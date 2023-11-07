HOCHTIEF delivers solid 9M 2023 profit growth, strong cash flow and 39% growth in new orders // Guidance confirmed

Sales increased by 6% yoy during the January-September period to EUR 20.4 billion, up 11% on an f/x-adjusted basis. Margins remain robust and EBITDA

profile and is accompanied by our prioritization of ESG."

HOCHTIEF CEO Juan Santamaría: "The increase is driven by our strategic focus on the growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets. This strategy is driving strong order backlog growth, positive profit momentum and a steadily improving risk

HOCHTIEF has delivered a strong performance during the first nine months of 2023 with solid sales and profit growth, firm cash generation and an exceptional 39% growth in new orders.

rose 5% to EUR 908 million or 10% adjusting for f/x. Nominal net profit was 7% higher at EUR 381 million with HOCHTIEF's operational net profit for the period rising 6% to EUR 403 million, or over 10% adjusted for f/x effects.

The third quarter saw underlying cash flow from operating activities increase by EUR 135 million year on year and the year-to-datecumulative EUR 208 million figure was EUR 87 million above that of the first nine months of 2022. Looking at the last twelve months, to adjust for the impact of seasonality, underlying cash flow from operating activities stands at a high EUR 1.3 billion indicating the Group's strong level of cash conversion.

The HOCHTIEF balance sheet remains robust. In the last twelve months, net debt has been reduced by 158 million with an underlying improvement of EUR 478 million year on year driven by the solid cash generation of the Group's businesses.

During the third quarter, the Group distributed approximately EUR 300 million in dividends to its shareholders. The EUR 4.00 per share represents a 65% payout of 2022 nominal net profit.

New orders saw an exceptional increase of almost 40% year on year, f/x- adjusted, to EUR 27.8 billion, EUR 7 billion above the comparable 2022 period. The strategically targeted high-growth areas accounted for over 50% of the work secured in the period.

HOCHTIEF's expansion in these markets is a key ingredient in driving the

Group's derisking progress. The vast majority of the Group's new orders are now being secured under collaborative, alliance-style, or construction management/services type contracts all of which incorporate robust risk-sharing mechanisms.

At the end of September 2023, the Group's order book stands at EUR 56.1 billion, up by EUR 3.3 billion year on year, or 14% on an f/x-adjusted basis. Of this total, the proportion of lower-risk contracts is now approximately 85%.

