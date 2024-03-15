News
Turner Awarded $133.5 Million Contract to Renovate Michie Stadium
The Michie Stadium Preservation Project at the United States Military Academy will replace and modernize the east stands of the historic home of the Army Black Knights.
March 14, 2024 - TTurner Construction Company was selected for the renovation of Michie Stadium in West Point, NY. The 38,000-seat stadium, home to the Army Black Knights, will have its east stands reconstructed and modernized at an overall cost of $170 million, $133.5 million of which will be for construction.
The new east stands will provide 360-degree sights of the field and the surrounding Hudson Valley. The seats will also be behind the Army cadets' seating section, offering an exciting atmosphere. The renovations will be carried out in a process that permits the football and lacrosse teams to continue to play in the stadium while construction is underway.
"Designing for military installations comes with its complexities. In addition, our team developed a detailed logistics plan that will keep Michie Stadium open for football and lacrosse during construction," says Luigi Morfea, Construction Executive, Turner Construction Company. "We are excited to begin work on this historic site and work
with the Army and our partners to provide a special place for fans to take in the game and the Hudson Valley surroundings."
The project will break ground in April 2024 with the demolition of the existing east stands and will be completed in time for the 2026 football season..
Our vision is to be the highest value provider of construction services. We deliver our services on complex and challenging building projects of all types and sizes throughout North America and in 30 countries around the world. We seek to create a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future for our people, clients, partners, and the planet. We have earned a reputation for integrity, working safely, and driving innovation. With a focus on creating an environment where people can be at their best, be authentic, and be treated with respect and dignity, the company is widely recognized as a great place to work. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services, and concessions/public- private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America, and Europe. To learn more about Turner visit www.turnerconstruction.com.
