HOCHTIEF : increases Q1 operational net profit and sales by 16% // Strong new orders momentum // Guidance confirmed

Looking at the last twelve months, to adjust for the impact of seasonality, cash flow from operating activities stands at a strong level of EUR 1.1 billion, an increase of more than EUR 352 million year on year.

HOCHTIEF ended the period with the balance sheet showing net debt of EUR 390 million at a similar level to March 2022. This is after net M&A investments, during the previous twelve months, of EUR 534 million including the acquisition of CIMIC minorities and Australian natural resources company MACA as well as EUR 130 million in dividend payments to HOCHTIEF shareholders. Adjusting for these impacts and other non-operational items, net cash would show an increase of EUR 714 million year on year.

New orders during the first quarter of the year rose strongly to EUR 8.5 billion, up approximately 30% year on year and include several important high-tech infrastructure projects. At the end of March 2023, the Group's order book stands at EUR 51.8 billion and is up by EUR 1.6 billion year on year or 6% on an f/x-adjusted basis.

Group Outlook

HOCHTIEF's objective is to generate cash-backed profits driving an attractive level of shareholder remuneration which will facilitate the Group in creating value for all stakeholders. Shareholders approved the EUR 4.00 per share dividend proposal for 2022, more than double the level of 2021, at HOCHTIEF's recent AGM.

The Group's strategy is to further strengthen its position in its core markets whilst at the same time pursuing selective growth opportunities, particularly in the rapidly expanding areas of high-tech, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure markets.

HOCHTIEF has incorporated almost 5,000 new professionals over the last twelve months to support the growth strategy. "In a period of labor shortages, this is a reflection of the ability of our Group to attract talented individuals," said CEO Juan Santamaría.

The Group guidance for 2023 is confirmed: HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of EUR 510−550 million, subject to market conditions.