Turner Begins Work on $900 Million Geisinger Medical Center Expansion

Groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction.

June 25, 2024 - Turner Construction Company began construction on Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center's $900 million hospital expansion in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The expansion and renovation will build an 11-story patient tower and increase the medical center's capacity for emergency medicine, critical care, trauma care, surgical services, and advanced cardiovascular programs.

"It is great to begin work on a project that will transform care delivery in northeastern Pennsylvania," said Dave Kaminski, Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction Company. "This campus expansion will advance healthcare in the region and meet needs in the community. We look forward to working with Geisinger, our trade partners, and the local community as we move forward on the project."

The first phase of the 600,000 square foot project, encompassing the bed tower and expansion and renovation of the emergency room, is scheduled to be completed in 2028. Renovations to other areas of the medical center will continue through 2030.

