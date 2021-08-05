HOCHTIEF : Turner Construction Company Selected to Build Gateway Project at University California Berkeley

"UC Berkeley and Turner Construction Company have been working together since 1993, where they entrusted to us as their Owner's representative for the Beverly Cleary Hall project. UC Berkeley has played a pivotal role in Turner's growth in Northern California, where we have completed multiple

Bringing together 1,600 students and faculty, the space will feature research laboratories, offices, meeting rooms, classrooms, a public café, a gallery and an event space. Most importantly, convening / collaboration spaces provided throughout will promote the exchange of new ideas and foster cross- disciplinary research.

The 380,000 square foot building will serve as home to the University's Division of Computing, Data Science and Society (CDSS), a new entity that reimagines academic collaboration and co-creation to tackle the technical, scientific, social, and human dimensions of the most urgent challenges.

(BERKELEY, CA) - Turner Construction Company was awarded the Gateway Project at University of California, Berkeley. This project is part of UC Berkeley's Light the Way Campaign, an effort to raise $6 billion for faculty and graduate students, undergraduate opportunities and experience, research and first- rate facilities.

August 04, 2021

projects. We have great appreciation for our clients and friends and UC Berkeley and look forward to the incredible opportunity to work together again on the Gateway Data Hub," said Grant Griffanti, Vice President and Gateway Project Executive.

While this building will be instrumental to the University, its students and its faculty, the Turner team also recognizes how important it will be to their community, their company, and to the individuals who have a part in building it.

"The Gateway Project represents connection and continuation. For Turner Construction Company, this project is a continuation of a rich, thirty-year history of working for UC Berkeley. Like cues already seen in early design renderings, we too respect and appreciate the past while embracing the future with hope and bright expectation. The Berkeley campus recalls cherished periods of learning and life for many of our team members, and we are thrilled to share in the opportunity to create something that will serve as a new birthplace of ideas and innovation-benefiting not only Berkeley, but our world," said Merrill Bowers, Turner Vice President and General Manager.

Construction is anticipated to commence in October of 2022, and the building is anticipated to open in 2025.

