TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FURTHER INFORMATION FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

HOCHTIEF's growth in high-tech infrastructure projects is a key ingredient in driving the Group's derisking progress. The vast majority of the Group's new orders are now being secured under collaborative, alliance-style, or construction management/services type contracts all of which incorporate robust risk-sharing mechanisms.

At the end of September 2023, the Group's order book stands at EUR 56.1 billion, up by EUR 3.3 billion year on year, or 14% on an f/x-adjusted basis. Of this total, the proportion of lower-risk contracts is now approaching approximately 85% of the total. It is also worth highlighting that the remaining 15% has an improved risk profile compared with

the past.

Strategy

HOCHTIEF continues to advance in the delivery of its corporate strategy. We have consolidated our core market positions and are rapidly expanding our presence in the structural growth areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.

Furthermore, we have achieved another milestone in the next phase of our strategy with the investment of equity in these high-growth areas which makes use of our extensive know-how and experience in PPPs.

In addition, we are working on further extracting untapped synergies which exist in our Group which has been present in North America, Europe, Australia and other parts of Asia-Pacific, for many decades. This global geographic footprint, our engineering capabilities and supply chain and logistics services, combined with our long-standing, local presence in key developed markets, makes us unique in our industry and leaves us well positioned to pursue opportunities in the high-tech infrastructure markets.

Key market opportunities

We are approaching our growth market opportunities in three key ways. Firstly as an infrastructure services provider, secondly as a supply chain and logistics partner and thirdly via equity investments. The key areas are as follows.

The digital infrastructure sector continues to expand in all our core markets. Data center market growth is being driven by the insatiable demand for higher computing capacity and Artifical Intelligence.

During the third quarter, Turner was awarded orders for new data centers in North America worth over EUR 1.0 billion and our U.S. company is being presented with numerous opportunities. CIMIC has won several data center contracts in Hong Kong, the Philippines and two data centers in Malaysia, this year.

In Europe, HOCHTIEF was awarded in Q3 a data center contract in Warsaw. It is part of a first-of-its kind campus in Poland, which will be built on a 4-hectare site and eventually comprise a total of four separate data centers with a capacity of 60 MW. HOCHTIEF will act as general contractor for the client, a leading operator of data centers

in Europe.

We have identified a significant pipeline of data center equity investment opportunities in Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Germany, for example, HOCHTIEF and an infrastructure partner will invest in decentralized and sustainable edge data centers in economic metropolitan areas.

The infrastructure associated with sustainable mobility and smart cities is a long-term structural growth market. In a significant milestone for the business, a HOCHTIEF joint venture has been awarded a contract to finance, plan, build and operate a fast-charging network for electric vehicles by the German Ministry for Transport. As part of the federal government's Deutschlandnetz tender, which targets a Germany-widenear-termroll-out of fast-charging points, the joint venture has secured two regional lots in the West and Northwest region. Total investment amounts to around EUR 250 million which will include a substantial equity investment. The investment reflects the Group's strategy to invest equity in high-growth areas where we can apply the financing, project management and O&M capabilities built up over many years in the PPP business.

Similar models are expected to be replicated in several other European countries to meet the increasing demand for EV chargers and we are well prepared for the opportunities which will emerge.