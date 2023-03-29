Advanced search
HOCHTIEF AG

(HOT)
05:20:10 2023-03-29
75.76 EUR   +1.45%
05:06aHochtief : subsidiary Flatiron wins infrastructure contracts in California for more than USD 740 million
PU
03/28INDEX-MONITOR/Stifel: Hochtief could replace ProSiebenSat.1 in the MDax as of May
DP
03/28Hochtief : and Palladio Partners to build and operate sustainable data center in Heiligenhaus
PU
HOCHTIEF : subsidiary Flatiron wins infrastructure contracts in California for more than USD 740 million

03/29/2023
CORPORATE-

Press Release

COMMUNICATIONS

Contact:

Martin Bommersheim

HOCHTIEF subsidiary Flatiron wins

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen, Germany

infrastructure contracts in California

Tel.: +49 201 824-2642

presse@hochtief.de

for more than USD 740 million

Page 1 of 2

03/29/2023

Investments in broadband, water supply and road expansion

HOCHTIEF's US civil infrastructure construction subsidiary Flatiron has been

awarded a series of infrastructure improvement contracts in California worth a

total of more than USD 740 million. The investments will go toward broadband,

water supply and road expansion.

  • Together with partners Flatiron will deliver preconstruction services to create middle-mile broadband infrastructure for communities throughout counties in northern and southern California. The projects estimated at more than USD 191 million at full build are initial steps in bringing high-speed broadband service to unserved and underserved communities.

  • East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) has selected Flatiron to deliver projects valued at USD 237 million that will enable EBMUD to meet its long-term commitments to provide quality drinking water to communities in and around Oakland. Flatiron will upgrade existing facilities and construct new facilities. This new project builds on Flatiron's relationship with EBMUD. Flatiron is currently under contract for two other water projects with a combined value of around USD 300 million.

  • To reduce traffic congestion, improve safety and contribute to sustainability by enhancing traffic-flow efficiency Flatiron has been awarded two major road construction projects with a combined value of USD 276 million. In Yolo County a Flatiron-led joint venture has been selected to deliver highway improvements including the only freeway connection between the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento metropolitan area. Construction will include the widening of two bridges and the modification of nine other bridges. In collaboration with the City

of Temecula Flatiron has launched the second phase of the I-15 French Valley Parkway project. Construction work that includes a new bridge over the I-215 Freeway has begun and is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

HOCHTIEF is an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services and concessions/public-private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America and Europe. With around 37,000 employees and a sales volume of more than EUR 26 billion in 2022, HOCHTIEF's global presence is focused on developed markets. Via CIMIC, the Group is market leader in Australia. In the USA, HOCHTIEF is the No. 1 general builder via Turner. Flatiron ranks among the most important players in the field of civil works, mainly in transportation infrastructure. HOCHTIEF owns a 20% stake in Abertis, the leading international toll road operator. Thanks to its commitment to sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006. Further information is available at https://www.hochtief.com/news-media

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 09:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
