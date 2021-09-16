Press Release

HOCHTIEF appoints Martina Steffen to the Executive Board

In its meeting on September 16, 2021 the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft appointed Martina Steffen (51) as new Member of the Executive Board and Labor Director of the Group. She assumes responsibility for Human Resources and ESG matters.

Supervisory Board Chairman Pedro López Jiménez said: "Both business areas are of key importance for HOCHTIEF. With the appointment to the Executive Board the Supervisory Board is showing their recognition for the many years of outstanding management at HOCHTIEF Group by Ms. Steffen."

Since 1989 Martina Steffen has worked in different positions for HOCHTIEF, and since January 2009 she has managed the Corporate Department Human Resources and in May 2021 she also took on the task of Chief Sustainability Officer. Before that she worked in various functions in IT and Human Resources at the HOCHTIEF Group. Martina Steffen is a qualified data processing expert and has a degree in Economics and IT (Administration and Economic Academy - VWA).