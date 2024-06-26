News
Turner Begins Work on $900 Million Geisinger Medical Center Expansion
Groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction.
June 25, 2024 - Turner Construction Company began construction on Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center's $900 million hospital expansion in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
The expansion and renovation will build an 11-story patient tower and increase the medical center's capacity for emergency medicine, critical care, trauma care, surgical services, and advanced cardiovascular programs.
"It is great to begin work on a project that will transform care delivery in northeastern Pennsylvania," said Dave Kaminski, Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction Company. "This campus expansion will advance healthcare in the region and meet needs in the community. We look forward to working with Geisinger, our trade partners, and the local community as we move forward on the project."
The first phase of the 600,000 square foot project, encompassing the bed tower and expansion and renovation of the emergency room, is scheduled to be completed in 2028. Renovations to other areas of the medical center will continue through 2030.
About Turner Construction Company
Our vision is to be the highest value provider of construction services. We deliver our services on complex and challenging building projects of all types and sizes throughout North America and in 30 countries around the world. We seek to create a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future for our people, clients, partners, and the planet. We have earned a reputation for integrity, working safely, and driving innovation. With a focus on creating an environment where people can be at their best, be authentic, and be treated with respect and dignity, the company is widely recognized as a great place to work. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure solutions provider with leading positions in North America, Australia and Europe and a rapidly expanding presence in high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets. To learn more about Turner visit www.turnerconstruction.com.
