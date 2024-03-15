News

Turner Awarded $133.5 Million Contract to Renovate Michie Stadium

The Michie Stadium Preservation Project at the United States Military Academy will replace and modernize the east stands of the historic home of the Army Black Knights.

March 14, 2024 - TTurner Construction Company was selected for the renovation of Michie Stadium in West Point, NY. The 38,000-seat stadium, home to the Army Black Knights, will have its east stands reconstructed and modernized at an overall cost of $170 million, $133.5 million of which will be for construction.

The new east stands will provide 360-degree sights of the field and the surrounding Hudson Valley. The seats will also be behind the Army cadets' seating section, offering an exciting atmosphere. The renovations will be carried out in a process that permits the football and lacrosse teams to continue to play in the stadium while construction is underway.

"Designing for military installations comes with its complexities. In addition, our team developed a detailed logistics plan that will keep Michie Stadium open for football and lacrosse during construction," says Luigi Morfea, Construction Executive, Turner Construction Company. "We are excited to begin work on this historic site and work