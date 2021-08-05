Log in
    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
  Report
HOCHTIEF : Turner Construction Company Selected to Build Gateway Project at University California Berkeley

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Contact:

Turner Construction Company

August 04, 2021

Turner Construction Company Selected to Build Gateway Project at University California Berkeley

(BERKELEY, CA) - Turner Construction Company was awarded the Gateway Project at University of California, Berkeley. This project is part of UC Berkeley's Light the Way Campaign, an effort to raise $6 billion for faculty and graduate students, undergraduate opportunities and experience, research and first- rate facilities.

The 380,000 square foot building will serve as home to the University's Division of Computing, Data Science and Society (CDSS), a new entity that reimagines academic collaboration and co-creation to tackle the technical, scientific, social, and human dimensions of the most urgent challenges.

Bringing together 1,600 students and faculty, the space will feature research laboratories, offices, meeting rooms, classrooms, a public café, a gallery and an event space. Most importantly, convening / collaboration spaces provided throughout will promote the exchange of new ideas and foster cross- disciplinary research.

Gateway will mark Turner's eighth project on the UC Berkeley campus, and will bring multiple staff members back to the University.

"UC Berkeley and Turner Construction Company have been working together since 1993, where they entrusted to us as their Owner's representative for the Beverly Cleary Hall project. UC Berkeley has played a pivotal role in Turner's growth in Northern California, where we have completed multiple

projects. We have great appreciation for our clients and friends and UC Berkeley and look forward to the incredible opportunity to work together again on the Gateway Data Hub," said Grant Griffanti, Vice President and Gateway Project Executive.

While this building will be instrumental to the University, its students and its faculty, the Turner team also recognizes how important it will be to their community, their company, and to the individuals who have a part in building it.

"The Gateway Project represents connection and continuation. For Turner Construction Company, this project is a continuation of a rich, thirty-year history of working for UC Berkeley. Like cues already seen in early design renderings, we too respect and appreciate the past while embracing the future with hope and bright expectation. The Berkeley campus recalls cherished periods of learning and life for many of our team members, and we are thrilled to share in the opportunity to create something that will serve as a new birthplace of ideas and innovation-benefiting not only Berkeley, but our world," said Merrill Bowers, Turner Vice President and General Manager.

Construction is anticipated to commence in October of 2022, and the building is anticipated to open in 2025.

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world's leading international construction service providers. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

Copyright info for the photo below: © Weiss/Manfredi

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
