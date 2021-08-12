Log in
HOCHTIEF : Thiess awarded 4.5 year Mount Pleasant extension

08/12/2021
12 August 2021

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

THIESS AWARDED 4.5 YEAR MOUNT PLEASANT EXTENSION

Please find attached a copy of a media release to be issued today by Thiess; our 50 per cent owned associate.

The award of the contract for the Mount Pleasant Operation follows Thiess' selection as the preferred mining services contractor on 2 July 2021.

Sincerely,

CIMIC GROUP LIMITED

T +61 2 9925 6666

F +61 2 9925 6000

Authorised by the CIMIC Group Continuous Disclosure Committee

12 AUGUST 2021 THIESS AWARDED 4.5 YEAR MOUNT PLEASANT EXTENSION

Thiess has been awarded a contract extension by MACH Energy Australia to continue providing mining services at the Mount Pleasant Operation in the Hunter Valley, Australia.

The contract will generate revenue of approximately $920 million to Thiess over four and a half years.

Since commencing operations as a greenfield mine in 2017, Thiess will continue to provide full-scope mining services including drill and blast, overburden removal, coal mining services and rehabilitation.

Thiess Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Michael Wright said: "Since 2017, Thiess has provided expert planning and optimum mine sequencing to deliver exceptional outcomes for our client. This contract extension builds on our strong five-year relationship with MACH Energy at Mount Pleasant. We're pleased to continue to drive long-term social, environmental and economic value for the Upper Hunter region."

Thiess Executive General Manager Australia & Pacific Shaun Newberry said: "We're proud to continue our work at Mount Pleasant where we have a proven track record of delivering industry-leading environmental practices. We also look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Muswellbrook community to ensure we deliver mutually beneficial outcomes."

Thiess has a strong presence in the Hunter Valley where it provides mining services at three mines. It works to deliver social benefits through local employment and training, local procurement, community engagement and Indigenous affairs.

The contract extension will commence in April 2022.

ENDS

Issued by Thiess Pty Ltd ABN 87 010 221 486 www.thiess.com

Contacts

Ms Tania Silva, Global Communication Manager T+61 404 419 777

Ms Kate Gasteen, Principal Communication Specialist T+61 400 986 786

Thiess partners with its clients to deliver excellence in open cut and underground mining in Australia, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For more than 80 years, Thiess has operated in diverse commodities, geologies, environments and cultures. The team uses that insight to optimise solutions for every project, creating real advantages specific to each mine's unique challenges and opportunities. They work with clients to position their operations for optimal efficiency, productivity and cost performance. Expertise and solutions are then brought to life by how Thiess meets its commitments. Sustainable and profitable resource recovery stems from that certainty to create lasting value. 

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 07:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
