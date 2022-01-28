Log in
HOCHTIEF : to deliver GBP 207 million power supply tunnel project in Wales

01/28/2022 | 02:36am EST
PRESS RELEASE

HOCHTIEF to deliver GBP 207 million

power supply tunnel project in Wales

HOCHTIEF UK has been awarded a GBP 207 million (EUR 240 million) power supply tunnel project by National Grid in Wales. The project is part of the Visual Impact Provision project in the Snowdonia National Park near Porthmadog in the north of the country.

Scheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 kilometres tunnel to carry electricity under the Dwyryd Estuary. The project has been developed to reduce the visual impact of National Grid's overhead line across the estuary.

HOCHTIEF (UK)'s Managing Director Lawrence Jackson said: "As a leading infrastructure group, we are delighted to contribute with our long-standing expertise in tunnelling works to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and environmental heritage of Snowdonia".

This is HOCHTIEF's second tunnelling project for National Grid. The Group is currently in joint venture for the delivery of the 32 kilometres of tunnels for the supply of electricity in London. HOCHTIEF has a strong track record delivering tunnel projects in the UK such as the Channel Tunnel Rail Link C320 and the Crossrail C310 Thames Tunnel project.

In Sweden, the Group is currently building a 14-kilometers power supply tunnel below the city of Stockholm.

HOCHTIEF is an engineering-led global infrastructure group with leading positions across its core activities of construction, services and concessions/public-private partnerships (PPP) focused on Australia, North America and Europe. With around 35,000 employees and a sales volume of about EUR 24 billion in 2020, HOCHTIEF's global presence is focused on developed markets. Via CIMIC, the Group is market leader in Australia. In the USA, HOCHTIEF is the No. 1 general builder via Turner. Flatiron ranks among the most important players in the field of civil works, mainly in transportation infrastructure. HOCHTIEF owns a 20% stake in Abertis, the leading international toll road operator. Thanks to its commitment to sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006. Further information is available at https://www.hochtief.com/news-media

CORPORATE- COMMUNICATIONS

CONTACT:

MARTIN BOMMERSHEIM

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen, Germany

Tel.: +49 201 824-2642

presse@hochtief.de

Page 1 of 1 01/27/2022

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Sitz der Gesellschaft: Essen, Registergericht: Essen HRB 279, USt-IdNR. DE 1198 171 25, StNr. 5112/5710/0012,

Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates: Pedro López Jiménez; Vorstand: Marcelino Fernández Verdes (Vorsitzender), Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka, José Ignacio Legorburo Escobar, Peter Sassenfeld, Martina Steffen

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
