineering capabilities and supply chain and logistics services, combined with our long-standing, local presence in key developed markets, makes us unique in our industry and leaves us well positioned to pursue opportunities in the high-tech infrastructure markets.
Key market opportunities
We are approaching our growth market opportunities in three key ways. Firstly as an infrastructure services provider, secondly as a supply chain and logistics partner and thirdly via equity investments. The key areas are as follows.
The digital infrastructure sector continues to expand in all our core markets. Data center market growth is being driven by the insatiable demand for higher computing capacity and Artifical Intelligence.
During the third quarter, Turner was awarded orders for new data centers in North America worth over EUR 1.0 billion and our U.S. company is being presented with numerous opportunities. CIMIC has won several data center contracts in Hong Kong, the Philippines and two data centers in Malaysia, this year.
In Europe, HOCHTIEF was awarded in Q3 a data center contract in Warsaw. It is part of a first-of-its kind campus in Poland, which will be built on a 4-hectare site and eventually comprise a total of four separate data centers with a capacity of 60 MW. HOCHTIEF will act as general contractor for the client, a leading operator of data centers
in Europe.
We have identified a significant pipeline of data center equity investment opportunities in Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Germany, for example, HOCHTIEF and an infrastructure partner will invest in decentralized and sustainable edge data centers in economic metropolitan areas.
The infrastructure associated with sustainable mobility and smart cities is a long-term structural growth market. In a significant milestone for the business, a HOCHTIEF joint venture has been awarded a contract to finance, plan, build and operate a fast-charging network for electric vehicles by the German Ministry for Transport. As part of the federal government's Deutschlandnetz tender, which targets a Germany-widenear-termroll-out of fast-charging points, the joint venture has secured two regional lots in the West and Northwest region. Total investment amounts to around EUR 250 million which will include a substantial equity investment. The investment reflects the Group's strategy to invest equity in high-growth areas where we can apply the financing, project management and O&M capabilities built up over many years in the PPP business.
Similar models are expected to be replicated in several other European countries to meet the increasing demand for EV chargers and we are well prepared for the opportunities which will emerge.
Energy transition is a key megatrend for the foreseeable future and one where HOCHTIEF can add a lot of value for clients from EV battery factories and lithium to renewable energy projects, transmission infrastructure, battery energy storage systems and hydrogen.
We are already a leading EV battery gigafactory builder in the U.S. via Turner which had an order book of
EUR 1.8 billion at the end of September including Panasonic Energy's EV battery production facility in Kansas and an electric vehicle battery plant for Honda and LG Energy in Ohio.
In Australia, Pacific Partnerships has acquired the development rights for the 300 MW Hopeland Solar Farm in Queensland, the second large-scale solar project to be owned and developed by the company. Pacific Partnerships will develop, invest equity in, and manage the delivery and operations of the Hopeland Solar Farm. The solar farm will have the potential to generate enough independent electricity to power approximately 100,000 average-sized homes in Queensland and its strategic location close to Western Downs sub-station makes it ideal for co-location of a potential 175/350 MWh battery energy storage system. Pacific Partnerships will go on to manage the engineering, procurement, and construction, with operations and renewable energy generation currently expected to commence in 2026.
CIMIC subsidiary's UGL has won an order for an expansion of the Western Downs battery energy storage system (BESS) for Neoen, one of the world's leading producers of renewable energy. This contract includes the expansion of its power-storage facility for excess green energy to be delivered by UGL and Tesla.
Lithium is key to support the global energy transition in relation to electric vehicles. UGL has been awarded several contracts with energy and minerals processing clients in Western Australia including a AUD 300 million project for the provision of construction services at a lithium hydroxide plant. The client, Albemarle, is the industry leader in lithium and its derivatives, and is expanding its operations to increase production to up to 100,000 metric tons per annum of lithium hydroxide, supporting the manufacturing of an estimated 2.4 million electric vehicles annually.
Also during the third quarter, CIMIC subsidiary Sedgman acquired a Canadian engineering and metallurgy company, Novopro. With its strong know-how in lithium processing technology, HOCHTIEF gains additional access to opportunities in this expanding sector, as demand for batteries and electric vehicles increases, while enhancing the Group's North American presence and offering to clients. This bolt-on acquisition is consistent with the strategy of expanding our presence in the added-value chain of high-tech infrastructure.
Another growth market related to energy transition is Hydrogen. The developing energy market opportunities related to Hydrogen and Ammonia provide significant potential for the Group. In Australia, for example, the government has a stated ambition to become the world leader in hydrogen by 2030 with potential related investments of up to AUD 300 billion. CIMIC has been involved in several major front-end engineering design (FEED) studies based on its engineering expertise and we are currently constructing a hydrogen-ready power generation plant in New South Wales.
Social infrastructure is another long-term structural growth market for HOCHTIEF. In August, the NFL team Tennessee Titans announced that a consortium including Turner and an AECOM subsidiary will serve as Construction Manager on its new stadium project team. The overall value of the project is expected to be USD 2.1 billion. The joint venture will oversee the preconstruction and construction management services in the development and construction of the stadium. Turner and AECOM Hunt have successfully worked on 17 of the 30 most recently completed NFL stadium projects including the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles which will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.
In Australia, CPB Contractors has been selected by the Queensland Government as managing contractor for stage one of the new Bundaberg Hospital. CPB will lead the design phase of the project. The contract has an overall value of AUD 1.2 billion and is part of the Queensland Government's AUD 9.8 billion Queensland Health and Hospitals Capacity Expansion Program.
Supply chain and logistics
For our clients in Data Centers, EV batteries and the other high-tech infrastructure markets we are pursuing, supply chain and logistics are critical to success. To meet these challenges we have developed SourceBlue, a rapidly growing company in the U.S., and our Leighton-Asia logistics hub.
SourceBlue is Turner's supply chain specialist which utilizes its strategic relationships, digital systems, and logistics expertise to deliver transparent and collaborative solutions that improve project schedules, costs, and procurement challenges. The company transforms the traditional procurement process by increasing visibility throughout complex supply chains. It can, thus, provide clients with reliability on where equipment and products are sourced, experience with over 130 supply chain experts and procurement specialists and early engagement with designers and engineers facilitating collaboration on complex challenges from design to delivery. SourceBlue is currently focused on developing an expansion plan to provide its services on a global basis to all Group companies but also to external customers.
In order to expand SourceBlue's capabilities, HOCHTIEF is also developing its supply chain in the Asia Pacific region with the creation of a logistics hub to develop digital construction solutions and accelerate the Group's digital delivery capabilities.
Capital allocation
Capital allocation will play an increasingly important role in the strategic development of our company with both transformational M&A and bolt-on acquisitions. As described above, during the third quarter we have begun to deploy equity capital in several high-tech infrastructure growth sectors.
In addition, we continue to boost our engineering know-how via bolt-on acquisitions such as the Canadian Novopro transaction and, most recently, via the agreement by UGL to buy the telecommunications services arm of Skybridge. The company is an Australian installation and maintenance contracting company which specializes in the fiber, wireless and satellite telecommunications markets. With the integration of Skybridge telecommunication services, UGL continues its strong growth in the sector and strengthens its equipment, intellectual property, and engineering capabilities.
In July 2023, HOCHTIEF, ACS and Mundys (formerly Atlantia) reached a new strategic collaboration agreement for Abertis with the objective of strengthening Abertis' global leadership in transport infrastructure concessions.
All partners are committed to promoting an investment plan to expand the portfolio of assets under management and promote Abertis' growth and value creation while maintaining an optimal capital structure in line with the requirements of credit rating agencies. The agreement also includes a new governance scheme whereby the partners will appoint twelve board members in equal shares, as well as the appointment of the chief executives. Thus, Mundys will continue to appoint the CEO and the Secretary of the Board, while HOCHTIEF/ACS will appoint the Chairman and the CFO.
In addition, the ACS Group agreed to transfer a 56.76% interest in the SH-288 managed-lane highway in Houston to Abertis for USD 1.53 billion. The toll road concession, which has remaining lifetime of 45 years until March 2068, is a high-quality transportation asset comprising 17 kilometers of managed lanes with dynamic tolling where tolls can be adjusted to maintain traffic above the average speed. The acquisition leverages Abertis' existing presence in the U.S. and will achieve synergies within a solid regulatory framework.
On October 17, 2023, Abertis announced that it has won a tender in Puerto Rico for four toll roads with its
USD 2.85 billion bid. The company has been awarded the concession right to operate PR-20,PR-52,PR-53 and PR-66 in Puerto Rico for a period of 40 years (expiry 2063) after a competitive privatization process.
These two transactions are aligned with Abertis' long-term strategy of owning, operating and acquiring high-quality, strategic toll roads that continue to extend the Group's concession-based cash flows. Furthermore, these transactions reinforce Abertis' core exposure to hard currencies while leveraging its existing presence in the U.S.
The shareholders will contribute EUR 1.3 billion to support the financing of these transactions. Abertis will thereby maintain an optimal capital structure in accordance with Abertis' commitment to maintain its investment grade credit rating.
Group Outlook
The global economy faces significant macroeconomic challenges. HOCHTIEF is actively managing these challenges and is well positioned for the future based on its solid, long-standing local positions in its key developed markets, its geographical and currency diversification, together with its engineering and supply chain capabilities and a significantly derisked and growing order book. The Group is achieving strong growth in several high-tech infrastructure areas, winning projects related to energy transition, new mobility concepts and digitalization. We confirm our guidance for 2023 for an operational net profit in the range of EUR 510−550 million, subject to market conditions.
Juan Santamaría Cases
Chairman of the Executive Board
Interim Management Report
Financial review
Summary assessment of the business situation
HOCHTIEF showed robust performance in the first nine months of 2023. Sales performance remained strong and, adjusted for exchange rates, the Group achieved 11% year-on-year growth. With robust margin development, the operational net profit improved and, at EUR 403 million, was 6% up on the prior-year comparative figure (EUR 381 million).
HOCHTIEF's strategic focus on high-tech infrastructure opportunities has driven strong growth in new orders in the first nine months of 2023 to EUR 27.8 billion, a 33% increase on the prior year (EUR 20.9 billion). The order backlog stood at EUR 56.1 billion as of September 30, 2023 and is up 14% f/x-adjusted. Net financial debt amounted to EUR 68 million as of the September 30, 2023 reporting date, an improvement of EUR 158 million on the comparative prior-year figure (EUR 226 million). Adjusting for non-underlying effects, the improvement would stand at almost EUR 500 million year on year.
Sales and earnings
HOCHTIEF generated sales of EUR 20.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This was 7% higher than the prior-year comparative figure (EUR 19.1 billion). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the sales growth was 11%. All divisions contributed to the improvement.
Sales
9M
9M
Change
Change
(EUR million)
2023
2022
f/x-adjusted
HOCHTIEF Americas
13,352.3
12,790.0
4.4%
6.9%
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific
5,892.1
5,292.2
11.3%
20.7%
HOCHTIEF Europe
1,001.4
926.6
8.1%
7.1%
Corporate
116.1
114.8
1.1%
3.5%
HOCHTIEF Group
20,361.9
19,123.6
6.5%
10.7%
Sales in the HOCHTIEF Americas division totaled EUR 13.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023 and thus exceeded the prior-year figure (EUR 12.8 billion) on both a nominal basis (by 4%) and an exchange rate adjusted basis (by 7%). The sectors driving the sales growth were industry (notably battery factories), transport, and sports facilities.
Sales in the HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division amounted to EUR 5.9 billion in the period January to September 2023. Compared to the prior year (EUR 5.3 billion), sales thus increased by 11%. The increase reflects the strong order backlog and sales growth across all of CIMIC Group's Australian operating units. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the sales increase was 21%.
The HOCHTIEF Europe division generated sales of EUR 1.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This marked an 8% increase in sales volume compared to the prior year (EUR 927 million).
Sales generated in markets outside Germany in the first nine months of 2023 totaled EUR 19.7 billion
(9M 2022: EUR 18.5 billion). At 97%, the proportion of HOCHTIEF Group sales generated internationally was on a level similar to the prior year.
Profit before tax (PBT)
9M
9M
Change
(EUR million)
2023
2022
HOCHTIEF Americas
284.3
251.8
12.9%
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific
178.2
200.1
-10.9%
HOCHTIEF Europe
33.5
32.0
4.7%
Abertis Investment
67.8
53.1
27.7%
Corporate
(27.8)
(34.8)
20.1%
Group nominal PBT
536.0
502.2
6.7%
Non-operational effects
35.7
43.9
-18.7%
Restructuring
17.4
17.7
-1.7%
Investments/Divestments
0.2
9.1
-97.8%
Impairments
0.0
0.0
-
Others
18.1
17.1
5.8%
Group operational PBT
571.7
546.1
4.7%
Net income from equity-method associates, joint ventures, and other participating interests came to
EUR 230 million in the first nine months of 2023, similar to the prior-year level (EUR 232 million). An improved earnings contribution from the Abertis Investment was offset by lower earnings from joint ventures due to timing effects.
Net investment and interest expense came to EUR 113 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EUR 76 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher interest expense as well as decreased f/x-transactions effects compared to the previous year.
HOCHTIEF generated nominal profit before tax (PBT) of EUR 536 million in the first nine months of 2023.
This was EUR 34 million or 7% higher than the comparable prior-year figure (EUR 502 million). Operational PBT (nominal PBT adjusted for non-operational effects) amounted to EUR 572 million in the reporting period,
an improvement of 5% on the prior-year figure (EUR 546 million).
Nominal PBT in the HOCHTIEF Americas division came to EUR 284 million in the first nine months of 2023.
The 13% increase on the EUR 252 million prior-year figure is a result of continued strong sales performance as well as higher profit margins reflecting Turner's successful strategy to focus on high-tech infrastructure opportunities.
The earnings contribution of the HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division reflects the operating performance of CIMIC
as well as associated financing and holding company costs, and the impact of variations in the AUD/EUR exchange rate. CIMIC slightly improved nominal PBT from AUD 390 million in the prior year to AUD 393 million in the first nine months of 2023. At the level of the HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division, nominal PBT was EUR 178 million (9M 2022:
EUR 200 million), with the year-on-year variation driven by the devaluation of the Australian dollar.
Following EUR 32 million in the prior year, the HOCHTIEF Europe division improved nominal PBT to EUR 34 million in the first nine months of this year.
Earnings contributions to the HOCHTIEF Group from the Abertis Investment reflect the Group's 20% interest in Abertis HoldCo S.A., the operating performance of Abertis, and non-cash purchase price allocation (PPA) effects. Traffic volumes improved by 3% in the period January to September 2023 relative to the comparative prior-year period.
At the same time, average tariff increase stood at 8.0%. Consequently, the earnings contribution of EUR 68 million for the first nine months of 2023 was up on the comparable prior-year figure (EUR 53 million).
Income tax expense amounted to EUR 139 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 131 million). This results in an effective tax rate of 26%, which is on a par with the prior year.
Relative to the prior year (EUR 355 million), HOCHTIEF improved nominal net profit by 7% in the first
nine months of 2023 to EUR 381 million. HOCHTIEF increased operational net profit by 6% to EUR 403 million (9M 2022: EUR 381 million).
Consolidated net profit
9M
9M
Change
Change f/x-adjusted
(EUR million)
2023
2022
HOCHTIEF Americas
203.7
179.8
13.3%
16.5%
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific
131.3
140.4
-6.5%
1.4%
HOCHTIEF Europe
23.3
21.0
11.0%
12.9%
Abertis Investment
67.8
53.1
27.7%
27.7%
Corporate
(45.2)
(38.9)
-16.2%
-14.4%
Group nominal net profit
380.9
355.4
7.2%
12.2%
Non-operational effects
22.2
25.3
-12.3%
Restructing
15.7
15.2
3.3%
Investments/Divestments
(0.7)
10.0
-
Impairments
0.0
0.0
-
Others
7.2
0.1
-
Group operational net profit
403.1
380.7
5.9%
Green Line Light Rail Transit project, Canada University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA One and Two UN Plaza, New York, USA
Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, Florida, USA Offutt Air Base, EUR 359 million, Nebraska, USA
EV Battery production, Kansas, USA Large-scale data centers, EUR 1.8 billion, USA Data center, Warsaw, Poland
Fast-charging networks for electric cars, Germany Institute for Federal Real Estate, Berlin, Germany
Defence Department's redevelopment program, South Australia, Australia Suburban Rail Loop East project, Victoria, Australia
PT Halmahera Sukses Mineral, EUR 143 million, Indonesia 300 MWdc Hopeland Solar Farm, Queensland, Australia Defence Department's fuel network, EUR 296 million, Australia New Bundaberg Hospital, EUR 718 million, Queensland, Australia
Lithium and energy contracts, EUR >350 million, Western Australia, Australia Expansion of the Western Downs Battery project, Queensland, Australia CopperString 2032, Queensland, Australia
HOCHTIEF Interim Report | January to September 2023
10
