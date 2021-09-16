Log in
HOCHTIEF : appoints Martina Steffen to the Executive Board

09/16/2021 | 07:32am EDT
HOCHTIEF

Press Release

HOCHTIEF appoints Martina Steffen to the Executive Board

In its meeting on September 16, 2021 the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft appointed Martina Steffen (51) as new Member of the Executive Board and Labor Director of the Group. She assumes responsibility for Human Resources and ESG matters.

Supervisory Board Chairman Pedro López Jiménez said: "Both business areas are of key importance for HOCHTIEF. With the appointment to the Executive Board the Supervisory Board is showing their recognition for the many years of outstanding management at HOCHTIEF Group by Ms. Steffen."

Since 1989 Martina Steffen has worked in different positions for HOCHTIEF, and since January 2009 she has managed the Corporate Department Human Resources and in May 2021 she also took on the task of Chief Sustainability Officer. Before that she worked in various functions in IT and Human Resources at the HOCHTIEF Group. Martina Steffen is a qualified data processing expert and has a degree in Economics and IT (Administration and Economic Academy - VWA).

Corporate

Headquarters

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Contact:

Dr. Bernd Pütter

Alfredstraße 236 45133 Essen

Tel.: 0201 824-2610 presse@hochtief.de

09/16/2021 Page 1 of 1

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Headquarters of company: Essen, Register court: Essen Company number HRB 279, VAT registration no. DE 1198 171 25, Tax No. 5112/5710/0012,

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Pedro López Jiménez; Executive Board: Marcelino Fernández Verdes (Chairman), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
