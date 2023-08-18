The new stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville's East Bank. Features of the building include: a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences; and a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year-round. TBA will oversee the preconstruction and construction management services in the development and construction of the stadium and will also select trade contractors to work on the project.

"The Tennessee Builders Alliance is thrilled to work with the Tennessee Titans, the city of Nashville, and the Metro Sports Authority as we build a world-class facility for our neighbors," said John Gromos, Principal-in-Charge of the Tennessee Builders Alliance. "TBA recognizes that we are building more than a stadium. We are also building a brighter future for diverse members of our community and strengthening the Middle Tennessee economy for everyone."

A website detailing upcoming opportunities to participate in construction of the new stadium is expected in coming months. In the interim, businesses interested in working on the project can fill out the general interest form at TennesseeTitans.com/Procurement.

As outlined in the new stadium development agreement, the Titans are responsible for leading the procurement process for the selection of the firms that will oversee the design and construction of the stadium. In keeping with the Metro Government's procurement regulations and practices, the Titans were assisted in the construction manager selection process by an evaluation committee including representatives of the Titans, Metro Nashville and Sports Authority.

Diverse business participation and minority contracting are key priorities for the entire project team, with commitments to meet and exceed participation goals set by the Business Assistance Office and to work with a diversity reporting consultant who will provide monthly reports to the Sports Authority regarding minority contractor and subcontractor participation.

The Titans will present the final contract for TBA's services to the Sports Authority for consideration at a board meeting in coming months. Groundbreaking for the new stadium is expected to occur in early-to-mid 2024, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

A waitlist for those interested in purchasing PSLs or suites in the new stadium is now open at TitansNewStadium.com.

About Tennessee Builders Alliance

Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA) is a joint venture partnership of Turner Construction Company, AECOM Hunt, Polk & Associates Construction, and I.C.F. Builders & Consultants. With extensive experience building iconic sports facilities and deep local ties, TBA is a community-focused team prepared to create the next must-see venue for the Tennessee Titans, the city of Nashville, and the NFL.