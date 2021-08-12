HOCHTIEF : Thiess awarded 4.5 year Mount Pleasant extension

The award of the contract for the Mount Pleasant Operation follows Thiess' selection as the preferred mining services contractor on 2 July 2021.

Please find attached a copy of a media release to be issued today by Thiess; our 50 per cent owned associate.

12 AUGUST 2021 THIESS AWARDED 4.5 YEAR MOUNT PLEASANT EXTENSION

Thiess has been awarded a contract extension by MACH Energy Australia to continue providing mining services at the Mount Pleasant Operation in the Hunter Valley, Australia.

The contract will generate revenue of approximately $920 million to Thiess over four and a half years.

Since commencing operations as a greenfield mine in 2017, Thiess will continue to provide full-scope mining services including drill and blast, overburden removal, coal mining services and rehabilitation.

Thiess Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Michael Wright said: "Since 2017, Thiess has provided expert planning and optimum mine sequencing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our client. This contract extension builds on our strong five-year relationship with MACH Energy at Mount Pleasant. We're pleased to continue to drive long-term social, environmental and economic value for the Upper Hunter region."

Thiess Executive General Manager Australia & Pacific Shaun Newberry said: "We're proud to continue our work at Mount Pleasant where we have a proven track record of delivering industry-leading environmental practices. We also look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Muswellbrook community to ensure we deliver mutually beneficial outcomes."

Thiess has a strong presence in the Hunter Valley where it provides mining services at three mines. It works to deliver social benefits through local employment and training, local procurement, community engagement and Indigenous affairs.

The contract extension will commence in April 2022.

