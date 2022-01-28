PRESS RELEASE

HOCHTIEF to deliver GBP 207 million

power supply tunnel project in Wales

HOCHTIEF UK has been awarded a GBP 207 million (EUR 240 million) power supply tunnel project by National Grid in Wales. The project is part of the Visual Impact Provision project in the Snowdonia National Park near Porthmadog in the north of the country.

Scheduled to start early this year, this seven-year project will see the construction of two shafts and 3.4 kilometres tunnel to carry electricity under the Dwyryd Estuary. The project has been developed to reduce the visual impact of National Grid's overhead line across the estuary.

HOCHTIEF (UK)'s Managing Director Lawrence Jackson said: "As a leading infrastructure group, we are delighted to contribute with our long-standing expertise in tunnelling works to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and environmental heritage of Snowdonia".

This is HOCHTIEF's second tunnelling project for National Grid. The Group is currently in joint venture for the delivery of the 32 kilometres of tunnels for the supply of electricity in London. HOCHTIEF has a strong track record delivering tunnel projects in the UK such as the Channel Tunnel Rail Link C320 and the Crossrail C310 Thames Tunnel project.

In Sweden, the Group is currently building a 14-kilometers power supply tunnel below the city of Stockholm.

